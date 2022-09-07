ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Daily Mail

Influencers are branded 'nasty' and 'disgusting' by furious social media users after putting a toilet seat in the DISHWASHER as a 'cleaning hack' in viral video

A viral toilet 'cleaning hack' has horrified social media users and has them vowing to never eat at other people's homes ever again. Influencers Janelle Flom and Kate Heintzelman, both 30, from Minnesota, are being branded 'nasty' and 'disgusting' after sharing their unusual method for scrubbing their toilet seats in a recent video that was posted on Instagram and TikTok.
Distractify

The Sound on Some Users' Instagram Stories Won't Turn off, and People Are Livid

A wave of new features has been rolled on Instagram in recent months, and some of those features have done more to frustrate users than to make the experience on the app better. More recently, some users have noticed that they are unable to turn the sound on their Instagram Stories off, and some users have become so frustrated by the problem that they are threatening to delete the app altogether.
Distractify

TikTokers Discover Best Friend Catfished Them All, Believed They Had Long Distance Boyfriends

While Catfishing definitely seems like a modern-day problem thanks to all of the different ways folks can fake their identities online and assume different personas, it's actually a time-honored tradition that human beings have been engaging in for quite some time. Cyrano de Bergerac was a famous fictional catfish, and even though the play depicts this phenomenon in a humorous and heartwarming light, in reality, oftentimes these stories of deception are creepy and downright tragic.
Daily Beast

Apple Ditches Physical SIM Cards as It Launches New iPhone 14

Apple’s new iPhone has arrived, but one sneaky detail might make you think twice about whether it’s worth the price tag. During the announcement of the iPhone 14, Apple snuck in a detail that many across the U.S. are lamenting: the end of the physical SIM card. Instead, all U.S. phones will include an eSIM, which is attached to the phone’s motherboard and will be unable to be removed. The problem? Those who travel outside the country may be faced with hefty roaming fees, considering users will no longer be able to replace their SIM card with one from their travel destination, as many travelers do. According to Mashable, “it is possible to buy foreign eSIM access, but not for every carrier in every country.” It also could prove problematic when trying to wipe your iPhone, according to Android Police.
Distractify

Distractify

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

