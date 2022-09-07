ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Behind Enemy Lines: Longhorns Wire previews Alabama-Texas

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nehZT_0hlvBTlo00

The highly anticipated non-conference matchup between Alabama and Texas is just around the corner.

Between the tradition of the two programs, the padawan now facing his former master makes up just a couple of the major storylines entering the epic matchup.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are considerable favorites heading into Saturday’s contest in Austin, but you never know what Steve Sarkisian might have up his sleeve for his former boss.

Roll Tide Wire had a chance to catch up with Longhorns Wire and get a little more up close and personal vantage point of the 2022 version of the Texas Longhorns!

Are Longhorn fans happy with the job that Sark has done in Austin?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8BOg_0hlvBTlo00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

“There’s always a few disgruntled fans, but in general there’s optimism about the direction of the program. Winning over big time players like Quinn Ewers, Kelvin Banks and Arch Manning doesn’t hurt.”

Bijan Robinson is obviously one of if not the best back in the entire country. What makes him such a special talent?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0c0A_0hlvBTlo00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

“He is the most fluid runner I’ve ever seen. He moves effortlessly in whatever he does. He has great body control. On top of that he’s one of the better receivers on the team. Truly a unique player.”

Outside of Robinson, who should Tide fans look to be a playmaker for the Longhorns on offense?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42eTvT_0hlvBTlo00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

“Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders could put a strain on defenses. Both can catch. Worthy uses speed. Sanders uses strength.”

How does Texas matchup defensively against Bryce Young and the talented Alabama offense?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yljYK_0hlvBTlo00
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

“It could be a long night for Texas. There are great players at every level but also question marks.”

What must happen for Texas to pull the upset?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbOMj_0hlvBTlo00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

“Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy have to connect on downfield throws. If they don’t, it could be a rout. I predicted Alabama over Texas, 56-24”

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy