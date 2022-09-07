Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Three features iPhone 14 Pro Max will have that the iPhone 14 Plus won’t
Apple is about to hold its next “Far out” special event tomorrow, and the company is expected to introduce a variety of new products. Among them, there’s the entire iPhone 14 lineup, which is supposed to have four different models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple iPhone 14 starts at $799, new larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is $899
What just happened? The new iPhone 14 receives some of the yearly generational upgrades we've come to expect from Apple, but not all the bells and whistles, which are reserved for the most expensive Pro models. However, considering the iPhone 14 may be the more mainstream and popular model most people intend to buy, here's what is new and what made/didn't make the cut for this year's model.
Daily Beast
Apple Ditches Physical SIM Cards as It Launches New iPhone 14
Apple’s new iPhone has arrived, but one sneaky detail might make you think twice about whether it’s worth the price tag. During the announcement of the iPhone 14, Apple snuck in a detail that many across the U.S. are lamenting: the end of the physical SIM card. Instead, all U.S. phones will include an eSIM, which is attached to the phone’s motherboard and will be unable to be removed. The problem? Those who travel outside the country may be faced with hefty roaming fees, considering users will no longer be able to replace their SIM card with one from their travel destination, as many travelers do. According to Mashable, “it is possible to buy foreign eSIM access, but not for every carrier in every country.” It also could prove problematic when trying to wipe your iPhone, according to Android Police.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Road & Track
The iPhone 14 May Have Just Changed Overlanding Forever
Overlanding and backpacking are two incredible hobbies, offering the opportunity to truly disconnect from the world and have educational, emotional, and replenishing experiences with nature. Yet this is also the biggest reason people scorn any sort of outdoor adventure. In a world where we are all connected in a dozen different ways, severing every lifeline is, to some, paralyzing. Apple may have just solved this issue.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Apple launches new iPhone 14, a rugged Apple Watch, and more
It’s Wednesday, which today is known as Apple iPhone 14 (here’s all our stories from the Apple event) and Y Combinator Demo Day…day. As you can see, our team was at one or the other, and some decided to split themselves in half and do both, to bring you the latest and greatest. Enjoy every.last.morsel. — Christine and Haje.
BBC
UK firm takes on Apple iPhone 14 and Elon Musk with satellite phone
A British smartphone maker hopes to steal a march on Apple and Tesla boss Elon Musk with a new satellite-connected handset, the BBC has learned. If there is no wi-fi or mobile network signal, the idea is the Bullitt phone will automatically link to one of two global satellite networks.
Business Insider
How to transfer all of your apps onto a new iPhone using iCloud or the App Store
You can transfer all your apps to a new iPhone from an iCloud backup during initial setup. Before transferring the apps using iCloud, make sure you've made an iCloud backup of your old phone. You can also use the App Store to choose which apps you'd like to download on...
CNBC
Apple deal sends shares of satellite company Globalstar higher
Globalstar, based in Louisiana, is providing satellite services to Apple, which is getting a chance to buy up to 2.64% of Globalstar's outstanding shares. Apple will rely on the Globalstar service to enable iPhones to send emergency messages. Mobile satellite-communications company Globalstar saw its shares jump as much as 42%...
CNET
Bye, Bye iPhone 14 SIM Cards: Apple Fully Embraces eSIM
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Looking to upgrade to the iPhone 14? It's not going to be as simple as taking your SIM card out of your current phone and plopping it in. Apple announced at Wednesday's "Far Out" event that the company is fully embracing virtual embedded SIM cards -- aka eSIMs -- as the default, a change it has been gradually moving toward for years. That means there will not be a physical SIM card tray on US models.
Apple Insider
Speck announces new iPhone 14 compatible cases
Case manufacturer Speck has a series of new offerings for the iPhone 14, and the company has updated its long-running lines to suit. When your iPhone 14 arrives, you're going to want to keep it looking as good as new. Speck has expanded its popular Presidio, CandyShell, and GemShell lines to fit Apple's latest iPhone.
The Verge
Apple Store errors tripped up many iPhone 14 preorder attempts
Avid iPhone fans worldwide are reporting a tough time preordering Apple’s new products. The iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro 2 all went up for preorder today, and people have had issues ranging from the Apple Store app and website not loading, financing not working, failure to verify phone numbers, and credit cards not working.
nextbigfuture.com
SpaceX Starlink Talking to Apple for IPhone Satellite Texting
Apple’s SOS feature would work better wiyh SpaceX’s Starlink satellites. Just last month, SpaceX and T-Mobile announced a plan called Coverage Above & Beyond that would provide text coverage to users in dead zones. Coverage Above & Beyond will take a slice of T-Mobile’s mid-band PCS Spectrum and...
Apple unveils 'Ultra Watch,' iPhone 14 with emergency satellite messaging
Apple introduced a range of new iPhone 14 models capable of sending a call for help via satellite during an emergency, as well as crash-detection ability and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch. The iPhone 14 models will test Apple’s ability to wring dollars from its relatively affluent customer base, which has...
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk offers Apple Starlink satellite connectivity as it went with Globalstar for the iPhone 14
The new iPhone 14 models of Apple are the second phones announced to feature satellite connectivity for emergency messaging services after the Mate 50 line. Instead of Elon Musk's Starlink, however, which signed an exclusive agreement with T-Mobile for a similar feature, Apple went with Globalstar as satellite connectivity provider for the iPhone 14.
New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shown off on video
Apple has made their new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones official, there are a total of four models in the range. The line-up includes the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display and a notch and the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display and a notch. The iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display and the Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display, these two handsets have a pill-shaped camera hole that Apple calls the ‘Dynamic Island’.
itechpost.com
Verizon Offers ‘One Unlimited for iPhone’ Plan
While Apple is busy with its "Far Out" event, launching the new iPhone models, Verizon is introducing a new plan that will delight Apple fans who are on Verizon. Tagged as the "One Unlimited for iPhone" plan, the wireless carrier revealed on Wednesday the new plan that it offers. Verizon...
