Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
9to5Mac
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
Why You Probably Should Be Using Dark Mode On Your iPhone
Apple offers Dark and Light interface options on the iPhone and iPad, but the Light mode is turned on by default. Why should you switch to Dark?
The Verge
How to preorder the iPhone 14
Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup, consisting of the base iPhone 14, the slightly bigger iPhone 14 Plus, and the faster, more capable iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Each of those links will take you to hands-on previews. Look forward to the full reviews, where we’ll be able to tell you if Apple’s A16 Bionic chip is worth upgrading to, as well as see how some of the cameras and other new features (like the satellite SOS) work in the real world.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 dimensions: Will your iPhone 13 cases still fit?
If you’re planning to pre-order an iPhone 14 tomorrow morning, you might be wondering if your existing iPhone 13 case will fit the iPhone 14. Unfortunately, Apple has made enough changes to this year’s iPhone 14 models that you’ll need to buy new cases alongside your new iPhone this year. Here are the details.
9to5Mac
Geekbench results show how much faster the iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 chip really is
The iPhone 14 Pro models are the only Apple product to feature the new A16 Bionic chip. While Apple claimed it’s 40% faster than the competition, it’s important to see how it really compares to its predecessor, the powerful A15 Bionic. Now we know the difference between both Apple silicon chips.
9to5Mac
How Apple Watch Ultra battery life compares to the rest of the lineup
Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE second gen have all officially arrived. While the brand new Ultra comes with the biggest battery ever in an Apple Watch, all Apple Watches from the Series 8 down to Series 4 will get the new Low Power mode with watchOS 9. Here’s how Apple Watch Ultra battery vs Series 8 and more stack up.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 battery life: What to expect and how it compares to previous iPhones
Battery life gets a little boost with the iPhone 14 lineup. Follow along for a detailed look at how iPhone 14 battery life compares to iPhone 13, 12, and 11 including what to expect for iPhone 14 battery for video and audio playback. The four iPhone 14 models feature the...
Apple Insider
How Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service works for users
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite foriPhone 14, and it's an impressive mix of both technology and new infrastructure, presented as simply as possible.
9to5Mac
Poll: What iPhone 14 model are you planning to order ahead of next week’s release?
Pre-order for the new iPhone 14 series starts this Friday – but remember you’ll only be able to get your hands on the iPhone 14 Plus in early October. With the announcements completely fresh, which iPhone 14 are you planning to order – if you’re planning to upgrade at all?
9to5Mac
There’s no iPhone 14 mini, but you still have two ways to get the ‘mini’ design
With today’s launch of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple has rearranged the rest of its iPhone lineup. This year, the iPhone 12 lives on to see another year, but the iPhone 12 mini has been dropped. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini live on to see another year, while the iPhone 11 has officially been discontinued three years after its original launch.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch SE 2 announced, starting at $249
Apple has announced a new Apple Watch SE, with a display 30% larger than the previous model. The new model is available in silver, midnight, and starlight – together with a color-matched nylon composite back which reduces the weight of the watch …. The price starts at $249, compares...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 3 finally discontinued, as new SE takes its place in the line-up
The Apple Watch Series 3 has finally been discontinued, some five years after it was launched back in 2017. The watch had remained on sale right up to the day before the event. While Apple positioned the elderly model as an ultra-budget option, priced at just $199, the S3 had...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: September 9, 2022 – iPhone 14 pre-orders, Apple + Starlink
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Decluttr: Trade in your iPhone or other devices...
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro 2: Apple updates premium earphones with H2 chip, touch control, more
Apple is upgrading AirPods Pro with a second version that includes an upgraded processor inside. The new H2 chip powers improvements to key AirPods Pro features including noise cancellation and battery life. AirPods Pro 2. Here’s what you need to know:. AirPods Pro 2 feature an H2 chip inside...
9to5Mac
watchOS 9 RC version now available, here are its top features
After seven betas, watchOS 9 RC version is now available to developers. Here’s everything new with Apple’s upcoming operating system for the Apple Watch, which saw three new models being unveiled today. Release Candidate build is 20R361. watchOS 9 is the biggest update on the Apple Watch software...
9to5Mac
Tim Cook explains why Apple refuses to adopt RCS: ‘Buy your mom an iPhone’
Apple CEO Tim Cook sat down with Kara Swisher at Code Conference today alongside Jony Ive and Laurene Powell Jobs. During the question and answer section of the interview, Cook was asked about Apple’s refusal to adopt the Rich Communication Services standard, or RCS. Cook’s answer was unsurprising…
9to5Mac
iOS 15.7 beta 1 now available after iPhone 14 event
After the end of the iPhone event, Apple is now seeding iOS 15.7 beta 1. As of now, Apple doesn’t provide the release notes for this operating system. Since Apple dropped support for many iPhones with iOS 16, maybe the company is planning one last big update for them.
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
BBC
UK firm takes on Apple iPhone 14 and Elon Musk with satellite phone
A British smartphone maker hopes to steal a march on Apple and Tesla boss Elon Musk with a new satellite-connected handset, the BBC has learned. If there is no wi-fi or mobile network signal, the idea is the Bullitt phone will automatically link to one of two global satellite networks.
