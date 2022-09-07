Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Two men killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men who were killed in a Little Woods shooting this week have been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Horace Edwards Sr., 54, and Tre Edwards, 28. The shooting was reported to authorities Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive. Both men were declared dead there.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police investigate Jefferson deputies' shooting of teen carjacking suspect
A special team from the New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting by Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies of a 16-year-old carjacking suspect in Algiers. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen sustained a "non-life-threatening" wound to the leg when police and deputies confronted two suspects Thursday night in the 2600 block General Meyer Ave., near Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park, formerly Behrman Park.
Man killed on Toledano Street Friday evening
The NOPD reports that just after 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Toledano Street, the road that connects the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas.
Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines
NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
fox8live.com
Man shot and killed in Broadmoor neighborhood, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed Friday evening in the Broadmoor neighborhood according to NOPD. Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
NOLA.com
16-year-old suspect in Terrytown carjacking shot by Jefferson Parish deputies in Algiers
Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies were investigating a Terrytown carjacking Thursday night when they shot a 16-year-old suspect who opened fire on them in Algiers, authorities said. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen suffered a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound to the leg, after police and deputies confronted two suspects...
WDSU
Mother says child almost kidnapped
NEW ORLEANS — Earlier this week, a woman who lives in Hollygrove says her 11-year-old son was almost kidnaped while taking out the trash. The mother who wished to remain anonymous says a man and woman in a green Dodge Charger attempted to lure her son inside the car and that's when things took a turn for the worse.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Woman, 2 juveniles arrested for hit-and-run in stolen truck
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police arrested a woman and two juveniles after the three crashed in a reported stolen vehicle. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run that happened at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Freret Street. The truck's owner told Eyewitness News the truck was...
WDSU
New Orleans police detain one person accused of firing shots into church
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a church in Pontchartrain Park. The shots were fired into Bethany United Methodist Church in the 4500 block of Mendez Street Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. NOPD confirms that the man who fired the...
‘Domestic simple battery’ investigation underway in the Desire Area
According to the NOPD, a woman was shot in the leg in the 3700 block of Benefit Street.
fox8live.com
Six adults; two juveniles arrested in Hammond on attempted murder and gun charges
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond Police arrested eight people after a shootout in downtown Hammond early Friday morning. Around 2:15 a.m., Hammond Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Oak and West Robert Streets. Police found one car with bullet holes, but there...
NOLA.com
Man detained after reports of gunfire near church in Pontchartrain Park, NOPD says
A man was detained Friday morning by New Orleans police after gunfire was reported near a church in Pontchartrain Park, according to police and neighbors. No injuries have been reported, New Orleans police said in a prepared statement. Police said it was "not an active shooter incident." Police responded around...
NOLA.com
2nd suspect arrested in connection with Metairie shooting
Detectives investigating a fatal Metairie shooting have arrested a second suspect in the case, a man who was on probation for obstruction of justice in a 2017 Metairie murder at the time of his arrest, records show. Patrick Pittman, 38, of Metairie, was booked Sept. 2 with second-degree murder in...
NOLA.com
Man who fired shots inside Pontchartrain Park church is former New Orleans police officer
Darryl Dean, 63, is a familiar figure in the Pontchartrain Park subdivision, where neighbors say the disabled military veteran and former New Orleans police sergeant sits outside his brick ranch house waving at passersby and warding off potential criminals. "He keeps it safe. ... He'll be watching the neighborhood. And...
WDSU
Man shot on highway in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead on Toledano Street, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed Friday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street, the New Orleans Police Department said. Gunfire was reported to police at 7:37 p.m. and, on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound in front of a home. He was declared dead there, police said.
NOLA.com
7 carjackings or attempted carjackings reported on Labor Day, New Orleans police say
Seven carjackings or attempted carjackings were reported to New Orleans police over the Labor Day holiday, police said Tuesday. The crimes were reported within the 24-hour period from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to a preliminary list of major offenses released by the department. Two of the...
Mayor Cantrell, police chief announce changes to NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced an $80 million proposal for the NOPD that includes new benefits and investments in technology. City Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano broke down the details of the $80 million investment in bonuses for new and existing...
WWL-TV
One person killed in Marrero shooting
MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Marrero that claimed the life of a male victim. Deputies responded to the call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies located...
Exonerated Louisiana man seeks compensation for wrongful imprisonment
The conviction of a Louisiana man imprisoned for nearly four decades for rape was thrown out by DNA evidence in 2018, he is now seeking to be compensated for being wrongfully convicted.
