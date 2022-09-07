ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamond Hogs Fall Classic set for September 30th

By C.C. McCandless
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks baseball annual Fall Classic is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, September 30, at Baum-Walker Stadium.

According to a press release from UA, the intrasquad scrimmage is free for the public to attend. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and parking for the event is free.

Concession stands will be closed, but outside food and drinks are allowed. Non-food items must be in a clear bag.

Coolers are allowed in the Hog Pen. No coolers will be permitted in the main seating bowl.

Macke’s Bases Loaded Landing, which is located just beyond the right field foul pole and connected to the JB and Johnelle Hunt Family Baseball Development Center, will not be open to the public.

The Razorbacks’ fall season officially begins on Thursday, September 8, and is scheduled to conclude in late October. Arkansas posted a 46-21 overall record in 2022, highlighted by the program’s 11th trip to the College World Series.

The Hogs are the only team in the country with at least 45 wins in each of the last five full seasons.

