Read full article on original website
cheeky shiela
2d ago
What's the big deal about Aspen being so wonderful???? I've been there and it's not all that.....except being extremely expensive and it's all price gouging. Too many people packed into one tiny town....yuk
Reply
10
Barbara Blake
1d ago
there trying to cover up there tax problems now that the bravo people are going to jail all there taxes should be looked at they spend millions and don't really work where is all that cash coming from
Reply
2
Linda AF
1d ago
Too small anyway. Looked cramp. & how dare she put her sister in bunk bed room.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bravotv.com
Dorit Kemsley Explains Why She Left the Aspen House in the Middle of the Night
The RHOBH cast member revealed why she made a last-minute decision to stay with Diana Jenkins at the hotel instead of the house Kyle Richards had arranged. Before The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members even landed in Colorado for their group trip, room assignments were already a hot topic. Lisa Rinna explained she wanted to sleep at Kyle Richards’ beautiful Aspen vacation home, Garcelle Beauvais declared she was happy to stay at the incredible house Kyle rented for the majority of the group, and Diana Jenkins shared that she would be checking into a hotel. Although Dorit Kemsley was initially comfortable staying in the group’s rental home, the video above reveals she changed her mind after a very tense night.
‘RHOBH’: How Kathy Hilton’s Aspen Meltdown Led to Yet Another Feud With Kyle Richards
On a season 12 ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ trip to Aspen, Kathy Hilton reportedly had a meltdown at the members-only Caribou Club.
RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors
Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
Sutton Stracke Shocks ‘RHOBH’ Cast – Revealing Why Erika Jayne Was a Liability Last Season
Sutton Stracke drops a bomb on the 'RHOBH' cast when she says it's not her, but Erika Jayne who has been the cast liability the entire time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
International Business Times
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
‘RHOA’ star Shereé Whitfield slammed for Shein look-alike clothing line
Shein by Shereé? The second coming of Shereé Whitfield’s She by Shereé clothing line has been marred by comparisons to the fast-fashion brand. Social media users slammed the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 52, for selling a $130 gray two-piece athleisure set that looks nearly identical to versions sold by Shein and Amazon at lower price points. “Nah you wrong for these Shein joggers and charging NIKE prices,” one person tweeted. “Ummm when you can buy it from Amazon without the She by Sheree logo for a third of the price, then I have a problem. #RHOA,” added another. One fan even lambasted Whitfield for...
Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’
Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
Lisa Rinna Prompts More Speculation She Was Fired From ‘RHOBH’ By Reportedly Briefly Unfollowing Co-Stars
Things are just starting to heat up for Lisa Rinna. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is continuing to fuel those firing rumors after reportedly unfollowing most of her fellow cast members — and sending a cryptic message to a fan. Just last week, Rinna, who has truly upped her erratic antics this season, sparked rumors that she was fired from the show when she cleared her social media of everything RHOBH, though she told a fan that she was keeping her page “very edited” to avoid “negativity.” Despite sources confirming to Radar that she wasn’t going anywhere, fans have a new...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kathy Hilton Says She Forgot Diana Jenkins Was On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kathy Hilton is shaking the table once again. But does she even realize it? The latest season of RHOBH has given us viewers a LOT to talk about. Be it the love and praise for diamond holders like Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, or the disdain for OG Kyle Richards […] The post Kathy Hilton Says She Forgot Diana Jenkins Was On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News
He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
realitytitbit.com
Does Lisa Rinna wear a wig or is her iconic look au natural?
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been brimming with drama over the past two years. The latest season of the show kicked off on May 11th 2022 and saw the return of Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and co. The ladies on the show have some of the highest net worths of all the housewives across the Bravo franchise. It seems that with that level of fame and money comes a whole lot of criticism.
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People' Stars Reportedly No Longer Live in Rumored $2.7 Million Mansion?
Alaskan Bush People fans might be surprised to learn that the Brown family allegedly don't always rough it in the woods as the show claims. The lifestyle portrayed in Alaska and featured on the Discovery staple stands in contrast to what many consider the reality, especially as the family attempts to return for another season. These rumors are only amplified with the headlines the family grabs due to horrifying accidents, police interactions and romantic entanglement. And now with a war of words between the stars and the locals in Alaska, new light is shined on their homestead situation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bravotv.com
Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey
The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate
Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Is Still “Not Over” This Moment in Aspen with Kathy Hilton
Find out what drama is still in store during the Aspen trip in a first look at the September 7 episode of RHOBH. We have finally landed in Aspen for the buzzy The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 trip, and we’ve already experienced some drama with a side of board games. But as it turns out, that’s not what stands out most to Kyle Richards. And Kyle is spilling all in this first look at what’s coming next on the Aspen trip in the upcoming September 7 episode of RHOBH.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Karen Huger Said Ray Huger Gave Her Permission to Have “Eye Candy” on ‘RHOP’
A new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is ready to debut. It already promises to serve plenty of tea and even more drama. In September 2022, the acclaimed series released its Season 7 trailer. Many of the show's fan favorites are returning. One star some viewers are waiting...
RHOBH’s Kyle Richards and Husband Mauricio Umansky’s Relationship Timeline
A Real Housewives success story. Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been married for more than two decades — and reality TV hasn’t dimmed their spark. The Halloween star was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie from 1988 to 1992. Before calling it quits, the pair welcomed daughter Farrah in October 1988. The ER alum met Umansky in 1994, and the couple exchanged vows two years later. Richards was four months pregnant with daughter Alexia when she and the Mexico native walked down the aisle.
TMZ.com
Michael Jackson's Ex-Wife Debbie Rowe Reveals Shocking Drug Stories of Beverly Hills Doctor
Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson's ex-wife and mother of 2 of his children, worked for a Beverly Hills dermatologist for decades, and for the first time, she reveals a shocking story of how Dr. Arnie Klein traded drugs for entry into the celebrity lifestyle. Rowe has never done an interview before...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
172K+
Followers
26K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 20