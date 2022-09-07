Read full article on original website
Influencers are branded 'nasty' and 'disgusting' by furious social media users after putting a toilet seat in the DISHWASHER as a 'cleaning hack' in viral video
A viral toilet 'cleaning hack' has horrified social media users and has them vowing to never eat at other people's homes ever again. Influencers Janelle Flom and Kate Heintzelman, both 30, from Minnesota, are being branded 'nasty' and 'disgusting' after sharing their unusual method for scrubbing their toilet seats in a recent video that was posted on Instagram and TikTok.
The Sound on Some Users' Instagram Stories Won't Turn off, and People Are Livid
A wave of new features has been rolled on Instagram in recent months, and some of those features have done more to frustrate users than to make the experience on the app better. More recently, some users have noticed that they are unable to turn the sound on their Instagram Stories off, and some users have become so frustrated by the problem that they are threatening to delete the app altogether.
TikTokers Discover Best Friend Catfished Them All, Believed They Had Long Distance Boyfriends
While Catfishing definitely seems like a modern-day problem thanks to all of the different ways folks can fake their identities online and assume different personas, it's actually a time-honored tradition that human beings have been engaging in for quite some time. Cyrano de Bergerac was a famous fictional catfish, and even though the play depicts this phenomenon in a humorous and heartwarming light, in reality, oftentimes these stories of deception are creepy and downright tragic.
Talented ABC News and NPR Journalist Anne Garrels Has Died At 71
It’s with a heavy heart we share the news of broadcast journalist Anne Garrels' passing. The talented foreign news correspondent was 71 years old. Anne, who was widely known as an ABC News and NPR journalist and author, reportedly passed away in her Norfolk, Conn., home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
AMC Customers Covered in Bed Bug Bites After Visiting Theater in Viral TikTok
TikToker @xoxodanixoxo went viral for posting a TikTok where she shows off several welts on her leg, stating that she received them after sitting down at the AMC Theaters in Times Square, New York. In the comments section of the video, the TikToker, who goes by Dani, alleges that the strange spots on her leg were bed bug bites.
Deleted iPhone voicemails are still on your phone – here’s how to erase them forever
Traditional voicemails are dated technology for modern smartphones like the iPhone. Most chat apps also support voice calls. Many let you send and receive voice messages, which are much easier to access than carrier voicemails. However, if you still use voicemails on your iPhone, you should know that you can permanently delete them.
I'm blind and didn't tell anyone when I interviewed for my tech job. I got hired and my boss had no idea.
When he interviewed at Microsoft, no one noticed or asked if he was blind. He was offered the job and has been working there for the past four years.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Man Ripped For Banning Fiancée's Kids From Wedding: 'They're My Daughters!'
"This marriage has to be healthy for the girls as well as for you, or else you should not enter it," one commenter advised.
"Your Kids Tell Me Everything About You": 15 Teachers Anonymously Confessed Unknown Parts Of Their Job
"I’m a teacher for young children. If this is the first time you’re separated from your child and you’re worried, we get it. Ask us to send you a picture during the day. We don’t mind, and we try to do this anyway, but we definitely make it a priority for those who ask."
iPhone 14 Reveal Same As iPhone 13? Steve Job's Youngest Daughter Pokes Fun At 'Far Out' Event
Apple unveiled its newest smartphone Wednesday during an event called “Far Out.” The event also featured an update on the company’s Airpods and Apple Watch. The daughter of Apple’s co-founder shared an interesting take on the new iPhone. What Happened: Apple Inc AAPL announced the new...
Sister Defended for Refusing to Get 'Very Large' Tattoo Of Late Niece
"Even taking her grief into account, insisting that someone else permanently mark their body is way out of line," one commenter noted.
'Selfish' Husband Spending Inheritance on Car, Friends-Only Trip Dragged
"To be treating himself and not doing anything for you is really pretty mean," said one reply on the viral Mumsnet post.
Apple Ditches Physical SIM Cards as It Launches New iPhone 14
Apple’s new iPhone has arrived, but one sneaky detail might make you think twice about whether it’s worth the price tag. During the announcement of the iPhone 14, Apple snuck in a detail that many across the U.S. are lamenting: the end of the physical SIM card. Instead, all U.S. phones will include an eSIM, which is attached to the phone’s motherboard and will be unable to be removed. The problem? Those who travel outside the country may be faced with hefty roaming fees, considering users will no longer be able to replace their SIM card with one from their travel destination, as many travelers do. According to Mashable, “it is possible to buy foreign eSIM access, but not for every carrier in every country.” It also could prove problematic when trying to wipe your iPhone, according to Android Police.
Debate as Dad of 3 Makes Eldest Son Sole Inheritor of House: 'Only Right'
The man says his ex-wife revisited his will and that she was angry when she discovered her two children will not get any share of the home.
What Is Jennette McCurdy's Net Worth? The Former Nickelodeon Star Is Now a Bestselling Author
To say that Jennette McCurdy has been through hell and back would be an understatement — however, the actress and bestselling author has successfully managed to rise above the drama in order to forge her own independent identity. Article continues below advertisement. Jennette said she once turned down a...
Wedding Guest Who Ruined Big Surprise for Bride Slammed as Clip Goes Viral
A man wanted to surprise his new bride on their wedding day, only to have it "ruined" by a guest.
Woman Telling Sister-in-Law Her Baby's Age Is Wrong Backed: 'Correct Me'
"Your child is not 6 months until the 10th. You are incorrect," one user said.
Free iPhone upgrade coming in days gives you mind-blowing photo trick
We're expecting the iOS 16 software to roll out for free very soon – likely on Monday. And one of the new features lets you isolate the subject of an iPhone photo, pull it out and even send it to pals. It's a fun way to create your own...
Chipotle Employee Calls Out Viral Ordering Hack: 'Not Having It'
Viewers were split over what the woman said about the hack.
