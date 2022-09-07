ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

G.R.I.T.S. food truck snags top prize at Duke’s Mayo Classic event

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LnJDP_0hlv90tP00

CHARLOTTE — A food truck that hit the road in Charlotte a little over a year ago just got a big boost as part of the weekend’s Duke’s Mayo Classic festivities. G.R.I.T.S. CLT took the top prize of $6,000 in a food-truck battle highlighting local, Black-owned businesses.

Participants in the competition, Crownin’ QC’s Best Black Food Truck, were given a mystery basket and a large jar of Duke’s mayo to come up with a dish to impress the judges.

G.R.I.T.S. finished first with a salmon taco.

(WATCH BELOW: South Carolina restaurant allegedly used food trucks to traffic drugs)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Having the State’s Largest Garage Sale

Are you a fan of garage sales? Well, South Carolina is gearing up to have their largest garage sale Saturday, September 10, 2022. The South Carolina garage sale is making its return in Myrtle Beach at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Admission is FREE and it is your chance to find some great hidden gems to add to your home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX8 News

1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WCNC

Sweet Apple & Bacon Breakfast Bake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we invited Pastry Chef Antwine Love to make one of her favorite desserts, Sweet Apple and Bacon Breakfast Bake. Here is how to make it:. 8 Slices of bread (toasted) 1 Cup of whole milk. 1.5 Cups of Brown sugar. 2 Eggs. 1 Large Apple...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
State
South Carolina State
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Restaurant Info#I T#Drugs#Food Drink#G R I T S#Duke#Best Black Food Truck#Cox Media Group
secretcharlotte.co

Charlotte’s Largest Oktoberfest Celebration Is Returning For Two Weekends This Month

‘Tis the season for all things Bavarian. This month, we’re saying prost to the return of Oktoberfest season, a time of the year where Americans sync with the Germans in celebrating steins and steins of Oktoberfest beer and other German-style beers. From Pilsner to Lagers, are you ready to see where to celebrate the biggest beer festival of the autumn season? Then head to Olde Mecklenburg Brewing, Charlotte’s favorite German-style beer garden for a celebration that spans across 2 weekends.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBTV

Renowned Jazz drummer coming to Salisbury for an afternoon of Jazz

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina native known as one of the best jazz drummers in the country will bring his unique style to Salisbury on Sunday, September 11 at a community concert presented by First United Methodist Church of Salisbury. Geoff Clapp and his band – The Geoff...
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Queen Elizabeth II had unique ties to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. People in the Queen City are mourning the death of the queen. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson spoke with families at Big Ben Pub on Elizabeth Avenue...
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

New Jack City Live Coming To Charlotte

New Jack City live is coming to a city near you. New Jack City is coming to the stage and it’s coming to Charlotte. I am really excited about this. Starring in this play is Flex Alexander, Allen Payne, Big Daddy Kane, and Treach. Tons of celebrities were in the comments speaking about their excitement for this stage play. Treach will play the role of Nino Brown. Y’all! This is going to be epic. New Jack City Live will be in Charlotte on November 25th. They will also be in Atlanta November 26-27.
CHARLOTTE, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Charlotte

Charlotte is the biggest city in Northern Carolina and home to several notable sports teams, museums, and more. There are also many fine restaurants influenced by the local Tex-Mex cuisine. As such, it’s not hard to find some of the most popular Mexican dishes in Charlotte, but I wanted to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottesmartypants.com

Smarty Alert: CMOMS Consignment Sale in BACK! Sept. 17

As a twin mom and member of the Charlotte Mothers of Multiples Club, I’m so happy to share with all Smarties that the CMOMS Kids All Seasons Consignment Sale is BACK!!! Please join us on Saturday Sept. 17 at the Oasis Shriners Club, which is located off I-85 in the University Area and behind Sam’s Club. The address is 604 Doug Mayes Place.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
107K+
Followers
121K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy