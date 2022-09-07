Read full article on original website
Having children, not growing old, makes you more right-wing—especially in the U.S., study finds
The strongest relationships between parental care motivation and social conservatism were found in the U.S., Lebanon, South Korea, El Salvador, and Poland.
'Extraordinary' study results offer new hope for advanced lung cancer patients being treated with immunotherapy
New studies quantify the duration and magnitude of immunotherapy benefits for advanced lung cancer patients.
Japan govt, automakers to discuss industry's future as early as October -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said he hopes to hold a meeting by the government and the heads of automakers to talk about the future of the automobile industry as early as next month, Kyodo news agency said on Sunday.
Study reveals striking differences in brains of modern humans and Neanderthals
Results believed to be first compelling evidence that modern humans were cognitively better than Neanderthals
India faces final warning from IOC before possible ban of country name, flag
Athletes from India will not be allowed to compete under the country’s name and flag at the Olympics and other international sports events unless the nation’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) resolves governance issues in the next three months. The International Olympic Committee Executive Board announced Thursday a final...
1,400,000 Times Stronger Than Earth’s: New Record for Strongest Steady Magnetic Field
China has set a new world record for the strongest steady magnetic field. On August 12, the hybrid magnet of the Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF) in Hefei, China, generated the world’s highest steady magnetic field by a working magnet measuring 45.22 teslas (T). In comparison, Earth’s magnetic field at 0° latitude and 0° longitude only has a strength of 0.000032 teslas.
America Is a Rich Death Trap
Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Last week, the National Center for Health Statistics alerted Americans to two facts about life and death in the U.S. The first fact was sadly unsurprising: The coronavirus pandemic killed so many people that U.S. life expectancy fell from roughly 79 in 2019 to 76 in 2021—the largest two-year decline in nearly a century. The drop was sharpest among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose life expectancy fell to 65, close to the national average during World War II.
"This is where WW III starts": "The Grab" filmmaker on the urgent scarcity created by the powerful
According to the stunning new documentary, "The Grab," the purchase of Smithfield Foods and the war in Ukraine are examples of how other countries are gaining control of food and water as a means of seizing power. Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite's alarming film, which is receiving its World Premiere at the...
Why ancient humans didn't need to use sunscreen or parasols
Human beings have a conflicted relationship with the Sun. People love sunshine but then get hot. Sweat gets in your eyes. Then there are all the protective rituals: the sunscreen, the hats, the sunglasses. If you stay out too long or haven’t taken sufficient precautions, your skin lets you know with an angry sunburn. First, the heat, then the pain, then the remorse.
