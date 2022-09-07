Diana Savage, District Governor 6600, spoke to the club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Diana has been a Rotarian since 2008 as a member of the Bryan Rotary club. She held many leadership positions in the Bryan club as well as Foundation Chair and Assistant Governor for District 6600. Diana was very complementary of the Stryker club for their continued involvement and support of the Stryker community.

