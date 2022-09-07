ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stryker, OH

Comments / 0

thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon @ Archbold Girls Golf

WAUSEON – Brayton Huffman and Aniyah Copeland each had 43s to lead Archbold in a tri-match at Ironwood Golf Course. Calaway Gerken paced Wauseon with a 41 as she was medalist. At Ironwood. Archbold (190) – Carly Grime 43, Aniyah Copeland 43, Brayton Huffman 51, Hannah Downing 53; Wauseon...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Football Look Ahead: Week 4 Preview

FIGHTING FOR YARDS … Wauseon receiver Sam Smith stiff arms a defender after a first quarter reception in last week’s win over Napoleon. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Teams get into league play this week with many intriguing matchups throughout the area. The NWOAL, after a 17-7 nonleague record, kicks thing off with league favorite Liberty Center traveling to Wauseon while last season’s league champ Archbold plays host to Bryan.
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Delta @ Bryan Volleyball

BRYAN – A back and forth battle went to a fifth set where the Golden Bears pulled out a 15-10 win to earn their first win of the season. Kenzie Wirth totaled 22 assists on 62/64 setting, Blayze Langenderfer was 28/33 hitting with 10 kills, and Ella Vansteenkiste had 10 kills on 32/37 hitting and was 23/25 serve receiving with 11 digs.
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan/Delta @ Archbold Boys Golf

WAUSEON – Archbold became the front runner in the NWOAL led by Cahle Roth’s 35 (-1) to get wins over Bryan and Delta. Luke Rosebrook, Charlie Jones, and River Ryan each posted 41s to round out the scoring for the Bluestreaks. Noah Huard of Bryan was second overall...
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Hilltop/Stryker/Swanton @ Edgerton Cross Country

TOP TEN PLACER … Swanton’s Joe Mosko ran a 27:44 to finish ninth as the Bulldogs were joined by Stryker and Hilltop for a quad meet at Edgerton. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Edon Football Gets First Ever Win Over Northwood

EDON - Edon sophomore quarterback Kyler Sapp garnered 336 total yards, 89 rushing and 247 yards passing, and t... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory expansion, our...
EDON, OH
Beacon

Venue change for Rockets away game

Due to a sink hole in the middle of their football field, the Toledo Bowsher vs Oak Harbor Rockets football game scheduled for Sept. 16 will be played at Toledo Rogers Stadium. The address is Toledo Rogers High School, 222 McTigue Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43615. The game will start at...
OAK HARBOR, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Margaret Beck (1932-2022)

Margaret Ann (nee Malone) Beck went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after a short illness/recurrence of cancer. She was 90 years old. Margaret was born August 21, 1932, the first child of Clarence and Clarice (nee Mercer) Malone of Montpelier, Ohio. She was a...
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Mildred “Millie” Arnos (1921-2022)

Mildred (Millie) Martha Arnos of Defiance, Ohio, 101, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Vancrest Health Care Center of Holgate, Ohio. She was born in Ridgeville Township, Henry County, Ohio, on May 23, 1921 to Emil J. and Clara (Genter) Wendt. After graduating from Ridgeville High School in 1939, Millie...
DEFIANCE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Toledo Named Best Minor League City; Fort Wayne Fourth

Toledo, Ohio recently topped the list of the top five minor league sports cities according to”Livability”. “If there’s one thing you need to know about Toledoans, it’s that they show up for their beloved Mud Hens”, detailed “Livability” on their website. “The Toledo...
FORT WAYNE, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Thurs. Sept. 8, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 11:00 p.m. Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance.
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
sent-trib.com

Updated: BGSU student killed in crash

FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

District Governor Diana Savage Visits Stryker Rotary

Diana Savage, District Governor 6600, spoke to the club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Diana has been a Rotarian since 2008 as a member of the Bryan Rotary club. She held many leadership positions in the Bryan club as well as Foundation Chair and Assistant Governor for District 6600. Diana was very complementary of the Stryker club for their continued involvement and support of the Stryker community.
STRYKER, OH
wlen.com

Fiery Crash Results in Two Critical Injuries North of Morenci

Morenci, MI – A wild scene near Munson Highway and Ridgeville Road north of Morenci led to a fiery crash, a Sheriff’s Deputy being treated for a medical emergency, and someone being life flighted for serious injuries. On Thursday morning, at around 8:30, a Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy...
MORENCI, MI
13abc.com

Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection. Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Students creating neighborhood bottleneck in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG — An increased police presence may soon be seen in a neighborhood near Perrysburg High School, after a neighbor brought a student parking issue to city council on Tuesday. Cheryl Swisher, a resident of the Horseshoe Bend neighborhood, addressed council about parents and students blocking the roads and...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

DORA sending wrong message? Perrysburg school board debates

PERRYSBURG — A resolution to limit Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area access to the Commodore Building school yard property was discussed by the board of education during the regular working group meeting on Tuesday. Members of the public have brought up concerns about the recently expanded DORA. “I’m struggling with...
PERRYSBURG, OH

