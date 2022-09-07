Last week I had the honor of joining fellow Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth board member John Wolfle in accepting a big check from Jeff Hamer of Fins Hospitality Group. Rather than being a random donation (always appreciated, of course!), FHG generously supports a special aspect of Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth’s mission, paying special attention to at-risk clients, which includes the homebound who have very little or nothing in their kitchens other than their regular Meals on Wheels delivery.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO