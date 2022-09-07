The City of Covington would like to make citizens, businesses, and visitors aware that the Treasurer’s Office will be CLOSED UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING AT 8:30 A.M. This is due to a health & safety concern. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. If you need assistance, please contact (540) 965-6356. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and look forward to serving you on Friday Morning.

COVINGTON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO