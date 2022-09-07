ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More Than a Big Screen

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
CELL PHONES
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 11 Pro#New Iphone#4k Youtube#Smart Phone#Ios#Wi Fi
CNET

Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event

Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Want Apple's New iPhone 14? Get Ready to Pay $799, At Least

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 and $899 in the US, respectively, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will cost at least $999 and $1,099, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Ultra

Good news for Apple Watch Ultra buyers. If you’ve already invested in Apple Watch bands for bigger screen models in the past, those bands will continue to work with the extreme sports version of the new Series 8. Bands designed for the Apple Watch Ultra also work with larger versions of non-Ultra Apple Watches.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

How Apple Watch Ultra battery life compares to the rest of the lineup

Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE second gen have all officially arrived. While the brand new Ultra comes with the biggest battery ever in an Apple Watch, all Apple Watches from the Series 8 down to Series 4 will get the new Low Power mode with watchOS 9. Here’s how Apple Watch Ultra battery vs Series 8 and more stack up.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 dimensions: Will your iPhone 13 cases still fit?

If you’re planning to pre-order an iPhone 14 tomorrow morning, you might be wondering if your existing iPhone 13 case will fit the iPhone 14. Unfortunately, Apple has made enough changes to this year’s iPhone 14 models that you’ll need to buy new cases alongside your new iPhone this year. Here are the details.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event

Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

There’s no iPhone 14 mini, but you still have two ways to get the ‘mini’ design

With today’s launch of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple has rearranged the rest of its iPhone lineup. This year, the iPhone 12 lives on to see another year, but the iPhone 12 mini has been dropped. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini live on to see another year, while the iPhone 11 has officially been discontinued three years after its original launch.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy