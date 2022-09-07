Read full article on original website
Related
Final predictions: South Carolina at Arkansas
The start of Southeastern Conference play is just around the corner for the South Carolina football team. Most in the SEC will have a 0-0 record in the league after the weekend is over, but the Gamecocks (1-0) are ones that will have some sort of marking on their ledger.
Arkansas vs. South Carolina Game Day HQ
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) will open up SEC play as they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Here is all the important game day content and information you need, including preview stories, depth charts, how to watch/listen and more. All content below is free unless noted as VIP in bold.
Five questions: South Carolina at Arkansas
The first game of the season rarely provides a lot of answers. There’s certainly a better feel for how players and a team will perform, but there are very few absolutes after just 60 minutes of football, just one-twelfth of a season. Sure, one can add in what they...
College GameDay talks South Carolina's Week 2 game at Arkansas
College GameDay is in Austin, Tex. for Texas-Alabama, but the gang has their eyes on Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks. Just minutes into the show, Kirk Herbstreit addressed that matchup with Arkansas, which kicks off at noon on ESPN. “Spencer Rattler’s going to need time,” Herbstreit said. “He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Gamecocks play against former rival Arkansas, first meeting in five years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are playing against the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday 2022 in the 2022 SEC opener for both teams. The game is set for noon ET at the Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR. Both teams enter Saturday’s contest with season-opening victories. South...
How to watch: Carolina vs. Arkansas
South Carolina will look to win its second game of the season and secure its first conference win as it heads to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. EST (11 a.m. CST) and will be televised on ESPN with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden on the call.
Gamecocks reveal Week 2 uniforms
The uniforms for South Carolina’s Week 2 matchup with Arkansas have been announced. The Gamecocks will wear white helmets, white jerseys and white pants for the game, which kicks off at 12 o’clock on ESPN. Pictures from the team’s social media account show a white helmet with the 'Block C' logo and a garnet face mask. Against Georgia State last week, South Carolina wore black helmets with garnet jerseys and garnet pants.
bestofarkansassports.com
Top-50 Recruits You Don’t Expect Sam Pittman to Pursue + Other Arkansas Recruiting Tidbits
FAYETTEVILLE — With a top-25 matchup looming in less than two hours, Sam Pittman had some recruiting to take care of first. The third-year Arkansas football coach had several prospects on campus for the game, in which the Razorbacks knocked off No. 23 Cincinnati 31-24, but his first stop was a trio of top-30 recruits visiting for another sport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
College Football Odds: South Carolina vs. Arkansas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022
The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Check out our college football odds series for our South Carolina Arkansas prediction and pick. The South Carolina Gamecocks are a notable national story in college football because of their quarterback. Spencer Rattler, who entered 2021 with the expectation that he would lead the Oklahoma Sooners […] The post College Football Odds: South Carolina vs. Arkansas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Final injury report: South Carolina vs. Arkansas
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gave the final injury report on his team on Thursday on 107.5 on Carolina Calls in preparation for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The news was largely expected, but good for the Gamecocks. The second-year head coach noted a very similar...
Why Some Hog Fans Having to Hold Nose This Weekend
Even thought they play Alabama, Razorback fans won't pull for Texas.
Saturday's pregame injury report
South Carolina looks to down one secondary player as it is in Arkansas looking to secure its first conference win of the season. Defensive back R.J. Roderick was not spotted working out with the other defensive backs in pregame warmups. Offensive lineman Jakai Moore, who head coach Shane Beamer listed...
RELATED PEOPLE
WLTX.com
USC legend George Rogers' biggest accomplishment? Being 'a Gamecock', he says
South Carolina Gamecocks legend George Rogers left it all on the football field, and then some, in his career. His many accolades are proof of that.
fox40jackson.com
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women’s basketball series with BYU canceled
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to “cancel” a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
abccolumbia.com
Benedict hires new softball coach
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict College has named Brianna Billie as head softball coach, Benedict Director of Athletics Willie Washington has announced. Billie, a former standout player for the Lady Tigers, takes over for Loraine Dunbar, who will focus her duties as Assistant Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator for Benedict.
Wiltfong Whiparound; USC dazzles recruits in week one
USC hosted several commits and top targets for the season-opening victory over Rice. We talk about that and who the Trojans are targeting to close their 2023 class in the video above. Lincoln Riley and his staff currently sit on the nation's No. 14 recruiting class.
wearecamdenhs.com
WYFF4.com
Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina
CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
wach.com
SC High School football game called early due to fight
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
abcnews4.com
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
247Sports
48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0