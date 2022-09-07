ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Main Street project gets more funding

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Voters agreed last week to provide additional funds for a project that has ballooned in costs from $842,000 to over $2.6 million. Secret ballot votes were cast during a special town meeting on Sept. 1 to appropriate an additional $802,769 for the Main Street Sidewalk, Drainage, Water & Sewer Improvements Project. The requested amount for grading, drainage, utility and right-of-way work, which has required more money due to an increase in material and labor costs, was approved 69-14.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Many streets to be paved in Bangor tomorrow

BANGOR– The City of Bangor will be paving many streets tomorrow. Please avoid the entirety of Hillside Avenue, Bower Street, Everett Street, and Highland Lane. On School Street a portion only will be paved as they will be installing water and sewer for the new businesses that are going in there.
BANGOR, ME
mdislander.com

DMR tells towns their regulatory reach is limited

GOULDSBORO — The Maine Department of Marine Resources is cautioning coastal Maine towns to steer clear of state waters in their efforts to craft rules and standards to gain greater control over industrial-scale finfish farming on land or in the ocean. The state agency recently reiterated that it has “exclusive” authority to grant leases for fish farming in the state waters and part of the intertidal zone and asked to review any draft ordinances before they are put to a town vote.
GOULDSBORO, ME
mdislander.com

Two authors in conversation at Northeast Harbor Library

MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library will host author Elizabeth Garber in conversation with writer Christina Baker Kline to discuss Garber’s new memoir. “Sailing at the Edge of Disaster: A Memoir of a Young Woman’s Daring Year,” 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. Garber’s memoir...
MOUNT DESERT, ME
wabi.tv

Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge closing for several months

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge is expected to be closed for several months starting on Friday. According to Bangor’s engineering office, construction will start Monday. They will be removing and replacing the bridge deck and will repair the railing. The City is hoping to...
BANGOR, ME
mdislander.com

Maritime Shorts: Lamoine shoreline cleanup, rockweed mapping talk, Victory Chimes

LAMOINE — The Lamoine Conservation Commission is sponsoring a shoreline cleanup Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lamoine State Park as part of Maine Coastweek. The cleanup crew will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the state park’s parking lot. Volunteers must be steady on their feet and dressed in sensible shoes, work gloves and clothing that might get dirty.
LAMOINE, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Family Compound for Sale in Maine is Worth the $11.2 Million

The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Warrant Committee makes recommendations for November

BAR HARBOR — Residents will have the chance to vote on five articles during November’s town meeting and the Warrant Committee has made its recommendations to Bar Harbor voters. The 15-member committee met last Thursday to deliberate and vote on the pending ballot issues: lowering cruise ship passenger...
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Editorial: Closer to home

Most young Americans take the adage “grow where you are planted” to heart. Nearly six in 10 young adults live within 10 miles of where they grew up while eight in 10 live within a 100-mile radius, according to a study released earlier this summer by the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University.
MAINE STATE
Ellsworth American

Advocate, friend and ‘one of the best,’ former fire chief dies

ELLSWORTH – Community members, including those in the fire service, are mourning the passing of former Ellsworth Fire Chief Bob McKenney, who is remembered as a natural leader, a gentleman and a family man. McKenney died unexpectedly on Aug. 31. He was 76. “We’ve lost a good one, bottom...
ELLSWORTH, ME
mainebiz.biz

Royce Cross steps down as CEO of Cross Insurance; Jonathan Cross succeeds him

Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance providers in the Northeast, said Friday afternoon that Royce Cross will step down as CEO, to be succeeded by son Jonathan Cross. Jonathan Cross will be just the third CEO the Bangor-based Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance providers in...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Unity woman dies in Albion crash

ALBION, Maine — Kennebec County deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the area of 505 Unity Road in Albion around 10:42 a.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office...
ALBION, ME
foxbangor.com

New doggy daycare opens in Bangor

BANGOR–There’s a new doggy daycare in Bangor. Castlegate Canine Center located on the Pushaw Road in Bangor opened its doors and its kennels for dogs last week. The owners, Kevin and Patti Schmersal, have 25 years of experience breeding German Shepherds and say they wanted to open a doggy daycare because there was a need for more daycare options for area pet owners.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

9 rescue beagles looking for homes

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden is caring for nine beagles after they were rescued from a breeding farm in Virginia. These nine dogs, ages ranging from puppies to five years old, were some of the 4,000 rescued that are now being sent all across the country.
CAMDEN, ME

