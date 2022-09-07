ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
Boston

91-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after Boston collision

Traffic was temporarily diverted from the intersection of Morton Street and West Selden Street at the time of the incident. A 91-year-old Dorchester man is facing life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle crash Thursday morning, State Police said. The victim was crossing Morton Street when he was struck by a...
nbcboston.com

Girl, 15, Struck By Car in Revere

A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after she was struck by a car in Revere, Massachusetts, police say. Police tell NBC10 Boston the teen was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Revere Street, at Lee Street, shortly before 8 a.m. The girl's injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.
whdh.com

Police investigating crash involving MBTA bus and car

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Roxbury involving an MBTA bus and a car. The crash happened at Columbus Avenue and Bragdon Street. The bus’s door and windshield shattered, while the car was towed with serious damage. One of the vehicles may have run a red...
CBS Boston

Uber driver rescues woman, child from fiery crash in Revere

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVREVERE -- An Uber driver comes to the rescue in Revere. The good Samaritan jumped into action to save a woman from a burning car. "That is part of me as a human being. It is our job to save lives, you know?" tells Uber driver Mohamed Sanusie Traore.He was traveling along Squire Road on his way to the airport when he watched a car flip onto its side. The Uber driver pulled over and rushed to the scene. He heard a woman screaming for help. She was trying to open her door, but the weight was...
whdh.com

Boston Police officers arrest suspect, recover loaded firearm and drugs

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police officers arrested Tristan Preval, 27, of Dorchester after executing a search warrant and recovered a 9mm Glock loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition and four bags of drugs. Officers assigned to the District C-11 Drug Unit (Dorchester), the District B-3 Drug Unit (Mattapan), the Youth...
whdh.com

91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
whdh.com

Just One Station: Family of victim killed by wrong-way driver speaks out over possible jail time reduction for suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a woman killed by a wrong-way driver in Boston is speaking out after learning the man behind the wheel could get a reduction in jail time. Lisa Ann Vadeboncoeur was 59-years-old when she was hit and killed by a vehicle driven by Kevin McCaffery. A grand jury later indicted McCaffery on vehicular homicide, operating under the influence of drugs and negligent driving charges. The Bellingham resident pleaded not guilty at the time.
newportdispatch.com

Police: Driver passed out behind wheel in Duxbury arrested

DUXBURY — A 36-year-old man from Waterbury was arrested for DUI drugs following an incident in Duxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road and the driver was passed out behind the wheel on Crossett Hill at around 5:20 p.m.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway after high school student struck, seriously injured in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Police are investigating after a high school student was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Revere on Friday morning. Emergency officials responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Revere and Lee streets around 7 a.m. found a 15-year-old girl suffering from serious injuries, according to the Revere Police Department.
whdh.com

Crews work to contain fire ripping through multistory home in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews have been working to put out a large blaze burning through a home in Everett on Friday. First responders with Everett Fire could be seen setting up a perimeter, as firefighters created holes and broke windows in a multistory house on Pearl Street around 9:45 p.m., trying to air out smoke while flames shot through the building’s roof.
