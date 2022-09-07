ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Two men killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner

Two men who were killed in a Little Woods shooting this week have been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Horace Edwards Sr., 54, and Tre Edwards, 28. The shooting was reported to authorities Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive. Both men were declared dead there.
New Orleans police investigate Jefferson deputies' shooting of teen carjacking suspect

A special team from the New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting by Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies of a 16-year-old carjacking suspect in Algiers. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen sustained a "non-life-threatening" wound to the leg when police and deputies confronted two suspects Thursday night in the 2600 block General Meyer Ave., near Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park, formerly Behrman Park.
Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines

NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
Man shot and killed in Broadmoor neighborhood, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed Friday evening in the Broadmoor neighborhood according to NOPD. Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
Mother says child almost kidnapped

NEW ORLEANS — Earlier this week, a woman who lives in Hollygrove says her 11-year-old son was almost kidnaped while taking out the trash. The mother who wished to remain anonymous says a man and woman in a green Dodge Charger attempted to lure her son inside the car and that's when things took a turn for the worse.
NOPD: Woman, 2 juveniles arrested for hit-and-run in stolen truck

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police arrested a woman and two juveniles after the three crashed in a reported stolen vehicle. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run that happened at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Freret Street. The truck's owner told Eyewitness News the truck was...
2nd suspect arrested in connection with Metairie shooting

Detectives investigating a fatal Metairie shooting have arrested a second suspect in the case, a man who was on probation for obstruction of justice in a 2017 Metairie murder at the time of his arrest, records show. Patrick Pittman, 38, of Metairie, was booked Sept. 2 with second-degree murder in...
Man shot on highway in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
Man shot dead on Toledano Street, New Orleans police say

A man was shot and killed Friday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street, the New Orleans Police Department said. Gunfire was reported to police at 7:37 p.m. and, on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound in front of a home. He was declared dead there, police said.
Mayor Cantrell, police chief announce changes to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced an $80 million proposal for the NOPD that includes new benefits and investments in technology. City Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano broke down the details of the $80 million investment in bonuses for new and existing...
One person killed in Marrero shooting

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Marrero that claimed the life of a male victim. Deputies responded to the call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies located...
