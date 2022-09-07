Read full article on original website
'I Am So Disappointed In You': Jennette McCurdy Reveals Horrifying Email From Her Late Mom
Jennette McCurdy is providing major evidence to back up her immense hatred toward her abusive mother.In a preview of Facebook Watch's show Red Table Talk, the former Nickelodeon star — who published her book, I’m Glad My Mom Died, last month — revealed an aggressive email from her mother, Debbie McCurdy, who died from cancer back in 2013.In a minute-long clip of McCurdy’s upcoming conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield, the 30-year-old read aloud a disturbing email her mother once sent her. “I am so disappointed in you,” the message began. “You used to be my...
Jennette McCurdy Revealed Why She And Miranda Cosgrove Grew Apart
"There's kind of complicated feelings around it."
David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Showrunner, Dies at 54
David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner known for his standup work and as creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.” Arnold’s death...
Comedian David A. Arnold, who created Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay,’ dead at 54
Comedian David A. Arnold, who created the Nickelodeon show “That Girl Lay Lay,” has died at age 54. According to the Los Angeles Times and Variety, Arnold’s family revealed the news in a statement late Wednesday. “David passed away peacefully today in his home, and doctors have...
BET
Actress Gina Torres Explains Why She Felt Trapped Being A Latina Woman In African American Roles
Afro-Latina actress Gina Torres is opening up about her struggles in Hollywood and how she often felt pigeonholed when it came to the kind of roles she was offered. The Bronx-native, who is the daughter of Cuban parents, says that as an actress she felt like she had “no place” in the Hollywood world, in a conversation with Suggest.
Jason Momoa shaves hair while calling for the elimination of single-use plastics
Jason Momoa shaved his his trademark long, flowing hair to raise awareness for eliminating single-use plastics.
Dorit Kemsley Fires Back After ‘RHOBH’ Alum Dana Wilkey Shares Mauricio Umansky Affair Theory
It’s been years since Dana Wilkey — and her infamous $25,000 sunglasses — were featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the former “friend” is inserting herself into the mix, sharing a fan theory that Dorit Kemsley is having an affair with Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. “The fans can’t stop talking about […]
Insanely Cute Clip Of Keanu Reeves Telling Drew Barrymore She Can Be A Lover AND A Fighter Is Running Around On The Internet Again
Is it time to put this well-loved Keanu Reeves quote on bumper stickers around the world?
Danny DeVito Asking "Who The Hell Are They" Is Going Viral, As It Totally Should
It's the way he says it for me. But honestly, it's the way he says anything.
Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation
Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
Kenan Thompson’s Net Worth Is ~All That~! See How Much Money the ‘SNL’ Star Makes
Kenan Thompson has risen to fame thanks to his success on Saturday Night Live and as an actor and comedian. The all-around funny man and 2022 Emmys host has amassed a sizable net worth of $13 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, over the years of his career in the spotlight.
Jeannette McCurdy Reveals More Horrors Behind Memoir ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’
Former Nickelodeon star Jeannette McCurdy is explaining exactly why she is glad her mom died. The “I’m Glad My Mom Died” memoirist shared a letter she received from her mother as excerpted in her book during Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris. The episode will premiere Wednesday, September 7 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. McCurdy’s mother Debbie died in 2013 of cancer. The letter McCurdy reads was sent by Debbie after seeing photos of the “iCarly” actress on TMZ. “I am so disappointed in you,” Debbie wrote McCurdy in an exclusive clip...
How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com
Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
Jennette McCurdy Gets Emotional While Discussing Forgiving Her Mother on Red Table Talk
Watch: Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly. Jennette McCurdy has taken it to the Red Table. The author of I'm Glad My Mom Died, which detailed the years of physical and mental abuse Jennette allegedly suffered at the hands of her late mother, explained how she's been able to move on in this sneak peek of the Sept. 7 premiere of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk.
A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business
Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
ComicBook
David A. Arnold, Comedian and Fuller House Writer, Dies at 54
Comedian, actor, writer, and producer David A. Arnold has passed away at the age of 54. The news was broken in a statement from Arnold's family, who revealed that he passed away on Wednesday, September 7th due to natural causes. Arnold was a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House, and also served as the showrunner on Nickelodeon's That Girl Lay Lay. He also had several stand-up specials, including David A. Arnold: Fat Ballerina, and David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak.
The View host Whoopi Goldberg gives ‘fond farewell’ live on air to beloved colleague
THE View host Whoopi Goldberg has given a sweet goodbye live on air to one of her beloved colleagues. The daytime talk show has only just returned with a new season after a month-long hiatus. At the end of Thursday’s show, Whoopi shared that she had an announcement to make...
Vince Staples Comedy From black-ish Creator Ordered to Series at Netflix
Netflix has placed a series order for a scripted comedy series starring rapper and occasional actor Vince Staples. black-ish creator Kenya Barris serves as an EP on the project, which is loosely based on Staples’ life. Other EPs include Staples himself, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams are co-showrunners. “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” said Staples in a statement. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.” Added Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy: “It’s our mission to...
'Too Much Baggage': Pete Davidson's Split With Kim Kardashian Stemmed From 'Wild' Ex-Husband Kanye West, Friend Reveals
Staten Island holds a whole lot of secrets. A close friend from Pete Davidson's past has revealed why the comedian left his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian after a nearly year-long serious relationship. In an interview with a news publication, Staten Island talk show host Johnny Potenza spilled the iconic couple may...
