ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Former hobbits Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, and more 'Lord of the Rings' stars come out to defend the diverse cast in 'The Rings of Power' after backlash

By Rebecca Cohen,Kim Renfro
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lrg7T_0hlvAoJy00
Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd sport "you are all welcome here" Hobbit shirts.

@elijahwood on Twitter

  • Former "Lord of the Rings" stars wore merch supporting the diverse cast in "The Rings of Power."
  • The merch features ears in varying skin tones accompanied by the message "you are all welcome here" written in Elvish.
  • "The Rings of Power" has been facing backlash for its diverse cast of characters.

Former "Lord of the Rings" actors are defending the diverse cast of the new Amazon series "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" after backlash surrounding some of the cast members has taken over the internet.

Elijah Wood, who starred as famed hobbit Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson's early 2000s movie trilogy posted a picture to Twitter on Wednesday morning. The photo showed him standing alongside Dominic Monaghan — who played Meriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck — and Billy Boyd — who played Peregrin "Pippin" Took — wearing shirts featuring ears in varying skin tones.

"You Are All Welcome Here," the caption of the tweet read.

Sean Astin — who played Samwise Gamgee in the trilogy — chimed in later Wednesday, posting his own photo to Twitter sporting a hat with the same logo.

"You are all welcome here," Astin echoed, tagging his three former costars in the tweet.

The shirts , which read "you are all welcome here" in Sindarian Elvish, were created by Don Marshall — a popular TikTok creator who is known as "Obscure Lord of the Rings Facts Guy." Marshall enlisted the help of a Tolkien expert ( @WizardWayKris ) to translate the phrase into the story's fictional language.

"The Rings of Power" has been facing racist backlash since casting announcements were made in February, with some people objecting to the change in skin-color of characters described as white in Tolkien's books.

Mariana Rios Maldonado, a J.R.R. Tolkien scholar, told Vanity Fair at the time that she believes pushback from Tolkien fans was inevitable after the show's diverse cast was announced.

"Obviously there was going to be push and backlash, but the question is from whom? Who are these people that feel so threatened or disgusted by the idea that an elf is Black or Latino or Asian?" she said.

"The Rings of Power" is a separate prequel story from the "Lord of the Rings" movies, but the cast for both projects have been celebrating renewed interest in Tolkien's story online. Ismael Cruz Cordova, who plays an elf in the Amazon series, responded to Wood's tweet with: "Much love 💖✊🏾🧝🏽"

Owain Arthur, who plays a dwarf in "The Rings of Power," also replied to Wood and said "thank you lads." Wood responded, calling him "middle earth family."

"The Rings of Power" will debut new episodes of its first season each Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 330

Brett T. Magnuson Mazzoni
2d ago

this is literally stupid. what does it matter what color and actor is in a movie or show? Star Trek had black actors who played Vulcans, Romulans whatever where originally all of those actors were white. racism is a problem because people make it one especially in the stupidest of places like what an actor in a TV show looks like. Get a life, seriously!

Reply(40)
116
Christy Thomas
2d ago

Diversity, in general, isn't an issue, it's bastardizing someone else's creation and art, taking unauthorized creative liberties changing it into something it is not nor intended to be. That is more of an issue. Respect the original creator.

Reply(35)
72
Alex Aiken
2d ago

the problem is not about diversity, it's the desecration of Tolkien's legacy by a greedy corporation trying to make money off of it and creative hacks using his work as a vehicle to virtue-signal and promote modern sociopolitical crap.

Reply(12)
66
Related
Deadline

‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Blasts ‘The Rings Of Power’ & ‘House Of The Dragon’ Trolls Over Racist Backlash

Whoopi Goldberg is slamming trolls criticizing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon over their casting choices. Some fans on social media have called out the series on Prime Video and HBO for becoming “woke” and showing people of color in the fantasy worlds originally created by J. R. R. Tolkien and George R. R. Martin. On the premiere episode of The View Season 26, Goldberg put the racist trolls on blast at the “Hot Topics” table. “I want to start by saying these are not real. OK?” Goldberg started. “The new Lord of the Rings series,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Astin
Person
Don Marshall
Person
Elijah Wood
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Dominic Monaghan
Daily Mail

'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre

Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Lord Of The Rings#Rings Of Power#Hobbits#Film Star#Elvish#Meriadoc
The Independent

Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’

Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Why the Producers Tried to Keep Burt Reynolds’ Role Small

Gunsmoke producers were so threatened by Burt Reynolds’ raw charisma that they admitted to holding him back on the classic tv western. According to a recent MeTV article, the producers even openly said they kept Reynolds sidelined. Reynolds played Native American blacksmith Quint Asper. He was introduced to the show in 1963 during season 8. Though a supporting character, he quickly became a breakout fan favorite. Supposedly, acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was named after Reynolds’ character.
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

578K+
Followers
33K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy