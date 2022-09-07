Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Aline (Deschenes) Ouellette
Aline (Deschenes) Ouellette, 93, of Village Gate, Farmington, died on Wednesday, (Sept. 7, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. Aline was born in Drummond, New Brunswick, Canada on March 24, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Marie (Gagnon) Deschenes. A longtime Plainville resident, she worked for...
Bristol Press
Veronica D. Brooks
Veronica D. Brooks, 54, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 3, 2022. To view Veronica’s full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
Bristol Press
Henry A. Dube Jr.
Henry A. Dube, Jr., 86, widower of Beverly (Rossi) Dube, of Terryville, passed away on Monday Sept. 5, 2022. He was born on Aug. 14, 1936 in Bristol, the son of the late Henry A. and Cecelia (Fagan) Dube Sr. Henry retired from Pratt & Whitney as a supervisor, and was a member of St. Anthony Church. He was a member of the Terryville Fish and Game Club, the New England Ice Yacht Association, and was an active supporter of the Soap Box Derby, serving as the director in 1984.
Bristol Press
Lois (Albrecht) Allaire
Lois (Albrecht) Allaire, 95, of Bristol departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Lois was a lifelong resident of Bristol, born on Feb. 5, 1927. She was the daughter of Robert Albrecht and Edith (Olson) Albrecht. She graduated from Bristol High School in 1945 and married her high-school sweetheart, Robert Allaire, in 1948. They moved to Troy, NY, and following Robert’s graduation from RPI in 1951, they returned to Bristol. Lois devoted her life to her family.
Bristol Press
'Bristol/ Forestville Recycled, Then and Now' program coming to Historical Society
BRISTOL – Tom Dickau, past president of the Bristol Historical Society, will present the second part of his program, "Bristol/ Forestville Recycled, Then and Now", Thursday Sept. 15 at the Bristol Historical Society. The program will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Bristol Historical Society at 98...
Bristol Press
Kiss-A-Pig will return this year
BRISTOL – The eighth year of Kiss-A-Pig will return with Daisy the Pig to support the mission of Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center. Kiss-A-Pig is an annual fundraiser for the educational institution which pits local personalities against one another in a competition to raise the most funds for a grand prize, the chance to kiss the pot-bellied pig Daisy. Funding is set to help support the museum’s continuing mission of providing childhood educational opportunities.
Bristol Press
Sherry-Lee Chamberlain
Sherry-Lee Chamberlain, 52, of Bristol passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2022. Born Jan. 10, 1970 in Presque-Isle, ME, she was the daughter of the late Arnold (Buck) Lee Joseph Chamberlain and Dorothy (Banziruk) Chamberlain. She graduated from BCHS class of 1988 and excelled in any job she held. She...
Bristol Press
PRIME TIME: Remembering a local hero
When the men from Bristol are honored this month as our “2022 Hometown Heroes,” among them will be Roland Philipp Levesque, a 1965 graduate of Bristol Central who made the supreme sacrifice for his country in Vietnam in serving as a paratrooper. This loss took place on Feb....
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Getting information on an old diner
I had a reader ask about the name of the railroad diner/restaurant that was on Prospect Street a few decades ago, and Josie Beucar, Janice Jacobs, Virginia Fasolo, Steve Casey, Josephine Ronzello and Jerry Rafaniello responded. Jerry, shown here with his wife, Carroll, after winning a dance contest in recent year, writes:
Bristol Press
Miss Chrysanthemum Pageant set to return
BRISTOL – As fall looms in the near future and the Mum Festival is set to get back into action, the Miss Chrysanthemum Pageant will return the evening of Sept. 23. Coming back to Memorial Boulevard and celebrating nearly 60 years of all things mum in the Mum City, the pageant will kick off the first night of the festival and serve as a featured event in the renovated Rockwell Theater of the Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School. The Mum Festival is slated to run from Sept. 23 to Sept 25.
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Wilhem Acosta-abrahante, 35, 91 Melrose St., Bristol, operate/parks unregistered mv. Charles William Ciancioia, 23, 380 King St. Apt. 2, Bristol, two counts - evade resp-injury/prop damage, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, traffic control signals, reckless driving, disobeying signal of officer, improper turn/stop – no signal. Viktoria Mielcarek, 38,...
Bristol Press
Austin House in Plymouth demolished
PLYMOUTH – The Austin House on North Main Street, which was built in the 1800s and has sat vacant for the past two decades, has now been demolished as part of a state project. The demolition of the historical home is nearly complete. As of Thursday, only a portion...
Bristol Press
Bristol Rotary Club celebrates 95 years of 'service above self'
BRISTOL – Mayor Jeff Caggiano congratulated the Bristol Rotary Club Tuesday on 95 years of “service above self” supporting the community. Caggiano met with current Rotary President Peter Hernandez, as well as past presidents Patti Philippon, Mary Etter, and Jim Albert Tuesday at Parkside Café to present a plaque in honor of the club’s near-century of efforts to better Bristol.
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Alexis Adniel Davila, 24, of 22 Richard Terrace, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 27 with first degree criminal trespass. Joseph Mangan, 33, of 50 Sunbright Drive, Meriden, was charged Aug. 30 with first degree failure to appear and second degree failure to appear. Vincent Anthony Lopez, 56, of 625 Queen St.,...
Bristol Press
Silver Alert issued for Plainville teen for third time in a week
PLAINVILLE – A local teen has gone missing for the third time in a week. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Shanaya Gonzalez, 17, saying she went missing earlier in the day. This is the third time Gonzalez has been reported missing since last Saturday. Gonzalez...
Bristol Press
Local author earns 5-star review
BRISTOL – Local author Bettie MacIntyre has earned a 5-star review from Reader’s Favorite LLC’s International Book Awards Contest for her book about a local senior. MacIntyre, 81, is the author of six books. She entered into the International Book Awards Contest in May and found out she was a winner on Sept. 1. Her book, “The Legacy of James Driscoll: A personal reflection on life, family, struggles, and joys”, was chosen for recognition from among 500,000 submissions. Contestants have a chance at winning up to $100,000 in prizes. MacIntyre had the choice of a $5,000 prize or a stipend and she chose the latter.
Bristol Press
St. Stanislaus' annual Dozynki Festival begins Saturday
BRISTOL – St. Stanislaus Church’s annual Dozynki Festival will bring food, fun, Polish cuisine and tradition to Bristol this Saturday and Sunday. The Dozynki Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the church at 510 West St. In addition to the food and entertainment, the church will be having its annual tag sale and there will be a dunk tank, inflatables and free balloons for children. There will also be mums for sale. Proceeds from the Dozynki Festival will support the local church.
Bristol Press
Anonymous donation made in former mayor's name
BRISTOL – An anonymous donation supporting a permanent display case that contains items left at the Traveling Vietnam Wall that Heals at Bristol Public Library has been made in the name of the late Art Ward, fulfilling his expressed intention to support it. "The Library and Friends of the...
Bristol Press
Newington hosts Southington in Week 1 CCC heavyweight football bout
NEWINGTON – Perhaps the best matchup in the entire Central Connecticut Conference will go down in Newington tonight between the Nor’easters and the Southington Blue Knights. Both sides are coming off 7-3 regular seasons in 2021 as well as a playoff berth for the Blue Knights. Southington came...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Nicholas A. Daddabbo, 30, of 24 Fairview Ave., was charged Aug. 31 with second degree breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief. Jason A. Thomas, 41, of 109 Concord St., Wethersfield, was charged Aug. 31 with two counts of third degree burglary and two counts of second degree larceny.
