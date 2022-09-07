ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Luke Wypler’s Injury “Nothing Long Term” For Ohio State After Leaving Game In Walking Boot

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 2 days ago

"When you come out of those physical games like that, there’s always bumps and bruises and things that we want to keep an eye on."

Redshirt sophomore center Luke Wypler was spotted leaving Ohio Stadium in a walking boot following Ohio State’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame. But when asked about the extent of Wypler’s injury, head coach Ryan Day didn’t seem too concerned about his status for Saturday’s game against Arkansas State.

“When you come out of those physical games like that, there’s always bumps and bruises and things that we want to keep an eye on,” Day said during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. "But nothing long term there.”

Wypler played all 71 offensive snaps for the Buckeyes against the Fighting Irish, and that combined with his ability to communicate with quarterback C.J. Stroud at the line of scrimmage speaks to his overall importance in the offense.

But if Wypler is unavailable against the Red Wolves or simply held out for precautionary reasons, fifth-year senior Matthew Jones would likely slide over from right guard and redshirt junior Enokk Vimahi would replace him.

“When Matt when down, Enokk came in and actually gave us some good plays there,” Day said, referencing three plays on Ohio State's final touchdown drive. “We had a counter play where he came around and did a nice job, and I think we picked up about eight or nine yards on that play.”

The Buckeyes could also call on redshirt sophomore Jakob James , who took second-team reps at center in the portions of fall camp that were open to the media. Either way, Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye have contingency plans if Wypler is unable to go.

“We’ve worked these types of scenarios in practice where Luke would step out and Matt would come in or Jakob would come in,” Stroud said. “I have trust in those guys, too. I definitely have to make some adjustments to that because Luke is so pivotal in his way to see defenses and see fronts and different things like that, so it will definitely be an adjustment, but nothing crazy.”

