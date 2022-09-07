ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Major Changes For 2023 Season

Major League Baseball will implement a couple of major changes for the 2023 season. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the MLB has voted to implement a pitch clock and ban defensive shifts starting next year. The pitch clock will be 15 seconds with the bases empty, and 20...
MLB
NBC Sports

Ranking the top 10 MLB free-agent outfielders

When it comes to the MLB free-agent outfield market, it's Aaron Judge and then everyone else. Judge headlines the 2022-23 free agent class and should earn an enormous contract following an MVP-caliber year with the New York Yankees. Judge is the first and most intriguing outfield domino to fall. MLB teams in need of outfield help, like the San Francisco Giants, will be looking at names like Brandon Nimmo, Andrew Benintendi and Joc Pederson once his future is locked up.
MLB
The Associated Press

MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is introducing some of its most radical rules next season, adopting a pitch clock and limiting defensive shifts after concluding modern analytics created a slower, less entertaining sport. The decisions were made Friday by the sport’s 11-man competition committee over the unanimous opposition of the panel’s four players. Commissioner Rob Manfred pushed for the innovations along with a management team that included former Boston and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, now an MLB consultant. “The influx of data in our industry,” Epstein said, “have not improved the game from an esthetic standpoint or from an entertainment standpoint. So in my role now, it’s my responsibility to try to look at the big picture, think about what’s great for fans.” Players supported the third major initiative: larger bases that are expected to lessen injuries and lead to more stolen bases because of a decreased distance of 4 1/2 inches.
MLB
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm not in lineup Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bohm is being replaced at designated hitter by Bryce Harper versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 534 plate appearances this season, Bohm has a .294 batting average with a .736 OPS, 10 home runs,...
Salon

America's next big labor battle could be Minor League Baseball

This article was originally published on The Conversation. When the Major League Baseball Players Association sent union authorization cards to approximately 5,000 minor league players in an attempt to unionize them, I was both surprised and not surprised at all. If any industry is crying out for unionization, it's this...
MLB
Stateline

Stateline

