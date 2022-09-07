Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
10 Things You Shouldn't Do to Your Cat
Avoid letting your cat get bored. Use creative ways to feed them and engage in joint activities like play to keep them occupied. Cats hide signs of pain and illness, so take them to the vet when needed and avoid toxic plants and flowers. Always give your cat a choice...
lovemeow.com
Cat Taken into a Rescue for Help, a Few Days Later She Brings 6 Kittens into the World
A cat arrived at a rescue for help. A few days later, she brought six kittens into the world. Best Friends Felines, a cat rescue in Brisbane, AU, was contacted by a member of the public who needed assistance with her pregnant cat. The rescue agreed to take her into their Last Litter Program, help raise the kittens and find them homes.
Sunderland Echo
The smartphone ‘cat translator’ app that apparently allows you to know how your feline friend is saying
A new app has been launched that is supposed to help you understand what your cat is saying. The self proclaimed ‘cat translator’ app Meow Talk Cat Translator says it uses A.I. to assess what your furry friend’s meows and hisses actually mean. Meow Talk is developed...
msn.com
16 most affectionate cat breeds who love a good cuddle
PetsRadar's collection of the most affectionate cat breeds if you're looking for a new cuddle buddy. So you're looking for a feline cuddle buddy? Look no further than our most affectionate cat breeds list, which has 16 of the most cuddly cats you can possibly get. Of course, some of...
petpress.net
Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs
Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Realizing the Cat Is Sitting Right Next To Her Is Just the Best
No matter how much you finesse the situation, sometimes your pets just don't get along. Just like these two pets on TikTok, who presumably don't enjoy spending time together. As their owner (@thebossyaussies) from Northern California showed in a video later shared online, their Australian Shepherd is absolutely terrified of their cat. And she was definitely not afraid to show it.
pethelpful.com
Kitten Learns How to Clean Herself by Watching Grown Cat's Example and Our Hearts Can't Take It
Aren't you amazed at how much kids can pick up on what they see? They're incredibly smart and sometimes don't get enough credit. They can easily learn how to do certain tasks or how to talk to someone by just picking up our mannerisms. The cool thing is that animals are the same way. They learn from watching their parents or older siblings just like a kid does. And it's an amazing sight to see when they pick up on a new skill.
pethelpful.com
All About the Maine Coon Cat “The Gentle Giant”
Donna has been a cat parent and writer for many years, and her passion is to share her love for cats with others. Maine Coon cats are known as "the gentle giant" they are called this due to their giant size and sweet personality. However, they are known to have a kitten-like personality. This feline is extremely intelligent, cuddly, playful, sweet, gentle, and friendly.
petproductnews.com
Warren London Cat Grooming Line
Warren London presents its cat grooming line, with must-have products for cats including fragrance-free Hypoallergenic Cat Shampoo, great for those with sensitive skin; Cat Detangler Spray, perfect for getting out those tangles and matted hair; Dry Shampoo, to leave cats clean and smelling great between baths; and Cat Ear Cleaner, to clean and deodorize cats’ ears. The line also includes the Detangling Cat Brush.
msn.com
How to get a cat to like you
When you approach a dog, it’s more than likely you’ll be received with a wagging tongue and easy excitement. Cats, on the other hand, remain largely a mystery. They’re notorious for being picky with their companions, and many have the scratches to prove it. But it’s actually not that hard to get on their good side—if you know what you’re doing.
Is The Instagram-Famous Beast Blender Worth the Hype—And The Price?
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Every few months, I go on a weeks-long smoothie bender where I crave blended beverages at all hours. So, then, I need a killer blender. The Beast Blender, or more likely Instagram's creepily on-point algorithm, seemed to know that my prized Nutribullet from high school was on its last leg when it began sending me targeted ads. I had my sights set on a pricey Vitamix, but the Beast Blender’s small frame, reasonable price, and overall beauty made me think twice. After checking out the brand’s Instagram profile, it seemed like the only person in the wellness world who didn’t know about it…was me.
msn.com
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
All the Best Labor Day Furniture Sales to Shop Now
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Well, friends, the end of summer is upon us. If you’re eagerly anticipating bidding adieu to the sweltering season, why not add perusing Labor Day furniture sales of 2022 to your list of celebratory tasks? Like all major holiday sales in recent years, the Labor Day sales came early, giving us plenty of time to shop. So if your home could use a refresh, the holiday weekend is an ideal opportunity to check those wishlist items off your list for less.
Watch Charli D’Amelio Share Her Wellness Essentials With SELF
At 18, Charli D’Amelio has a whopping 49 million followers on Instagram. On TikTok, she has over 145 million. And her following is only growing. D’Amelio, born and raised in a Connecticut suburb, rose to fame in 2019 for sharing short dance routines she performed on TikTok from her childhood bedroom. By the time social media use skyrocketed for everyone in the early quarantine days of 2020, D’Amelio and her online dances were everywhere.
WATCH: Coyote Shows Off Crazy Hops, Clears Tall Backyard Fence With Ease
This video might be the nightmare of every backyard farmer in the country. A wily coyote hopping a six-foot fence with a simple leap. While we like to think our fences and barriers keep our little critters safe, it never hurts to have a watchful eye on the outdoors. Coyotes are clever and they know a lot more about how to get around neighborhoods and human obstacles than we give them credit for.
msn.com
27 adorable dog breeds that don't shed
Dogs love unconditionally, guard the house, force us outside, and are great additions to an Instagram feed. But even the cutest pups can lead to sneezing fits, runny noses, or worse. Between 10% and 20% of the world's population is allergic to dogs and cats. And for those with asthma, the prevalence of dog allergies is even higher.
pethelpful.com
Little Bird Who Meows Just Like a Cat Is Impossible to Resist
As pet owners, it's our job to make sure our animals are feeling their best. We give them the proper food, exercise and all the love they could ever want. But no matter how much we care for them, sometimes they get sick, just like kids. It happens! That's why it's best to turn to the vet and get them back to feeling 100%, even if they're just pulling our leg. It's better safe than sorry!
Watch dog’s overdramatic reaction to meeting a cat for the first time
A Romanian rescue dog has gone viral thanks to her hilariously overdramatic reaction when she met a cat for the first time. Cara, a mixed breed pooch, who was adopted from Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, England, isn’t used to being around felines – but when her owner took her around a friend’s home she was faced with their pet cat.
pethelpful.com
Video of Mastiff Rummaging Around in Mom's Closet Is Too Cute to Resist
While we love our dogs very much, we're the first to admit they can be some serious troublemakers. They love to stick their noses in unusual places, and it can lead to some unexpected situations. One dog was causing some mischief at home, and his reaction to getting caught is too good.
dogster.com
How to Stop Your Dog from Jumping on People
Does your dog get excited and jump on you and other people? Dogs jumping up on guests is a very common – and frustrating – behavior. Dogs jump on you to get attention and to try and greet you face to face. When dogs jump up, they get the attention they seek, making it very easy to accidentally reward the jumping by pushing the dog down or talking to the dog. With consistent training it is possible to teach your dog to stop jumping on you or your guests.
