WBKO
WCSO investigating armed robbery case after 2 French Bulldogs stolen
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding an armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning. Just before noon on Sept. 8, deputies responded to an armed robbery that had occurred on Sandalwood Drive off of Mt. Olivet Road. Police described the three suspects...
wevv.com
Police looking for man in Madisonville area in connection to shooting
Authorities in western Kentucky are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who's wanted in connection to a shooting. The Madisonville Police Department said Friday that the man you see here was seen in the Madisonville area. They say he's wanted by the Hopkinsville Police Department...
wnky.com
WCSO investigating after 2 French Bulldogs allegedly stolen at gunpoint
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Police say they are investigating after two dogs were stolen in Bowling Green yesterday. On Thursday, Sept. 8 shortly before noon, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery that had happened on Sandalwood Drive off My. Olivet Road. According to authorities, three masked black males rushed a victim with handguns and an assault rifle while demanding the victim’s two dogs and money.
wnky.com
Man cited in hit-and-run accident in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man was cited after police say he left the scene of an accident in Russellville. The Russellville Police Department responded Wednesday to an injury accident on Bowling Green Road. A woman was traveling westbound on Bowling Green Road when police say a vehicle driven by...
WBKO
Report: Drug arrest leads to child wanton endangerment charge in Cave City
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man is behind bars after he was arrested on drug-related charges while a child was present. On Wednesday, Cave City Police responded to the report of a possible break-in in progress on Marina Court. When they arrived on scene, officers made contact with a man who told officers someone broke in and was hiding in the attic.
WBKO
Bowling Green man charged with stealing catalytic converter, attempting to steal another
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after police say he attempted to steal a catalytic converter. Tyler Bunch, 33, was charged with theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle and attemptive theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle Wednesday morning. Around 2:54...
WBKO
Glasgow woman charged after police respond to fight call
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman has been charged after police responded to a fight. Courtney Jackson, was charged with resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault and served a warrant for probation violation. On Wednesday, Glasgow police responded to a fight complaint on McKenna Street. Officers determined that Jackson...
WBKO
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
clarksvillenow.com
52-year-old gets 70 years in prison for Clarksville nightclub triple shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Eric L. Hoosier, 52, also known as “Pancake,” was sentenced this week to 70 years in prison for shooting people outside a nightclub on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Witnesses said the incident started with an argument in the early morning hours between...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident
BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
WBKO
Logan Co Crash GFX
fox17.com
Police investigate death of 19-year-old girl found dead in bed in Russellville, Kentucky
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — Russellville Police Department in Kentucky are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman found dead in her bedroom. The woman is identified as Ania Hardesty, according to police. Police responded to the incident on McArthur Street Wednesday. Russellville Police Department worked alongside Logan County...
WBKO
Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is investigating a death after a 19-year-old female was found dead. Authorities responded to a home on McArthur Street for an unresponsive female on Wednesday. Police located Ania Hardesty, 19, dead in her bedroom. Multiple agencies are investigating including the South Central...
wnky.com
KSP responds to fatal accident near Cave City
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP is investigating a fatal collision just outside Cave City. KSP responded to the crash involving two vehicles on KY 90 as of around 1:30 p.m. According to authorities, one person has died as a result of the...
wcluradio.com
Cave City man dead after midday crash along Hwy. 90
CAVE CITY — A man died in a collision just before 1 p.m. Thursday in northern Barren County. Kentucky State Police investigated the collision, which involved a passenger vehicle and a box truck in the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road. Joe Moore, 63, of Cave City, died in the crash.
wnky.com
Fire damages home on Fair Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A home in Bowling Green sustained damage from a fire yesterday. On Thursday at 3:34 p.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire with reported entrapment on Fair Street. Upon arrival, units located a single-story house with heavy fire at the...
whopam.com
Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center
A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
wnky.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Beech Bend event to bring heavy traffic to Bowling Green area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to watch traffic if they plan to travel near the areas of U.S. 31-W Louisville Road/Bypass area and KY 185/Garvin Lane. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 says these roads will have heavy traffic, particularly on Saturday. KYTC says due to an event being held at Beech Bend, they estimate the event could bring up to 50,000 people to Bowling Green for the weekend.
Hendersonville man arrested for allegedly stalking child at bus stop
A Hendersonville man faces stalking charges after police say he attempted to interact with a juvenile multiple times at a bus stop.
WBKO
KY 1040 temporarily closed in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to replace a culvert on KY 1040 Reservoir Drive in Logan County has started. The road is closed near the intersection of KY 1040 and KY 106 (mile point 10.8) in Lewisburg. The road closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. Motorists...
