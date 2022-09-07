Read full article on original website
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Returning Sooner Than Expected?
Brian Robinson Jr. could make his debut in October
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit
After a decorated 10-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson called time on his tenure with the team during this offseason. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback decided to take his talents to the Denver Broncos as he looks to turn to a new chapter in his career. Wilson’s Seattle exit may not be as […] The post Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady teases Rob Gronkowski to return to Buccaneers, Gronk responds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are clamoring for one thing: for Rob Gronkowski to come back to the team. The legendary tight end announced his second retirement early in the off-season. Ever since Tom Brady returned from retirement, though, fans are eagerly waiting for Gronk to lace up his cleats one more time for his best buddy Tommy.
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amari Cooper drops bold ‘fireworks’ take on Browns’ Deshaun Watson-less offense
The Cleveland Browns spent a lot of resources this offseason to improve their offense. The most notable acquisition, Deshaun Watson, won’t be playing for the first 11 games of the season. Amari Cooper, another offseason acquisition, still has tons of confidence. Cooper told reporters that the Browns’ offense is...
Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown
If you get wrecked in your season opener, in front of your home crowd, as the reigning Super Bowl holders, then yes, some clowning is a bit deserved, and that’s what Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took from the hands of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, who won 31-10 […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision
Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson
After months of tension, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to reach a new contract agreement before the season. While other quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got big new deals this offseason, Jackson is still waiting on his. Now the 2019 NFL MVP will play this season […] The post Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins
During their time together on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were among the best pass-catching duos in the league. In one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. This move ended the trio of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce that […] The post Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Browns’ Myles Garrett reveals he left Baker Mayfield on read after heartfelt text
Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns had a rather messy divorce this offseason, culminating in the deal to send the quarterback to the Carolina Panthers. The two sides will face off on Sunday, and there may be some added rivalries behind the scenes. While Mayfield’s matchup with his former team was always anticipated to be at least a little bit contentious, Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot revealed an eye-opening exchange between Mayfield and Browns star EDGE rusher Myles Garrett.
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
Justin Herbert gets brutally honest on Chargers’ rematch with Raiders after heartbreaking loss last year
The Los Angeles Chargers were painfully close to the playoffs last season. Justin Herbert and company lost the final game of the regular season to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, costing them a postseason berth. The Chargers could have simply tied the game and also made the playoffs but...
2022 Fantasy Football Week 1 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Finally! It’s Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season! Of course, this also means that fantasy football is back! As a result, here are our Week 1 wide receiver start ’em sit ’em selections. Last year, fantasy football managers were rewarded with a lot of great wide...
FOX Sports
AFC North guide: Expectations, predictions on Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers
The Bengals are out to prove that last season was no fluke. And while Cincinnati is certainly capable of making another Super Bowl run, that doesn't necessarily mean that Joe Burrow & Co. will win the AFC North. There's a hard-nosed squad in Baltimore standing in the way. Let's dive into my predictions for this gritty, evenly matched division.
Brutal Matthew Stafford stat will make Rams fans wish Andrew Whitworth pulls a Tom Brady
Well, that wasn’t the start the Los Angeles Rams were hoping for. Despite being the defending champions, LA was seen as the underdog against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Nonetheless, fans expected a close, hard-fought game between two Super Bowl contenders. Instead, though, we saw the upstart Buffalo squad completely squash the reigning Super […] The post Brutal Matthew Stafford stat will make Rams fans wish Andrew Whitworth pulls a Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson contract talks with Ravens reaches unfortunate conclusion
The contract discussions between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have ended in unfortunate fashion. After months of negotiations, both sides have failed to agree on an extension. As a result, Jackson won’t be signing a new long-term deal with the team before the season starts. Jackson and the Ravens will continue negotiations after the […] The post Lamar Jackson contract talks with Ravens reaches unfortunate conclusion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense
The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.
