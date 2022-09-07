BRISTOL – As fall looms in the near future and the Mum Festival is set to get back into action, the Miss Chrysanthemum Pageant will return the evening of Sept. 23. Coming back to Memorial Boulevard and celebrating nearly 60 years of all things mum in the Mum City, the pageant will kick off the first night of the festival and serve as a featured event in the renovated Rockwell Theater of the Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School. The Mum Festival is slated to run from Sept. 23 to Sept 25.

