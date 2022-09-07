Read full article on original website
Wauseon @ Archbold Girls Golf
WAUSEON – Brayton Huffman and Aniyah Copeland each had 43s to lead Archbold in a tri-match at Ironwood Golf Course. Calaway Gerken paced Wauseon with a 41 as she was medalist. At Ironwood. Archbold (190) – Carly Grime 43, Aniyah Copeland 43, Brayton Huffman 51, Hannah Downing 53; Wauseon...
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 4 Preview
FIGHTING FOR YARDS … Wauseon receiver Sam Smith stiff arms a defender after a first quarter reception in last week’s win over Napoleon. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Teams get into league play this week with many intriguing matchups throughout the area. The NWOAL, after a 17-7 nonleague record, kicks thing off with league favorite Liberty Center traveling to Wauseon while last season’s league champ Archbold plays host to Bryan.
Delta @ Bryan Volleyball
BRYAN – A back and forth battle went to a fifth set where the Golden Bears pulled out a 15-10 win to earn their first win of the season. Kenzie Wirth totaled 22 assists on 62/64 setting, Blayze Langenderfer was 28/33 hitting with 10 kills, and Ella Vansteenkiste had 10 kills on 32/37 hitting and was 23/25 serve receiving with 11 digs.
Bryan/Delta @ Archbold Boys Golf
WAUSEON – Archbold became the front runner in the NWOAL led by Cahle Roth’s 35 (-1) to get wins over Bryan and Delta. Luke Rosebrook, Charlie Jones, and River Ryan each posted 41s to round out the scoring for the Bluestreaks. Noah Huard of Bryan was second overall...
Hilltop/Stryker/Swanton @ Edgerton Cross Country
TOP TEN PLACER … Swanton’s Joe Mosko ran a 27:44 to finish ninth as the Bulldogs were joined by Stryker and Hilltop for a quad meet at Edgerton. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
WILLIAMS COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Edon Football Gets First Ever Win Over Northwood
EDON - Edon sophomore quarterback Kyler Sapp garnered 336 total yards, 89 rushing and 247 yards passing, and t... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory expansion, our...
Youth basketball coach, Toledo Christian star athlete shot and killed at 27 years old
TOLEDO, Ohio — Melvin Thomas, 27, was a well known private basketball coach for kids in the area. In the hours since his death at the intersection of Elm and Hudson in North Toledo, news of his passing spread to friends and co-workers, leaving them in shock. "I didn't...
Venue change for Rockets away game
Due to a sink hole in the middle of their football field, the Toledo Bowsher vs Oak Harbor Rockets football game scheduled for Sept. 16 will be played at Toledo Rogers Stadium. The address is Toledo Rogers High School, 222 McTigue Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43615. The game will start at...
Margaret Beck (1932-2022)
Margaret Ann (nee Malone) Beck went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after a short illness/recurrence of cancer. She was 90 years old. Margaret was born August 21, 1932, the first child of Clarence and Clarice (nee Mercer) Malone of Montpelier, Ohio. She was a...
Mildred “Millie” Arnos (1921-2022)
Mildred (Millie) Martha Arnos of Defiance, Ohio, 101, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Vancrest Health Care Center of Holgate, Ohio. She was born in Ridgeville Township, Henry County, Ohio, on May 23, 1921 to Emil J. and Clara (Genter) Wendt. After graduating from Ridgeville High School in 1939, Millie...
Toledo Named Best Minor League City; Fort Wayne Fourth
Toledo, Ohio recently topped the list of the top five minor league sports cities according to”Livability”. “If there’s one thing you need to know about Toledoans, it’s that they show up for their beloved Mud Hens”, detailed “Livability” on their website. “The Toledo...
Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Thurs. Sept. 8, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 11:00 p.m. Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance.
Updated: BGSU student killed in crash
FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
District Governor Diana Savage Visits Stryker Rotary
Diana Savage, District Governor 6600, spoke to the club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Diana has been a Rotarian since 2008 as a member of the Bryan Rotary club. She held many leadership positions in the Bryan club as well as Foundation Chair and Assistant Governor for District 6600. Diana was very complementary of the Stryker club for their continued involvement and support of the Stryker community.
Fiery Crash Results in Two Critical Injuries North of Morenci
Morenci, MI – A wild scene near Munson Highway and Ridgeville Road north of Morenci led to a fiery crash, a Sheriff’s Deputy being treated for a medical emergency, and someone being life flighted for serious injuries. On Thursday morning, at around 8:30, a Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy...
Youth basketball coach killed in north Toledo overnight shooting
Melvin Thomas, 27, was found shot at least once in north Toledo. Thomas was an area basketball coach involved in youth programs and advocating for girls basketball.
Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection. Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.
Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]
Students creating neighborhood bottleneck in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — An increased police presence may soon be seen in a neighborhood near Perrysburg High School, after a neighbor brought a student parking issue to city council on Tuesday. Cheryl Swisher, a resident of the Horseshoe Bend neighborhood, addressed council about parents and students blocking the roads and...
DORA sending wrong message? Perrysburg school board debates
PERRYSBURG — A resolution to limit Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area access to the Commodore Building school yard property was discussed by the board of education during the regular working group meeting on Tuesday. Members of the public have brought up concerns about the recently expanded DORA. “I’m struggling with...
