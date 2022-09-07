Read full article on original website
Eric Clapton Tried to Get Ozzy to Change New Song Lyric About Not Believing in Jesus
Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to controversy, and the singer reveals in a new issue of Classic Rock magazine that there's a lyric on his new album that might get a little push back. In fact, it already did from one of the Patient Number 9 guest contributors, Eric Clapton.
7 Things We Love About Megadeth’s New Album ‘The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!’
Here are seven things we love about The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!, the 16th studio album by thrash legends Megadeth. The successor to 2016's Dystopia, which earned the group their first-ever Grammy for the title track, has been in the works for quite some time, with April of 2019 once being forecasted as what would become one of many targeted release dates. Months after that mark was missed, leader Dave Mustaine revealed he had been diagnosed with throat cancer, which put all immediate plans on pause, though he did continue to show up to writing sessions while undergoing treatment.
Beatles’ Revolver reissue shows band in new light: ‘This is the record where we were each most ourselves’
You may think you know Yellow Submarine, that jokey, surreal number by the Beatles that Ringo Starr sings and children love. But an extraordinary, poignant early version of the song, soon to be revealed alongside a freshly mixed edition of Revolver, tells quite another story. It is one of a...
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
Eric Clapton wasn't happy with Ozzy Osbourne rejecting Jesus Christ on Patient Number 9 collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne predicts that the lyrics of One Of Those Days, his collaboration with Eric Clapton, will "cause shit"
Box Office: ‘Barbarian’ Crashes Through the Gate With $3.8M Friday
The new horror movie Barbarian is crashing through the gates at the domestic box office, earning $3.8 million on Friday from 2,340 theaters to top the chart. That puts the well-reviewed film on course to earn $9 million or $10 million, ahead of an expected $5 million to $6 million opening. The final number will depend upon on how frontloaded Barbarian is. Either way, it will win an otherwise quiet weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Scares Up $850K in Thursday Previews'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror FlickRegal Owner Cineworld Begins Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Proceedings in U.S. From 20th Century Studios...
Bartees Strange: “I saw a Black guitar player making contemporary music I could relate to. After that, the gates were just open”
The D.C. artist on combining TV on the Radio and My Bloody Valentine to create one of 2022's most invigorating albums. He may not have the Eye of Agamotto, but Bartees Strange – the stage moniker of Washington, D.C.-based musician Bartees Leon Cox Jr. – creates his own kind of sorcery on guitar.
The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time
Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
Santigold – ‘Spirituals’ review: fearless sonic pioneer leads the pack once again
It’s too often the fate of the sonic pioneer to be subsumed by their own innovation, unable to escape the monster they created. In the late-‘00s, alongside M.I.A., Santigold – aka Santi White – was pivotal in dove-tailing rap, pop and dancefloor anthems such as ‘Creator’, ‘Say Aha’ and ‘L.E.S. Artistes’ with experimental future-trash electronics. Now everyone is doing it and, just four albums on from her 2008 debut ‘Santogold’, Santi is merely part of the herd that she herself set stampeding.
Papa Roach and Black Eyed Peas once wrote a nu metal song together, and we have the proof
This video of Papa Roach and Black Eyed Peas performing Anxiety is yet more proof that the early 00s were wild
Beyond art therapy: the studio helping neurodiverse musicians record, release and book shows
Making music has been “very special” to Nina Gotsis since she began writing songs on guitar 15 years ago. The folk musician, who also plays drums, loves both the recording process and the performances – “it’s exciting when there is a packed audience,” she says.
Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite on Iggy Pop: ‘It was hard to believe the music was made by humans’
Seeing my first gig, the Jesus and Mary Chain, had a catalytic effect. My gig obsession was snowballing. As I perused the listings, there was one that I could not miss under any circumstance. The king of punk, Iggy Pop, in January 1991. Hearing Iggy’s first band, the Stooges, had...
Pop Drummer Crushes Slipknot Cover After Hearing Song Just One Time
Slipknot's classic "Before I Forget" gets a pop drum cover from an unwitting participant in a new video. And drummer Domino Santantonio, known across the internet for her drum covers of pop and rock hits, hadn't even heard the song before starting to play it!. But that doesn't keep the...
Brian Eno Welcomes the Sun on ‘Lowered’ New Single ‘We Let It In’
Brian Eno has shared a new song, “We Let It In,” featuring vocals from his daughter, Darla Eno. The musician also unveiled a video for the layered track, which was directed by Eno and London-based multidisciplinary artist Orfeo Tagiuri and uses handwriting by Eno’sgranddaughter, Anya. In a statement, Eno explained that the song offers a new perspective from his as an artist. “It’s lowered,” he said. “It’s become a different personality I can sing from. I don’t want to sing like a teenager, it can be melancholy, a bit regretful. As for writing songs again—it’s more landscapes, but this time with...
The Beatles to release deluxe reissue of Revolver, featuring previously-unheard material
The Beatles are set to release a deluxe reissue of their 1966 album Revolver this Autumn which will include some unreleased material and plenty of other extras. The pivotal record was originally produced by George Martin and released by Parlophone, its success saw it certified double platinum by the BPI and reach number one on the Record Retailer LPs Chart at the time of its release.
Charlie Benante Shares Teaser Clip of New Anthrax Riffs
If used, Anthrax could have one song on their new album that has an absolutely killer groove. Drummer Charlie Benante picked up a guitar and laid down some distortion fueled heaviness as a nod to some of the recent music they've been working on for their next studio album. "We...
Dave Mustaine Says New Megadeth Album Is ‘One of Many to Come’
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, discussing the thrash legends' new album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!' which is out now. It's "one of many to come," according to the frontman, who seems to be rejuvenated after a lengthy delay in putting out the successor to 2016's Dystopia.
Bibio – “Off Goes The Light”
Stephen Wilkinson has announced a new Bibio album, his tenth overall, with the clever title BIB10. It’s his follow-up to 2019’s Ribbons. “My influences for studio production mostly come from the 60s, 70s, and 80s where the craft was very different – getting a more polished sound, without ironing the humanity out of it, was part of the ethos,” Bibio said in a statemet, continuing:
New Beatles Album Re-Release Features Dark Alternate Version Of A Famous Song
The one Beatles song often cited as the most kid-friendly is without a doubt “Yellow Submarine.” There are kids’ books focused on that submarine, toys, and even pretty rad magnetic puzzles. But what if the most kid-oriented Fab song was actually super dark? In an upcoming re-released version of the 1966 album, Revolver, the world is about to get a dark, sad ballad version of the “Yellow Submarine” that might have been.
Wes Freed, Visual Artist Who Designed Drive-By Truckers’ Albums, Dead at 58
Wes Freed, the visual artist whose surreal Southern-gothic images of shadowy figures, ominous owls, and black flamingos adorned album covers by Drive-By Truckers, has died at 58. Freed was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in January and a GoFundMe campaign was underway to help pay for his treatment. The band’s publicist confirmed Freed’s death to Rolling Stone.
