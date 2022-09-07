ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free cruise for 'frontline heroes': This ship will offer free sailings to the Grand Bahamas

By Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

If you are a first-responder, you might have a free cruise with your name on it.

Margaritaville at Sea will offer free cruises to the Bahamas for current and former U.S. military members, fire, police, and EMS personnel and educators, the cruise line said Wednesday.

Eligible travelers can book a cruise through the "Heroes Sail Free" program, coordinated in partnership with e-commerce site GovX, on sailings from Sept. 9 through Dec. 29, 2023.

"To show our sincere gratitude for their ongoing service, we wanted to offer these frontline heroes a chance to kick off their boots and work shoes and flip flop into a relaxing getaway," Kevin Sheehan, Jr., president and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, said in a news release. "We hope a little downtime to recover from the demands of their day-to-day responsibilities is just what they need."

The line's 658-cabin Margaritaville at Sea Paradise set sail from Port of Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFa22_0hlvAAD200
The Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruises from the Port of Palm Beach, Florida to Grand Bahama Island. Courtesy Margaritaville at Sea, Courtesy Margaritaville at Sea

What are the terms of the 'Heroes Sail Free' program?

The offer applies to three-day sailings to Grand Bahama Island in interior or ocean-view staterooms, though guests can upgrade to a suite for an added cost, according to the cruise line's website .

Passengers have to be a "verified member" through GovX's ID platform, and the deal applies only to those travelers on a reservation. The offer is only valid for one cruise per member each year, and does not include fees, taxes or tips. There are also blackout dates on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, 2023.

Passengers can visit the cruise line's website (by clicking here) to book their trip.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Free cruise for 'frontline heroes': This ship will offer free sailings to the Grand Bahamas

