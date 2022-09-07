Phone call led to California deputy's surrender in slayings

Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
California faces weather threats from fires to floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in...
DAN WALTERS: Newsom calls GOP governors 'bullies,' but what about him
Politicians who claim to have an elevated moral purpose risk being branded as hypocrites if they fail to live up to the standards they set for others. California Gov. Gavin Newsom runs that risk as he denounces the Republican governors of other states, particularly Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, as “bullies” for their states’ policies on abortion, gay rights and other issues.
State ag revenues climbed 3.6% in 2021
In a hopeful sign for a major local industry suffering from drought, state ag officials reported Friday that revenue to California farms and ranches rose 3.6 percent last year to reach $51.1 billion. Kern-specific figures aren't expected to be released until late October, but the county's prospects may have lifted...
Single-A Florida State League Glance
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, ppd. St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 2, ppd. Bradenton at Clearwater, ppd. Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m. St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m. Tampa at Daytona, 2, 5:05 p.m. Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. Saturday's Games.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:44.55. (1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 44.55) Estimated jackpot: $190,000. ¶ To win...
