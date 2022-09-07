Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Democratic Committee hosting candidates forum on Monday
The Staunton Democratic Party is sponsoring a candidates forum on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Clocktower Restaurant, 27 West Beverly St. Sixth District Democratic congressional nominee Jennifer Lewis will be in attendance. Also invited are the...
WHSV
Augusta Co. Circuit Court Clerk to help preserve history throughout commonwealth
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Circuit Court now houses eight newly restored historic record books with information dating back to 1745. The documents contain death records, wills and deeds. A grant of $48,000 made it possible. “It allowed eight volumes to be restored, rather than normally the four that...
WHSV
Rockingham County Planning Commission to review three proposed housing developments
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Planning Commission is set to meet on Tuesday night and will go over rezoning requests for three proposed housing developments around the county. Commissioners will discuss a proposed 271-unit multi-family apartment complex that would be built on 15.94 acres of land in...
schillingshow.com
Bus stop: ACPS transportation efforts thwarted by unfit leadership
Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) bus driver “shortage” may be—at least in part—self-created. Correspondence received from an anonymous source within the ACPS transportation system takes aim at Transportation Director, Charmane White, and purports that incompetent management is impeding the implementation of obvious driver-shortage solutions. According...
WHSV
Open Doors new Director of Operations hitting the ground running
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors low barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg has hired a new Director of Operations. Nate Riddle stepped into the role this week in a time of great transition for the shelter. “When the position came open here at Open Doors, I found it to be...
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
theriver953.com
Shenandoah County will see an influx of bicyclist
Woodstock and Shenandoah County have been selected by Bike Virginia for a one day cycling event. According to an email from the Executive Director of Bike Virginia Kimberly Perry reports that the one day event will be Sept. 17 largely between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Residents...
Augusta Free Press
Liberty Point Behavioral Healthcare names new chief executive officer
Liberty Point Behavioral Healthcare in Staunton has announced the appointment of Martin Ringstaff, Ph.D., to chief executive officer. He assumed this role on Sept. 1. In this position, Ringstaff is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the...
Liberty News
Liberty University posts qualifications for next president
Following the announcement earlier this month that Atlanta-based CarterBaldwin was chosen to conduct a national search to identify the next president of Liberty University, the Liberty University Board of Trustees released a search profile this week that details the qualifications and attributes for the position. According to the profile, Liberty’s...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 12-16
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
covington.va.us
TREASURER’S OFFICE TEMPORARY CLOSURE
The City of Covington would like to make citizens, businesses, and visitors aware that the Treasurer’s Office will be CLOSED UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING AT 8:30 A.M. This is due to a health & safety concern. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. If you need assistance, please contact (540) 965-6356. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and look forward to serving you on Friday Morning.
cbs19news
First Southwood model home is now open
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- The first new homes now stand at Southwood. This is a big step in this project that's been years in the making. Owners of the future mixed-income development hosted a grand opening of their first model home today. Habitat for humanity has been the...
Augusta Free Press
EJC Arboretum at JMU to dedicate family garden
The Edith J. Carrier Arboretum at James Madison University will host a dedication ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 6. The ceremony will honor everyone who contributed to the renovation and reopening of the "At Home in the Woods"...
Augusta Free Press
Five ideas for date nights (and mornings) in downtown Harrisonburg
If you are looking to reconnect with a loved one this fall, downtown Harrisonburg is home to more than 40 restaurants, cafes, five breweries and a cidery nearby. Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has put together a list of...
wina.com
Ryan to UVA community: We will “find out who did this and . . . hold them accountable”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – University of Virginia Police continue their search for the person who draped a noose around the neck of the Homer statue on the Lawn late Wednesday night.The noose was noticed by security early Thursday morning with security video identifying when it happened. President Jim Ryan...
pagevalleynews.com
Relic from Luray Inn presented to mayor
September 6, 1962 — One of the oldest relics reminiscent of other days was presented last week to Mayor H.B. Dyche from the estate of the late Vernon L. Good. It is a porter’s badge worn by an attendant at the old Luray Inn. The badge is approximately two inches in diameter with a circular set of the wording Luray Inn with the number five between the words.
Augusta Free Press
DuPont Community Credit Union opens 14th location in Fishersville
DuPont Community Credit Union has opened their 14th location in the Food Lion Shopping Center in Fishersville. The Windward Pointe Member Center is located at 32 Windward Drive, Suite 120. “We are excited to expand our financial cooperative within the Fishersville community and to be a part of the continued...
breezejmu.org
New barbershop serves as local community hub
At 313 Neff Ave., the sound of buzzing clippers and hair being brushed can be heard, along with the sound of laughter. Fernando Garay Jr. held a grand opening for his new barbershop, The Classics Barber Studio, in Harrisonburg on Sept. 4. Garay said his is a modern take on the classic values of a barber shop: community.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Lynchburg VA
Lynchburg was originally settled in 1757 by John Lynch, the brother of politician and American revolutionary Charles Lynch, and is the third-oldest city in the state of Virginia. The city is named in honour of John, while the act of lynching is believed to be named for his brother. It...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police investigate threat at Western Albemarle High School
A juvenile faces charges after posting a threat to Western Albemarle High School to social media in the early morning hours of Friday. Albemarle County Police determined the threat not to be credible, according to a release...
