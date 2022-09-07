Read full article on original website
Veronica D. Brooks
Veronica D. Brooks, 54, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 3, 2022. To view Veronica’s full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
Aline (Deschenes) Ouellette
Aline (Deschenes) Ouellette, 93, of Village Gate, Farmington, died on Wednesday, (Sept. 7, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. Aline was born in Drummond, New Brunswick, Canada on March 24, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Marie (Gagnon) Deschenes. A longtime Plainville resident, she worked for...
PRIME TIME: Remembering a local hero
When the men from Bristol are honored this month as our “2022 Hometown Heroes,” among them will be Roland Philipp Levesque, a 1965 graduate of Bristol Central who made the supreme sacrifice for his country in Vietnam in serving as a paratrooper. This loss took place on Feb....
Darlene (Violette) Theriault
Darlene (Violette) Theriault, 80, of Bristol, widow of Maurice “Moe” Theriault, died on Sunday, (Sept. 4, 2022) at home. Darlene was born in Caribou, ME on Feb. 28, 1942, and was a daughter of the late Fidele and Oveline (Nadeau) Violette. She was raised and lived in Caribou where she graduated from Caribou High School.
Kiss-A-Pig will return this year
BRISTOL – The eighth year of Kiss-A-Pig will return with Daisy the Pig to support the mission of Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center. Kiss-A-Pig is an annual fundraiser for the educational institution which pits local personalities against one another in a competition to raise the most funds for a grand prize, the chance to kiss the pot-bellied pig Daisy. Funding is set to help support the museum’s continuing mission of providing childhood educational opportunities.
BRISTOL BITS: Getting information on an old diner
I had a reader ask about the name of the railroad diner/restaurant that was on Prospect Street a few decades ago, and Josie Beucar, Janice Jacobs, Virginia Fasolo, Steve Casey, Josephine Ronzello and Jerry Rafaniello responded. Jerry, shown here with his wife, Carroll, after winning a dance contest in recent year, writes:
Bristol police blotter
Wilhem Acosta-abrahante, 35, 91 Melrose St., Bristol, operate/parks unregistered mv. Charles William Ciancioia, 23, 380 King St. Apt. 2, Bristol, two counts - evade resp-injury/prop damage, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, traffic control signals, reckless driving, disobeying signal of officer, improper turn/stop – no signal. Viktoria Mielcarek, 38,...
Miss Chrysanthemum Pageant set to return
BRISTOL – As fall looms in the near future and the Mum Festival is set to get back into action, the Miss Chrysanthemum Pageant will return the evening of Sept. 23. Coming back to Memorial Boulevard and celebrating nearly 60 years of all things mum in the Mum City, the pageant will kick off the first night of the festival and serve as a featured event in the renovated Rockwell Theater of the Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School. The Mum Festival is slated to run from Sept. 23 to Sept 25.
Henry A. Dube Jr.
Henry A. Dube, Jr., 86, widower of Beverly (Rossi) Dube, of Terryville, passed away on Monday Sept. 5, 2022. He was born on Aug. 14, 1936 in Bristol, the son of the late Henry A. and Cecelia (Fagan) Dube Sr. Henry retired from Pratt & Whitney as a supervisor, and was a member of St. Anthony Church. He was a member of the Terryville Fish and Game Club, the New England Ice Yacht Association, and was an active supporter of the Soap Box Derby, serving as the director in 1984.
Silver Alert issued for Plainville teen for third time in a week
PLAINVILLE – A local teen has gone missing for the third time in a week. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Shanaya Gonzalez, 17, saying she went missing earlier in the day. This is the third time Gonzalez has been reported missing since last Saturday. Gonzalez...
Austin House in Plymouth demolished
PLYMOUTH – The Austin House on North Main Street, which was built in the 1800s and has sat vacant for the past two decades, has now been demolished as part of a state project. The demolition of the historical home is nearly complete. As of Thursday, only a portion...
Local author earns 5-star review
BRISTOL – Local author Bettie MacIntyre has earned a 5-star review from Reader’s Favorite LLC’s International Book Awards Contest for her book about a local senior. MacIntyre, 81, is the author of six books. She entered into the International Book Awards Contest in May and found out she was a winner on Sept. 1. Her book, “The Legacy of James Driscoll: A personal reflection on life, family, struggles, and joys”, was chosen for recognition from among 500,000 submissions. Contestants have a chance at winning up to $100,000 in prizes. MacIntyre had the choice of a $5,000 prize or a stipend and she chose the latter.
Newington hosts Southington in Week 1 CCC heavyweight football bout
NEWINGTON – Perhaps the best matchup in the entire Central Connecticut Conference will go down in Newington tonight between the Nor’easters and the Southington Blue Knights. Both sides are coming off 7-3 regular seasons in 2021 as well as a playoff berth for the Blue Knights. Southington came...
Bristol Rotary Club celebrates 95 years of 'service above self'
BRISTOL – Mayor Jeff Caggiano congratulated the Bristol Rotary Club Tuesday on 95 years of “service above self” supporting the community. Caggiano met with current Rotary President Peter Hernandez, as well as past presidents Patti Philippon, Mary Etter, and Jim Albert Tuesday at Parkside Café to present a plaque in honor of the club’s near-century of efforts to better Bristol.
President of the Astronomical Society of Greater Hartford coming to Manross Library
BRISTOL – The President of the Astronomical Society of Greater Hartford will be coming to Manross Library Sept. 19 to discuss the recent images captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The free program will be held at 2 p.m. at the library at 260 Central St. Chris Markiewicz,...
Bristol Press
Robert A. & Claire (Taraskewich) Cordeau
Robert A. and Claire (Taraskewich) Cordeau, 93 and 90 years old respectively, passed away together in Naples, FL on Aug. 19, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on their 74th anniversary on Sept. 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol, followed by Burial together, with Military Honors for Robert, in Edgewood Cemetery, Wolcott. To read the full obituary and to share a memory of Robert and Claire with their family, please visit their online guestbook at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .
West Queen Street in Southington to remain closed through Friday following water main break
SOUTHINGTON – West Queen Street is expected to remain closed until Saturday following a water main break on Tuesday. Police on Wednesday said an update will be provided once the street reopens. They said work in the area will result in the street being closed through Friday. According to...
St. Stanislaus' annual Dozynki Festival begins Saturday
BRISTOL – St. Stanislaus Church’s annual Dozynki Festival will bring food, fun, Polish cuisine and tradition to Bristol this Saturday and Sunday. The Dozynki Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the church at 510 West St. In addition to the food and entertainment, the church will be having its annual tag sale and there will be a dunk tank, inflatables and free balloons for children. There will also be mums for sale. Proceeds from the Dozynki Festival will support the local church.
Experience will be driving force behind Bristol Central volleyball season
As Bristol Central gets set to kick off their season opener Thursday night, the team will be relying on their experience from last year to propel them to success. Last year, the Rams finished 15-8, losing in the first round of the Central Connecticut Conference tournament and in the second round of the Class LL state tournament to the eventual state champs Greenwich.
Plainville police blotter
Nicholas A. Daddabbo, 30, of 24 Fairview Ave., was charged Aug. 31 with second degree breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief. Jason A. Thomas, 41, of 109 Concord St., Wethersfield, was charged Aug. 31 with two counts of third degree burglary and two counts of second degree larceny.
