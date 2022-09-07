G.R.I.T.S. food truck snags top prize at Duke’s Mayo Classic event

CHARLOTTE — A food truck that hit the road in Charlotte a little over a year ago just got a big boost as part of the weekend’s Duke’s Mayo Classic festivities. G.R.I.T.S. CLT took the top prize of $6,000 in a food-truck battle highlighting local, Black-owned businesses.

Participants in the competition, Crownin’ QC’s Best Black Food Truck, were given a mystery basket and a large jar of Duke’s mayo to come up with a dish to impress the judges.

G.R.I.T.S. finished first with a salmon taco.

