MLB World Reacts To Major Changes For 2023 Season
Major League Baseball will implement a couple of major changes for the 2023 season. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the MLB has voted to implement a pitch clock and ban defensive shifts starting next year. The pitch clock will be 15 seconds with the bases empty, and 20...
MLB MVP race 2022: Shohei Ohtani vs Aaron Judge for AL MVP, NL MVP watch
Who will win MLB MVP in 2022? Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani won AL MVP and Philadelphia Phillies
Major League Baseball passes significant rules changes including pitch clock, banning defensive shifts
Major League Baseball passed a sweeping set of rules changes it hopes will fundamentally overhaul the game, voting Friday to implement a pitch clock and ban defensive shifts in 2023 to hasten the game's pace and increase action. The league's competition committee, composed of six ownership-level representatives, four players and...
Ranking the top 10 MLB free-agent outfielders
When it comes to the MLB free-agent outfield market, it's Aaron Judge and then everyone else. Judge headlines the 2022-23 free agent class and should earn an enormous contract following an MVP-caliber year with the New York Yankees. Judge is the first and most intriguing outfield domino to fall. MLB teams in need of outfield help, like the San Francisco Giants, will be looking at names like Brandon Nimmo, Andrew Benintendi and Joc Pederson once his future is locked up.
MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is introducing some of its most radical rules next season, adopting a pitch clock and limiting defensive shifts after concluding modern analytics created a slower, less entertaining sport. The decisions were made Friday by the sport’s 11-man competition committee over the unanimous opposition of the panel’s four players. Commissioner Rob Manfred pushed for the innovations along with a management team that included former Boston and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, now an MLB consultant. “The influx of data in our industry,” Epstein said, “have not improved the game from an esthetic standpoint or from an entertainment standpoint. So in my role now, it’s my responsibility to try to look at the big picture, think about what’s great for fans.” Players supported the third major initiative: larger bases that are expected to lessen injuries and lead to more stolen bases because of a decreased distance of 4 1/2 inches.
Major League Baseball competition committee to vote on rule changes Friday with eye on quickening pace of play, sources say
The Major League Baseball competition committee is set to vote Friday on rule changes that would begin in 2023 and include a first-ever pitch clock, the elimination of the shift, bigger bases and a limit to how many times a pitcher can disengage from the rubber, according to sources familiar with the situation.
MLB implementing pitch clock, banning defensive shifts beginning in 2023
Major League Baseball is officially adopting a pitch clock and banning defensive shifts, with the moves immediately going into effect
Alec Bohm not in lineup Saturday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bohm is being replaced at designated hitter by Bryce Harper versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 534 plate appearances this season, Bohm has a .294 batting average with a .736 OPS, 10 home runs,...
MLB will recognize minor league players' union with MLB Players Association: report
MLB will reportedly recognize minor league players' union with the MLB Players’ Association, commissioner Rob Manfred said. The timeline on this issue was already moving quickly. But now that Manfred said the league will voluntarily recognize it, ESPN says that timeline will move even faster. On Aug. 29, it...
Ochart Out as Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator
On Saturday, Philadelphia Phillies minor league hitting coordinator Jason Ochart announced his time with the team is coming to an end after three and a half seasons.
Major League Baseball Finally Decides It’s Time for a Pitch Clock and Shift Ban
With the NFL season kicking off and the majority of sports fans switching their attention to pro football, Major League Baseball is getting ready to vote on some changes set to go into effect next year that will hopefully keep viewers more engaged in what is happening on the diamond on 2023 and beyond.
MLB, MLBPA finalize card-check agreement as minor leagues move closer to unionization, sources say
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association on Saturday finalized a card-check agreement expected to formalize the league recognizing the union as the bargaining representative for a unit of minor league players in excess of 5,000 members, sources told ESPN. The agreement, in which the MLBPA will present union-authorization...
MLB Rumors: Pitch Clock, Larger Bases & Ban On Defensive Shifts Likely Approved For 2023 Season
The new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between MLB and the Players Association (MLBPA) brought several changes to the 2022 season, including a universal designated hitter and expanded postseason. Potential rule changes for future seasons will need to be approved by a joint competition committee comprised of six MLB appointees, four...
Report: MLB Votes to Implement Shocking New Rules
Major League Baseball has voted to implement new rules for the 2023 season.
America’s next big labor battle could be Minor League Baseball
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When the Major League Baseball Players Association sent union authorization cards to approximately 5,000 minor league players in an attempt to unionize them, I was both surprised and not surprised at all. If any industry is crying out for unionization, it's this...
