CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
Engadget
Here's everything Apple announced at its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event
As usual, Apple's September event was packed with new hardware, most of which we aren't too shocked to see. The rumor mill correctly predicted the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the more iterative Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE. And the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro mostly met expectations, as well — including the sad fact that the iPhone mini is no more. The AirPods Pro have also gotten a long-awaited update, though we'd classify this as another iterative change.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
CNET
Want Apple's New iPhone 14? Get Ready to Pay $799, At Least
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 and $899 in the US, respectively, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will cost at least $999 and $1,099, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event.
itechpost.com
iOS 16 Rolls Out on September 12: Here’s What to Expect
The release date of iOS 16, which is on September 12, was one of several significant announcements made by Apple on September 7, however, not all users were able to access it. At their iPhone 2022 event on September 7, Apple launched a number of products, including its Apple Watch Ultra line and the new iPhone 14 series. On the same day, the company announced that qualifying models would finally get access to the iOS 16 operating system beginning on September 12 (via Engadget).
9to5Mac
What time will Apple release iOS 16 to the public?
Apple revealed iOS 16 at WWDC in June with beta testing happening since then for developers and the public. At its iPhone 14 event, Apple shared its new software will be released on September 12. The latest iPhone software comes with customizable iPhone Lock Screens, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, a new Home app, iPhone as a Mac webcam, and much more. Let’s look at answering “when does iOS 16 come out?”
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 dimensions: Will your iPhone 13 cases still fit?
If you’re planning to pre-order an iPhone 14 tomorrow morning, you might be wondering if your existing iPhone 13 case will fit the iPhone 14. Unfortunately, Apple has made enough changes to this year’s iPhone 14 models that you’ll need to buy new cases alongside your new iPhone this year. Here are the details.
9to5Mac
How Apple Watch Ultra battery life compares to the rest of the lineup
Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE second gen have all officially arrived. While the brand new Ultra comes with the biggest battery ever in an Apple Watch, all Apple Watches from the Series 8 down to Series 4 will get the new Low Power mode with watchOS 9. Here’s how Apple Watch Ultra battery vs Series 8 and more stack up.
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
9to5Mac
There’s no iPhone 14 mini, but you still have two ways to get the ‘mini’ design
With today’s launch of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple has rearranged the rest of its iPhone lineup. This year, the iPhone 12 lives on to see another year, but the iPhone 12 mini has been dropped. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini live on to see another year, while the iPhone 11 has officially been discontinued three years after its original launch.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 satellite connectivity, here’s how you can use it
Apple finally announced the iPhone 14 lineup at its “Far out” event. Among all the new features, such as new cameras and faster chips, both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro support satellite connectivity for the first time. Read on as we detail how it works and how iPhone 14 users can benefit from this feature.
9to5Mac
These are all the iOS 16 features that won’t be available at launch
IOS 16 will launch this Monday. Previewed during the WWDC 2022 keynote, it’s been three months since Apple started beta testing the new operating system for iPhones. Unfortunately, some of its key features won’t be available at launch. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they...
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro 2: Apple updates premium earphones with H2 chip, touch control, more
Apple is upgrading AirPods Pro with a second version that includes an upgraded processor inside. The new H2 chip powers improvements to key AirPods Pro features including noise cancellation and battery life. AirPods Pro 2. Here’s what you need to know:. AirPods Pro 2 feature an H2 chip inside...
Phone Arena
Analysts predict unchanged iPhone 14 price and trouble ahead for Apple Watch lineup
There's been a lot of conflicting info purportedly revealed from the inside on a whole bunch of different iPhone 14-related topics, but by far the most confusing aspect remains (to this day) the official pricing of Apple's upcoming high-end handsets. Even though we're mere hours away from the Cupertino-based tech...
9to5Mac
AppleCare+ now includes ‘unlimited’ repairs for accidental damage
AppleCare+ has been quietly upgraded today, following the announcement of the iPhone 14. Previously, AppleCare+ allowed for two incidents of accidental damage cover every year. Starting today, that cap has been lifted. Apple now touts unlimited repairs for accidental damage protection, for as long as you keep paying. Unless you...
9to5Mac Happy Hour 398: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and new AirPods Pro event
It’s that time again, for the analysis of the big event of the year. Benjamin and Zac talk about everything announced at the Apple September 2022 event, including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and the new AirPods Pro. Far out. Sponsored by...
9to5Mac
Tim Cook explains why Apple refuses to adopt RCS: ‘Buy your mom an iPhone’
Apple CEO Tim Cook sat down with Kara Swisher at Code Conference today alongside Jony Ive and Laurene Powell Jobs. During the question and answer section of the interview, Cook was asked about Apple’s refusal to adopt the Rich Communication Services standard, or RCS. Cook’s answer was unsurprising…
Apple debuts iPhone 14, updates Apple Watch, AirPods Pro
Apple on Wednesday introduced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphone families alongside its latest wearables — the Apple Watch Series 8, a new higher-end Apple Watch Ultra and updated AirPods Pro headphones. Why it matters: The success of the iPhone is not only key to Apple's business,...
9to5Mac
Lock in the best iPhone trade-in price while you wait for your new iPhone 14
Now that the iPhone 14 lineup has been announced, old iPhone models are about to see a drop in value. Historically, that’s been ~12% in the first month following the launch of new iPhones and ~20% depreciation three months after launch. That means now is the perfect time to lock in the trade-in value of your old phone before upgrading to iPhone 14. Decluttr — 9to5Mac’s official trade-in partner– offers a fast, easy, and free way to sell your old devices. It will also come with Decluttr’s Tech Price Promise to guarantee you get the first price quoted or request your device back for free.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Ultra: Apple unveils new pro Series 8 for extreme sports, pre-order today for September 23 launch
Apple has officially announced the Apple Watch Ultra. This is the rumored ‘Apple Watch Pro’ version of the Series 8. It features a dedicated “action” button and larger digital crown. Pre-orders start today ahead of the September 23 release date. Read on for price and specs!
