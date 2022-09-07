ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

2 men hurt in stabbing on N Roger Peed Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were injured in an overnight stabbing in Hampton. Dispatch said the stabbing happened around 4:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive, not far from Newton Road and Andrews Boulevard. After arriving on scene, police located two men with stab...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Norfolk Courthouse in the clear after reported bomb threat

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: The City of Norfolk Courthouse is all clear after a bomb threat was reported Friday morning, according to police. The Norfolk Police Department had blocked off streets in the area, but the roads are back to normal. Officials initially asked people to avoid coming to...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man dies after Suffolk house fire in August

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man hurt in a Suffolk house fire last month died on Tuesday, according to Suffolk city officials. Tyrone Brown, 59, was one of three people hurt in a house fire in the 3600 block of Sleepy Hole Road on Aug. 27. When firefighters arrived, they...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

One dead, one hurt: PPD investigating homicide

NORFOLK, Va. — A person died and another was hurt in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a new release issued Wednesday, PPD said it responded to the 600 block of South Street around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries. His...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Car crashes into Arby's in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A car drove into an Arby's in Norfolk Wednesday night. It happened at the store on North Military Highway just before 8 p.m. Police haven't said what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt. We've reached out to police to get more information.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

