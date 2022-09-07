Behind Enemy Lines: Longhorns Wire previews Alabama-Texas

The highly anticipated non-conference matchup between Alabama and Texas is just around the corner.

Between the tradition of the two programs, the padawan now facing his former master makes up just a couple of the major storylines entering the epic matchup.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are considerable favorites heading into Saturday’s contest in Austin, but you never know what Steve Sarkisian might have up his sleeve for his former boss.

Roll Tide Wire had a chance to catch up with Longhorns Wire and get a little more up close and personal vantage point of the 2022 version of the Texas Longhorns!

Are Longhorn fans happy with the job that Sark has done in Austin?

“There’s always a few disgruntled fans, but in general there’s optimism about the direction of the program. Winning over big time players like Quinn Ewers, Kelvin Banks and Arch Manning doesn’t hurt.”

Bijan Robinson is obviously one of if not the best back in the entire country. What makes him such a special talent?

“He is the most fluid runner I’ve ever seen. He moves effortlessly in whatever he does. He has great body control. On top of that he’s one of the better receivers on the team. Truly a unique player.”

Outside of Robinson, who should Tide fans look to be a playmaker for the Longhorns on offense?

“Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders could put a strain on defenses. Both can catch. Worthy uses speed. Sanders uses strength.”

How does Texas matchup defensively against Bryce Young and the talented Alabama offense?

“It could be a long night for Texas. There are great players at every level but also question marks.”

What must happen for Texas to pull the upset?

“Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy have to connect on downfield throws. If they don’t, it could be a rout. I predicted Alabama over Texas, 56-24”

