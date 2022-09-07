ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 4

Lee Lee Castill
2d ago

She was way too good for this 3rd worlder anyways. He can move on with his little deformed chin while she moves on with Drake! She's winning all the way to the bank and you're a big sorry loser, LOSER!!! 😂😂

Reply
3
Related
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Works Hard! Find Out Her Job and What She Does for a Living

Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Bledel
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Vincent Kartheiser
Person
Maria Shriver
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Us Weekly

Pedro Jimeno Accused of a ‘Marriage Scam’ by Chantel’s Father and Sister: Watch Tense The Family Chantel’ Clip

The tension keeps building on The Family Chantel. In Us Weekly’s exclusive look at the upcoming episode, Pedro Jimeno defends the authenticity of his marriage to Chantel Everett to her father, Thomas Everett, and sister Winter Everett. In the sneak peek of the episode, which airs on Monday, August 29, the 30-year-old reality star is […]
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Tlc
Reality Tea

Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail”

This season of Married to Medicine has been explosive since the beginning. And the drama surrounding Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. In fact, none of the drama seems to be stopping. And you know with this group of friends, the drama is what we live for. Throughout the past […] The post Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Cheryl Burke Accuses Ex Of Cheating On Her After Matthew Lawrence Starts Dating Again: Watch

Six months after her split from husband Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke accused an unnamed ex of cheating on her in an August 24 TikTok video. In the clip, which was set to Adele‘s “When We Were Young,” Cheryl, 38, looked upset and shook her head at the camera. A message popped up on the screen that read, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News

He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Chantel Everett Realizes Pedro Wants ‘Nothing to Do’ With Her After Shutting Off Her Phone in New ‘Family Chantel’ Clip

An all-time low. Chantel Everett hits her breaking point with Pedro Jimeno after he cancels her phone plan amid their divorce. “The fact that he just turned off my phone pretty much solidifies that he wants nothing to do with me,” the 30-year-old reality star says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the Monday, […]
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
172K+
Followers
26K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy