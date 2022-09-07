Read full article on original website
Transit Police: Woman with multiple warrants assaults couple at Ashmont Station
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who allegedly assaulted a couple at Ashmont Station after she demanded they get out of a bathroom was arrested at the station, according to Transit Police. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Transit Police officers on patrol at Ashhmont responded to reports of an investigation....
Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24
BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
Boston Police search for driver involved in an elderly phone scam around Longwood Ave
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are looking to identify the driver of a white Nissan four-door sedan who was involved in scamming a 79-year-old man out of $13,5000 over the phone Tuesday. Police said the 79-year-old man reported to police he was contacted by a person claiming to be his...
91-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after Boston collision
Traffic was temporarily diverted from the intersection of Morton Street and West Selden Street at the time of the incident. A 91-year-old Dorchester man is facing life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle crash Thursday morning, State Police said. The victim was crossing Morton Street when he was struck by a...
Girl, 15, Struck By Car in Revere
A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after she was struck by a car in Revere, Massachusetts, police say. Police tell NBC10 Boston the teen was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Revere Street, at Lee Street, shortly before 8 a.m. The girl's injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.
Suspect sought in connection with bank robbery in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — The Medford Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to Friday morning’s bank robbery. Police responded to the Brookline Bank at 201 Salem Street in Medford just before 9 a.m. for reports of a robbery taking place. The suspect entered the bank and...
Police seek public’s help in IDing two men related to Red Line station assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police in Boston are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men after an assault on a 56-year-old at an MBTA station. According to the MBTA Transit Police Department, a male victim was attacked around 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, at the Red Line’s Andrew Square station.
Police investigating crash involving MBTA bus and car
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Roxbury involving an MBTA bus and a car. The crash happened at Columbus Avenue and Bragdon Street. The bus’s door and windshield shattered, while the car was towed with serious damage. One of the vehicles may have run a red...
Uber driver rescues woman, child from fiery crash in Revere
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVREVERE -- An Uber driver comes to the rescue in Revere. The good Samaritan jumped into action to save a woman from a burning car. "That is part of me as a human being. It is our job to save lives, you know?" tells Uber driver Mohamed Sanusie Traore.He was traveling along Squire Road on his way to the airport when he watched a car flip onto its side. The Uber driver pulled over and rushed to the scene. He heard a woman screaming for help. She was trying to open her door, but the weight was...
Boston Police officers arrest suspect, recover loaded firearm and drugs
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police officers arrested Tristan Preval, 27, of Dorchester after executing a search warrant and recovered a 9mm Glock loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition and four bags of drugs. Officers assigned to the District C-11 Drug Unit (Dorchester), the District B-3 Drug Unit (Mattapan), the Youth...
Newton Police Department flooded with messages following OUI arrest mix-up
NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Police Department is acknowledging a mix-up that brought a lot of heat to the station earlier this week. In a Facebook post, Newton Police said “We recently have had numerous calls placed to our Dispatch Center and messages left on our social media pertaining to an incident that took place in Newton, Iowa.”
91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
Massachusetts court officer arraigned on assault and battery charge in after North End attack
BOSTON — A Massachusetts trial court officer is on unpaid leave after being charged with assault and battery following an attack in Boston's North End, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Anthony Firicano, 53, is a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court. The Suffolk...
Just One Station: Family of victim killed by wrong-way driver speaks out over possible jail time reduction for suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a woman killed by a wrong-way driver in Boston is speaking out after learning the man behind the wheel could get a reduction in jail time. Lisa Ann Vadeboncoeur was 59-years-old when she was hit and killed by a vehicle driven by Kevin McCaffery. A grand jury later indicted McCaffery on vehicular homicide, operating under the influence of drugs and negligent driving charges. The Bellingham resident pleaded not guilty at the time.
FBI launches investigation into North Shore kennel after animals found walking along highway
ROWLEY, Mass. — The FBI has launched a joint investigation into the conditions at a North Shore kennel after a group of animals were found walking along Route 1 in Newburyport last month. On August 27, the Rowley Police Department responded to a report of four goats walking along...
5 people, including minors, injured after school bus van crash in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WHDH) – At least four minors and an adult were hurt after an accident involving a school bus van and a car on Route 6. West Barnstable Fire told 7NEWS the van went into the woods after an accident with another vehicle with two inside sometime around 4:15 p.m. on Route 6 near exit 65.
Police: Driver passed out behind wheel in Duxbury arrested
DUXBURY — A 36-year-old man from Waterbury was arrested for DUI drugs following an incident in Duxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road and the driver was passed out behind the wheel on Crossett Hill at around 5:20 p.m.
Boston court officer accused of throwing man down flight of stairs in dispute over couch
BOSTON — A Boston court officer is facing criminal charges after authorities say he threw a man down a flight of stairs following a dispute over a couch. Anthony Firicano, 53, of the North End, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Friday.
Investigation underway after high school student struck, seriously injured in Revere
REVERE, Mass. — Police are investigating after a high school student was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Revere on Friday morning. Emergency officials responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Revere and Lee streets around 7 a.m. found a 15-year-old girl suffering from serious injuries, according to the Revere Police Department.
Crews work to contain fire ripping through multistory home in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews have been working to put out a large blaze burning through a home in Everett on Friday. First responders with Everett Fire could be seen setting up a perimeter, as firefighters created holes and broke windows in a multistory house on Pearl Street around 9:45 p.m., trying to air out smoke while flames shot through the building’s roof.
