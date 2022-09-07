ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Augusta Free Press

Staunton Democratic Committee hosting candidates forum on Monday

The Staunton Democratic Party is sponsoring a candidates forum on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Clocktower Restaurant, 27 West Beverly St. Sixth District Democratic congressional nominee Jennifer Lewis will be in attendance. Also invited are the...
STAUNTON, VA
schillingshow.com

Bus stop: ACPS transportation efforts thwarted by unfit leadership

Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) bus driver “shortage” may be—at least in part—self-created. Correspondence received from an anonymous source within the ACPS transportation system takes aim at Transportation Director, Charmane White, and purports that incompetent management is impeding the implementation of obvious driver-shortage solutions. According...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Shenandoah County will see an influx of bicyclist

Woodstock and Shenandoah County have been selected by Bike Virginia for a one day cycling event. According to an email from the Executive Director of Bike Virginia Kimberly Perry reports that the one day event will be Sept. 17 largely between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Residents...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Liberty Point Behavioral Healthcare names new chief executive officer

Liberty Point Behavioral Healthcare in Staunton has announced the appointment of Martin Ringstaff, Ph.D., to chief executive officer. He assumed this role on Sept. 1. In this position, Ringstaff is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the...
STAUNTON, VA
Liberty News

Liberty University posts qualifications for next president

Following the announcement earlier this month that Atlanta-based CarterBaldwin was chosen to conduct a national search to identify the next president of Liberty University, the Liberty University Board of Trustees released a search profile this week that details the qualifications and attributes for the position. According to the profile, Liberty’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 12-16

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
covington.va.us

TREASURER’S OFFICE TEMPORARY CLOSURE

The City of Covington would like to make citizens, businesses, and visitors aware that the Treasurer’s Office will be CLOSED UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING AT 8:30 A.M. This is due to a health & safety concern. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. If you need assistance, please contact (540) 965-6356. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and look forward to serving you on Friday Morning.
COVINGTON, VA
cbs19news

First Southwood model home is now open

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- The first new homes now stand at Southwood. This is a big step in this project that's been years in the making. Owners of the future mixed-income development hosted a grand opening of their first model home today. Habitat for humanity has been the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

EJC Arboretum at JMU to dedicate family garden

The Edith J. Carrier Arboretum at James Madison University will host a dedication ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 6. The ceremony will honor everyone who contributed to the renovation and reopening of the "At Home in the Woods"...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Five ideas for date nights (and mornings) in downtown Harrisonburg

If you are looking to reconnect with a loved one this fall, downtown Harrisonburg is home to more than 40 restaurants, cafes, five breweries and a cidery nearby. Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has put together a list of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Relic from Luray Inn presented to mayor

September 6, 1962 — One of the oldest relics reminiscent of other days was presented last week to Mayor H.B. Dyche from the estate of the late Vernon L. Good. It is a porter’s badge worn by an attendant at the old Luray Inn. The badge is approximately two inches in diameter with a circular set of the wording Luray Inn with the number five between the words.
LURAY, VA
Augusta Free Press

DuPont Community Credit Union opens 14th location in Fishersville

DuPont Community Credit Union has opened their 14th location in the Food Lion Shopping Center in Fishersville. The Windward Pointe Member Center is located at 32 Windward Drive, Suite 120. “We are excited to expand our financial cooperative within the Fishersville community and to be a part of the continued...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
breezejmu.org

New barbershop serves as local community hub

At 313 Neff Ave., the sound of buzzing clippers and hair being brushed can be heard, along with the sound of laughter. Fernando Garay Jr. held a grand opening for his new barbershop, The Classics Barber Studio, in Harrisonburg on Sept. 4. Garay said his is a modern take on the classic values of a barber shop: community.
HARRISONBURG, VA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Lynchburg VA

Lynchburg was originally settled in 1757 by John Lynch, the brother of politician and American revolutionary Charles Lynch, and is the third-oldest city in the state of Virginia. The city is named in honour of John, while the act of lynching is believed to be named for his brother. It...
LYNCHBURG, VA

