Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how
If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
Digital Trends
This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day
Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic receive numerous changes and improvements with One UI Watch 4.5 update
Samsung has finally brought One UI Watch 4.5 out of beta for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Introduced alongside the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Samsung actually revealed what One UI Watch 4.5 features would make it to the Galaxy Watch4 series in July. Additionally, the company released Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, which arrived a little over two weeks ago.
itechpost.com
Samsung's Older Foldable Phones, Smartwatches are Getting New Features
The One IU update from Samsung gave its earlier foldable phones and smartwatches new capabilities like taskbars for phones and watch faces for smartwatches. Samsung is Providing Its Previous Foldable Phones and Smartwatches with New Features. Starting on Sunday, September 4, Samsung began giving its older foldable phones and smartwatches...
Phone Arena
Here are a bunch of newly leaked Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Ultra, and Pixel Tablet details
With the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch not only officially confirmed for a full and detailed October 6 announcement but also officially (and repeatedly) showcased in all their glory, many reliable tipsters and publications specialized in covering Google stuff seem to be slowly shifting their focus towards unearthing the search giant's more distant secrets.
Engadget
PS5 update rolls out globally with 1440p support, gamelists and new party features
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Sony has rolled out the latest PlayStation 5 system update globally with a much-requested feature: 1440p video output. The feature, first previewed in beta last July, will finally provide an option between less-sharp 1080p and demanding 4K that can reduce framerates. It will be especially beneficial to users with PC monitors that natively support 1440p QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution.
How To Use Split-Screen View On Samsung Devices
Switching back and forth between your two favorite mobile apps can be a real pain. Isn't it frustrating if you're watching a cooking show on YouTube but have to constantly switch to your email app to message your boss about that urgent report? Fortunately, this is now a problem of the past for Android users, thanks to the magic of the split-screen view. This feature has been around since Android 7.0 Nougat as a means to make the most out of the big-screen phones popping up in the market (via Android).
TechRadar
iPhone 14 camera explained: Photonic Engine, quad-pixel sensors and more
What’s new in the iPhone 14 family for photography fans? The top line is the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro phones both get updated primary sensors. Plus, there’s a new processing pipeline called the Photonic Engine that promises better low light results. Front cameras have been changed...
Engadget
The best SSDs available now, plus how to choose one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. One of the...
makeuseof.com
Edge 2.5D Review: True Wireless 4K Touchscreen Display
The Edge 2.5D is a 15.6" wireless display that can connect to your phone, laptop, or gaming console using WirelessHD. If you don't mind cables, you can also use USB-C or HDMI for mirroring audio and video to this external monitor. Bluetooth-powered touchback technology also turns the Edge 2.5D into a touchscreen display.
Complex
Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Trolls iPhone 14 Announcement With Hilarious Meme
Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve isn’t shying away from throwing shade at Apple’s new iPhone 14, which was unveiled at the tech giant’s “Far Out” event. Eve, 23, the youngest of Steve’s four children and the daughter of Laurene Powell, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to troll Apple for its lack of updated features on the forthcoming iPhone.
Pixel foldable camera details and new 'pro' Pixel tablet references surface in Android 13 QPR1 beta
Yesterday, Google released its first in-development build of Android 13 QPR1, and as beta testers take the updated platform for a spin, they're uncovering not just plenty of new features, but also some hints about upcoming Google devices. Buried in the code, references are being spotted that alude to Google's work on both a detachable Nest hub-style Pixel tablet and the rumored Pixel foldable.
IGN
ASUS Reportedly Working on a Batman Themed ROG Phone 6
Smartphone manufactures continue to collaborate with companies and IPs, users may have never thought about. This includes companies like OnePlus, which has developed phones themed around various subjects like Marvel's Avengers and McLaren supercars. With companies seemingly teasing bigger and better collaborations, superheroes remain at the forefront for these manufacturers....
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 and more are now ready to stream HDR10 content on Netflix
Smartphone displays, even in the mid-range segment, are now sporting high-resolution panels, and the high-end ones offer HDR content support backed by features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more. Many of us rely on our smartphones to ease boredom, and their specifications make them ideal for streaming services like Netflix and YouTube. To enhance that experience, Netflix has expanded its list of devices supporting HD streaming and HDR10 content to include several new Samsung smartphones.
Pixel 7 & Pixel Watch launch: What will be announced at Google's event
Summer is coming to a close, which can only mean one thing: Google's annual fall event is officially around the corner. Yes, it's true — the next Made by Google launch is just a few short weeks away. While some early announcements might mean fewer surprises than usual, we still expect to see some unannounced hardware. Here's everything we know about this fall's Made by Google event.
