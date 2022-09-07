Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
City of Ellsworth confirm bugs seen in Knowlton park are not ticks
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - They are not ticks, but Aphids instead. That’s the message the city of Ellsworth is getting out to the public after a social media post claimed ticks were all over Knowlton Park. City Hall first became aware of the post Thursday morning and sent out...
mdislander.com
Main Street project gets more funding
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Voters agreed last week to provide additional funds for a project that has ballooned in costs from $842,000 to over $2.6 million. Secret ballot votes were cast during a special town meeting on Sept. 1 to appropriate an additional $802,769 for the Main Street Sidewalk, Drainage, Water & Sewer Improvements Project. The requested amount for grading, drainage, utility and right-of-way work, which has required more money due to an increase in material and labor costs, was approved 69-14.
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?
Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
foxbangor.com
Many streets to be paved in Bangor tomorrow
BANGOR– The City of Bangor will be paving many streets tomorrow. Please avoid the entirety of Hillside Avenue, Bower Street, Everett Street, and Highland Lane. On School Street a portion only will be paved as they will be installing water and sewer for the new businesses that are going in there.
Wait … Could Bangor Soon Be Home to FOUR Starbucks Locations?
It's been a pretty big few months for Starbucks in the Bangor area. Earlier this summer, the location at Bangor Mall Blvd. closed for a couple of months to undergo a major renovation, reopening in August. Then news broke this week that the City of Bangor Planning Board had approved...
mdislander.com
DMR tells towns their regulatory reach is limited
GOULDSBORO — The Maine Department of Marine Resources is cautioning coastal Maine towns to steer clear of state waters in their efforts to craft rules and standards to gain greater control over industrial-scale finfish farming on land or in the ocean. The state agency recently reiterated that it has “exclusive” authority to grant leases for fish farming in the state waters and part of the intertidal zone and asked to review any draft ordinances before they are put to a town vote.
mdislander.com
Island Briefs: SPCA matching gift campaign, ANP advisory panel, weatherization program
TRENTON — The SPCA of Hancock County is collaborating with First National Bank and area charitable families for a matching gift campaign, which kicked off Sept. 1. The bank and the families will match all donations up to $15,000. Money raised will go toward care, medical attention and essentials...
This Lavish AirBnb Rental in Bar Harbor, Maine, Will Cost You $950 Per Night
When most people are searching for places to stay in Maine, they're balancing the delicate issue of price versus the amount of comfort and luxury. While the popularity of Vacationland has skyrocketed in recent years, there's still plenty of deals to be had across the state for the budget-conscious. There...
mdislander.com
Two authors in conversation at Northeast Harbor Library
MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library will host author Elizabeth Garber in conversation with writer Christina Baker Kline to discuss Garber’s new memoir. “Sailing at the Edge of Disaster: A Memoir of a Young Woman’s Daring Year,” 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. Garber’s memoir...
wabi.tv
Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge closing for several months
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge is expected to be closed for several months starting on Friday. According to Bangor’s engineering office, construction will start Monday. They will be removing and replacing the bridge deck and will repair the railing. The City is hoping to...
mdislander.com
Maritime Shorts: Lamoine shoreline cleanup, rockweed mapping talk, Victory Chimes
LAMOINE — The Lamoine Conservation Commission is sponsoring a shoreline cleanup Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lamoine State Park as part of Maine Coastweek. The cleanup crew will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the state park’s parking lot. Volunteers must be steady on their feet and dressed in sensible shoes, work gloves and clothing that might get dirty.
Family Compound for Sale in Maine is Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
mdislander.com
Warrant Committee makes recommendations for November
BAR HARBOR — Residents will have the chance to vote on five articles during November’s town meeting and the Warrant Committee has made its recommendations to Bar Harbor voters. The 15-member committee met last Thursday to deliberate and vote on the pending ballot issues: lowering cruise ship passenger...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
mdislander.com
Editorial: Closer to home
Most young Americans take the adage “grow where you are planted” to heart. Nearly six in 10 young adults live within 10 miles of where they grew up while eight in 10 live within a 100-mile radius, according to a study released earlier this summer by the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University.
Ellsworth American
Advocate, friend and ‘one of the best,’ former fire chief dies
ELLSWORTH – Community members, including those in the fire service, are mourning the passing of former Ellsworth Fire Chief Bob McKenney, who is remembered as a natural leader, a gentleman and a family man. McKenney died unexpectedly on Aug. 31. He was 76. “We’ve lost a good one, bottom...
mainebiz.biz
Royce Cross steps down as CEO of Cross Insurance; Jonathan Cross succeeds him
Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance providers in the Northeast, said Friday afternoon that Royce Cross will step down as CEO, to be succeeded by son Jonathan Cross. Jonathan Cross will be just the third CEO the Bangor-based Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance providers in...
Unity woman dies in Albion crash
ALBION, Maine — Kennebec County deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the area of 505 Unity Road in Albion around 10:42 a.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office...
foxbangor.com
New doggy daycare opens in Bangor
BANGOR–There’s a new doggy daycare in Bangor. Castlegate Canine Center located on the Pushaw Road in Bangor opened its doors and its kennels for dogs last week. The owners, Kevin and Patti Schmersal, have 25 years of experience breeding German Shepherds and say they wanted to open a doggy daycare because there was a need for more daycare options for area pet owners.
wabi.tv
9 rescue beagles looking for homes
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden is caring for nine beagles after they were rescued from a breeding farm in Virginia. These nine dogs, ages ranging from puppies to five years old, were some of the 4,000 rescued that are now being sent all across the country.
