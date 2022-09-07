ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
The Verge

How to preorder the iPhone 14

Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup, consisting of the base iPhone 14, the slightly bigger iPhone 14 Plus, and the faster, more capable iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Each of those links will take you to hands-on previews. Look forward to the full reviews, where we’ll be able to tell you if Apple’s A16 Bionic chip is worth upgrading to, as well as see how some of the cameras and other new features (like the satellite SOS) work in the real world.
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 dimensions: Will your iPhone 13 cases still fit?

If you’re planning to pre-order an iPhone 14 tomorrow morning, you might be wondering if your existing iPhone 13 case will fit the iPhone 14. Unfortunately, Apple has made enough changes to this year’s iPhone 14 models that you’ll need to buy new cases alongside your new iPhone this year. Here are the details.
9to5Mac

How Apple Watch Ultra battery life compares to the rest of the lineup

Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE second gen have all officially arrived. While the brand new Ultra comes with the biggest battery ever in an Apple Watch, all Apple Watches from the Series 8 down to Series 4 will get the new Low Power mode with watchOS 9. Here’s how Apple Watch Ultra battery vs Series 8 and more stack up.
Apple Insider

How Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service works for users

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite foriPhone 14, and it's an impressive mix of both technology and new infrastructure, presented as simply as possible.
9to5Mac

There’s no iPhone 14 mini, but you still have two ways to get the ‘mini’ design

With today’s launch of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple has rearranged the rest of its iPhone lineup. This year, the iPhone 12 lives on to see another year, but the iPhone 12 mini has been dropped. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini live on to see another year, while the iPhone 11 has officially been discontinued three years after its original launch.
9to5Mac

Apple Watch SE 2 announced, starting at $249

Apple has announced a new Apple Watch SE, with a display 30% larger than the previous model. The new model is available in silver, midnight, and starlight – together with a color-matched nylon composite back which reduces the weight of the watch …. The price starts at $249, compares...
9to5Mac

watchOS 9 RC version now available, here are its top features

After seven betas, watchOS 9 RC version is now available to developers. Here’s everything new with Apple’s upcoming operating system for the Apple Watch, which saw three new models being unveiled today. Release Candidate build is 20R361. watchOS 9 is the biggest update on the Apple Watch software...
9to5Mac

iOS 15.7 beta 1 now available after iPhone 14 event

After the end of the iPhone event, Apple is now seeding iOS 15.7 beta 1. As of now, Apple doesn’t provide the release notes for this operating system. Since Apple dropped support for many iPhones with iOS 16, maybe the company is planning one last big update for them.
