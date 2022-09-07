ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Things We Love About Megadeth’s New Album ‘The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!’

Here are seven things we love about The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!, the 16th studio album by thrash legends Megadeth. The successor to 2016's Dystopia, which earned the group their first-ever Grammy for the title track, has been in the works for quite some time, with April of 2019 once being forecasted as what would become one of many targeted release dates. Months after that mark was missed, leader Dave Mustaine revealed he had been diagnosed with throat cancer, which put all immediate plans on pause, though he did continue to show up to writing sessions while undergoing treatment.
Q 105.7

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Barbarian’ Crashes Through the Gate With $3.8M Friday

The new horror movie Barbarian is crashing through the gates at the domestic box office, earning $3.8 million on Friday from 2,340 theaters to top the chart. That puts the well-reviewed film on course to earn $9 million or $10 million, ahead of an expected $5 million to $6 million opening. The final number will depend upon on how frontloaded Barbarian is. Either way, it will win an otherwise quiet weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Scares Up $850K in Thursday Previews'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror FlickRegal Owner Cineworld Begins Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Proceedings in U.S. From 20th Century Studios...
Noisecreep

The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time

Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
NME

Santigold – ‘Spirituals’ review: fearless sonic pioneer leads the pack once again

It’s too often the fate of the sonic pioneer to be subsumed by their own innovation, unable to escape the monster they created. In the late-‘00s, alongside M.I.A., Santigold – aka Santi White – was pivotal in dove-tailing rap, pop and dancefloor anthems such as ‘Creator’, ‘Say Aha’ and ‘L.E.S. Artistes’ with experimental future-trash electronics. Now everyone is doing it and, just four albums on from her 2008 debut ‘Santogold’, Santi is merely part of the herd that she herself set stampeding.
Rolling Stone

Brian Eno Welcomes the Sun on ‘Lowered’ New Single ‘We Let It In’

Brian Eno has shared a new song, “We Let It In,” featuring vocals from his daughter, Darla Eno. The musician also unveiled a video for the layered track, which was directed by Eno and London-based multidisciplinary artist Orfeo Tagiuri and uses handwriting by Eno’sgranddaughter, Anya. In a statement, Eno explained that the song offers a new perspective from his as an artist. “It’s lowered,” he said. “It’s become a different personality I can sing from. I don’t want to sing like a teenager, it can be melancholy, a bit regretful. As for writing songs again—it’s more landscapes, but this time with...
guitar.com

The Beatles to release deluxe reissue of Revolver, featuring previously-unheard material

The Beatles are set to release a deluxe reissue of their 1966 album Revolver this Autumn which will include some unreleased material and plenty of other extras. The pivotal record was originally produced by George Martin and released by Parlophone, its success saw it certified double platinum by the BPI and reach number one on the Record Retailer LPs Chart at the time of its release.
Noisecreep

Charlie Benante Shares Teaser Clip of New Anthrax Riffs

If used, Anthrax could have one song on their new album that has an absolutely killer groove. Drummer Charlie Benante picked up a guitar and laid down some distortion fueled heaviness as a nod to some of the recent music they've been working on for their next studio album. "We...
Noisecreep

Dave Mustaine Says New Megadeth Album Is ‘One of Many to Come’

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, discussing the thrash legends' new album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!' which is out now. It's "one of many to come," according to the frontman, who seems to be rejuvenated after a lengthy delay in putting out the successor to 2016's Dystopia.
Stereogum

Bibio – “Off Goes The Light”

Stephen Wilkinson has announced a new Bibio album, his tenth overall, with the clever title BIB10. It’s his follow-up to 2019’s Ribbons. “My influences for studio production mostly come from the 60s, 70s, and 80s where the craft was very different – getting a more polished sound, without ironing the humanity out of it, was part of the ethos,” Bibio said in a statemet, continuing:
Fatherly

New Beatles Album Re-Release Features Dark Alternate Version Of A Famous Song

The one Beatles song often cited as the most kid-friendly is without a doubt “Yellow Submarine.” There are kids’ books focused on that submarine, toys, and even pretty rad magnetic puzzles. But what if the most kid-oriented Fab song was actually super dark? In an upcoming re-released version of the 1966 album, Revolver, the world is about to get a dark, sad ballad version of the “Yellow Submarine” that might have been.
