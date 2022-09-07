Read full article on original website
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
Autonomous mobile robots are becoming essential to modern manufacturing, as they are gradually replacing traditional materials handling systems like conveyors, forklifts and of course, humans. This is especially true in the automotive industry, which — due to its own evolving nature — needs added flexibility and transparency to help build the cars of tomorrow.
Despite engineering firms increasingly adopting inclusive hiring practices, Black employees made up only 5.1 percent of the U.S. science and engineering workforce in 2019, according to the National Center for Science Engineering Statistics. Janeen Uzzell is focused on radically increasing those numbers. The CEO of the Alexandria, Virginia-based National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), a group dedicated to improving recruitment and retention, Uzzell is the former chief operating officer of the Wikimedia Foundation in Washington D.C. and worked for 16 years at General Electric. She sat down with Inc. recently to share her business journey, explain why the tech industry still holds misconceptions about Black engineers, and discuss the steps her organization is taking to help.--as told to Xintian Tina Wang.
