'I Am So Disappointed In You': Jennette McCurdy Reveals Horrifying Email From Her Late Mom

Jennette McCurdy is providing major evidence to back up her immense hatred toward her abusive mother.In a preview of Facebook Watch's show Red Table Talk, the former Nickelodeon star — who published her book, I’m Glad My Mom Died, last month — revealed an aggressive email from her mother, Debbie McCurdy, who died from cancer back in 2013.In a minute-long clip of McCurdy’s upcoming conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield, the 30-year-old read aloud a disturbing email her mother once sent her. “I am so disappointed in you,” the message began. “You used to be my...
Variety

David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Showrunner, Dies at 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner known for his standup work and as creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.” Arnold’s death...
Page Six

Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation

Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
IndieWire

Jeannette McCurdy Reveals More Horrors Behind Memoir ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’

Former Nickelodeon star Jeannette McCurdy is explaining exactly why she is glad her mom died. The “I’m Glad My Mom Died” memoirist shared a letter she received from her mother as excerpted in her book during Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris. The episode will premiere Wednesday, September 7 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. McCurdy’s mother Debbie died in 2013 of cancer. The letter McCurdy reads was sent by Debbie after seeing photos of the “iCarly” actress on TMZ. “I am so disappointed in you,” Debbie wrote McCurdy in an exclusive clip...
Cinemablend

How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
E! News

Jennette McCurdy Gets Emotional While Discussing Forgiving Her Mother on Red Table Talk

Watch: Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly. Jennette McCurdy has taken it to the Red Table. The author of I'm Glad My Mom Died, which detailed the years of physical and mental abuse Jennette allegedly suffered at the hands of her late mother, explained how she's been able to move on in this sneak peek of the Sept. 7 premiere of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk.
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
ComicBook

David A. Arnold, Comedian and Fuller House Writer, Dies at 54

Comedian, actor, writer, and producer David A. Arnold has passed away at the age of 54. The news was broken in a statement from Arnold's family, who revealed that he passed away on Wednesday, September 7th due to natural causes. Arnold was a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House, and also served as the showrunner on Nickelodeon's That Girl Lay Lay. He also had several stand-up specials, including David A. Arnold: Fat Ballerina, and David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak.
TVLine

Vince Staples Comedy From black-ish Creator Ordered to Series at Netflix

Netflix has placed a series order for a scripted comedy series starring rapper and occasional actor Vince Staples. black-ish creator Kenya Barris serves as an EP on the project, which is loosely based on Staples’ life. Other EPs include Staples himself, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams are co-showrunners. “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” said Staples in a statement. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.” Added Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy: “It’s our mission to...
