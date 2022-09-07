Where did she come from Mars,maybe on Mars they don't call abortions murder, but in the United States of America abortions are murder .
Sort of self-centered and shallow minded if you are only voting for abortion rights. Never mind the millions of illegals, inflation, food shortages, and the fact we are no longer energy independent.
Don't want big Government? That's what you get voting for the Democrats. Democrats are lying so much that they are lost in their lies themselves. What is the Biden Administration, but the big Government swamp.
Related
A Senate candidate's new ad is latest example of Republicans attempting to deflect abortion attacks
Senator Announces Switch From Republican to Democrat Citing Recent Party Actions as the Reason
Republicans fell far short in last night's special elections
Sore loser Laura Loomer tells her MAGA base not to vote Republican. Great idea.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Republican Who Praised Hitler Somehow Loses Congressional Primary
Republicans Demand To Know What Happened To Vanishing GOP Millions
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Republicans to Do a Little Bit of Voter Fraud
New poll indicates a Liz Cheney presidential run would hurt Biden more than Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her
Voices: Mitch McConnell is facing even more bad news for Republicans
"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8 Of The 10 Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Won’t Be In Congress Next Year
Kamala Harris leads Gavin Newsom in Democratic presidential primary poll
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
Rep. Jim Jordan's Cry To Repay Loans Unintentionally Targets Fellow Republicans
Kevin McCarthy Mocked After Asking If Americans Are Better Off Than 2 Years Ago
GOP Candidate Saying it's 'Totally Just' to Kill Gay People Resurfaces
Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 33