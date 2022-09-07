Read full article on original website
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
This Virginia Glow-in-the-Dark Adventure Park is a Magical AdventureTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Scholarship announced in honor of journalist killed in Norfolk, VAKnowGoodWriterNorfolk, VA
5 in custody following police chase on N. Military Highway in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Five people are in custody following a police chase on North Military Highway Friday. According to the Norfolk Police Department, its officers along with Virginia Beach police were in pursuit of a stolen car in the 1200 block of North Military Highway. During the pursuit, the...
Portsmouth police search for man suspected in double-shooting that left man dead
If you know where Thomas is, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.
Hampton Police Division: Stabbing on N Roger Peed Dr. leaves two hurt
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a stabbing that left two men hurt Friday morning. According to dispatch, police were called to the scene on the 2100 block of N Roger Peed Drive at 4:35 a.m. That's in the Buckroe Beach area of the city. When...
2 men hurt in stabbing on N Roger Peed Drive in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were injured in an overnight stabbing in Hampton. Dispatch said the stabbing happened around 4:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive, not far from Newton Road and Andrews Boulevard. After arriving on scene, police located two men with stab...
Two hurt in early-morning stabbing in Hampton
In Hampton, two people are hurt after a stabbing early this morning. We're told one of the victims is fighting for his life.
Man dies after shooting on Diggs Road in Norfolk
Police say someone shot Alexander Hayes along Diggs Road on Wednesday afternoon. Hayes was in bad shape and now we've learned he died at the hospital.
Portsmouth man found guilty in shooting police officer in 2017
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was found guilty of shooting a police officer nearly five years later. Will Patterson Jr. was only 15 years old at the time of the crime. He was found guilty on all 12 charges he faced, including:. Attempted aggravated murder,. Aggravated malicious wounding.
Norfolk Courthouse in the clear after reported bomb threat
NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: The City of Norfolk Courthouse is all clear after a bomb threat was reported Friday morning, according to police. The Norfolk Police Department had blocked off streets in the area, but the roads are back to normal. Officials initially asked people to avoid coming to...
High profile Norfolk murder trial halted after courthouse receives bomb threat
NORFOLK, Va. — Friday marked the third day in the trial of a man accused of killing an Old Dominion University student in 2011. On June 10, 2011, Norfolk police found 20-year-old Chris Cummings shot to death in his home near Old Dominion University. Rashad Dooley faces several charges...
Lynch family plans second 'Reimagine America' discussion following police shooting death
NORFOLK, Va. — For the second year in a row, the Donovon-Wayne Lynch Foundation will tackle some tough topics in a "Reimagine America" discussion at Norfolk State University. Donovon Lynch, 25, was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer last year during a chaotic night at the...
Norfolk residents focused on curbing crime in wake of house party mass shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Neighbors in the Highland Park section of Norfolk demand change, following a deadly mass shooting outside a home on Killam Avenue over the weekend. The incident left two people dead and five people wounded, according to Norfolk police. That particular act of violence during a party...
Man dies after Suffolk house fire in August
SUFFOLK, Va. — A man hurt in a Suffolk house fire last month died on Tuesday, according to Suffolk city officials. Tyrone Brown, 59, was one of three people hurt in a house fire in the 3600 block of Sleepy Hole Road on Aug. 27. When firefighters arrived, they...
Man charged in connection to fatal Hampton crash on W Mercury Boulevard
A Norfolk man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that took place in Hampton on August 21.
Police identify one of the people shot in Portsmouth over the weekend
Two people were found less than a mile apart. Jaquan White, 21, died from his injuries, and the other is expected to be OK, Portsmouth police said.
Police investigating shooting in Chesapeake
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Border Road and Stalham Road.
One dead, one hurt: PPD investigating homicide
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died and another was hurt in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a new release issued Wednesday, PPD said it responded to the 600 block of South Street around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries. His...
Man arrested on abduction, second-degree murder charges in Suffolk, police say
SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested and now faces multiple charges from two separate incidents in Suffolk, city officials said. Dispatchers got a call from a person who had seen a woman being assaulted by a man in a car near Pitchkettle Road on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to a news release from the city.
Car crashes into Arby's in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A car drove into an Arby's in Norfolk Wednesday night. It happened at the store on North Military Highway just before 8 p.m. Police haven't said what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt. We've reached out to police to get more information.
