Cape Gazette
Family-friendly Big Draw Festival to return to Milford Oct. 8
The Big Draw Festival Delaware, presented by Mispillion Art League, will offer family-friendly art activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, on Park Avenue in downtown Milford. The league is organizing this year’s theme, Come Back to Color, as a way for the community to gather and...
Cape Gazette
Johnnie Walker Beach celebration set Sept. 10
Following an extensive search by the Johnnie Walker Foundation, Lewes African American Heritage Commission and others, a picture of the legendary Johnnie Walker was found, paving the way for a historic event. Local leaders will come together Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 Georgia Ave. in Lewes to honor a man...
Cape Gazette
Howard Eberle print up for bid at Overfalls gala Oct. 9
The Overfalls Foundation’s Rock the Boat gala will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, at Baywood Greens Ballroom, featuring terrific food and great musical entertainment by popular local band Hot Sauce. The evening will feature a live auction led by well-known auctioneer Dick Bryan. A...
WBOC
Local Church Moves into Vacant Building
SALISBURY, Md. -- LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury. While their partnership with Regal was great, Pastor Drew Freyder says it was also a lot of hard work.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: easySpeak Spirits
MILFORD, De.- easySpeak Spirits in Milford is not only known for being a distillery, but for their tasty menu items that the Foodie Team was able to enjoy. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. easySpeak Spirits is located at 586 Milford Harrington Highway in Milford. If you go, be...
The Dispatch
Beach Plaza Hotel Auction To Benefit OC Museum Society
OCEAN CITY – Community members will have an opportunity to own a piece of history as items from an iconic hotel will be up for grabs. The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum is currently holding an eBay auction featuring items from the iconic Beach Plaza Hotel, which announced its closure in January 2021.
oceancity.com
OC Bikefest, Delmarva Bike Week, and the Non-profits that Benefit from these Big Events
Mid September brings cooler temperatures and roaring engines to the Eastern shore. Delmarva Bike Week and OC Bikefest, the largest motorcycle rally on the East Coast, get started on Wednesday, September 14 with concerts, vendors, parades, official Bikefest merchandise, thrill shows, and alcohol sales. Why do some people call this huge event Bikefest and others call it Bike Week and who benefits from having this event on the Eastern Shore besides the obvious answer – the event organizers?
Cape Gazette
Funsters bring concerts by canal to a rocking close
The place to be Thursday nights this summer was Lewes Canalfront Park. The park’s friends group sponsored a series of Concerts by the Canal culminating with a performance by The Funsters, a favorite of locals, drawing the largest crowd of the season. That’s nothing new to The Funsters, who...
Cape Gazette
Volunteer Delaware 50+ donates supplies to Love Inc.
The advisory council of Volunteer Delaware 50+ in Sussex County recently donated provisions to Love Inc. for its to-go meal programs. Love Inc. is a community partner of Volunteer Delaware 50+, which recruits volunteers to assist the program, and shares opportunities with the public regarding current needs and events. To...
Cape Gazette
Local eateries step up to the plate for the less fortunate
Last week I had the honor of joining fellow Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth board member John Wolfle in accepting a big check from Jeff Hamer of Fins Hospitality Group. Rather than being a random donation (always appreciated, of course!), FHG generously supports a special aspect of Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth’s mission, paying special attention to at-risk clients, which includes the homebound who have very little or nothing in their kitchens other than their regular Meals on Wheels delivery.
Cape Gazette
LYC keeps tradition alive with breakwater races
The busy Lewes Yacht Club one-design sailboat racing season came to an end Sept. 5 with the annual Breakwater Sailing Race featuring one-design and the LYC Beer Can Keelboat Fleet. The roots of the race, and the yacht club itself, date back to the first breakwater race 90 years ago in 1932.
Cape Gazette
Bethany Beach mourns the passing of another summer
The Bethany Beach boardwalk was packed the evening of Sept. 5 with more than 1,800 people. However, this is was not a funeral for a person. No, this was a funeral for the summer of 2022. The annual event, back after a one-year absence, is a whimsical way residents and...
Cape Gazette
Knights of Columbus set document shredding event Sept. 17
The Knights of Columbus Msgr. Desmond Council No. 13348 will hold a document-shredding fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at Saint Jude the Apostle Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes. The shredding truck is equipped with a video camera to allow viewing as documents are securely shredded.
Cape Gazette
CAMP Rehoboth’s Sundance weekend returns
CAMP Rehoboth’s SunFestival and Sundance returned to. Rehoboth Beach Convention Center Labor Day weekend, when hundreds of partygoers enjoyed fun, food, comedy and dancing to raise funds for CAMP Rehoboth’s essential health, wellness, arts and advocacy programming. The weekend event started Sept. 3, with a silent and live auction, and a performance by Emmy-winning comic Judy Gold. Sunday night’s Sundance featured dancing to legendary Studio 54, Palladium and The Saint DJ Robbie Leslie at Sundance Disco Twilight. The night concluded with remixer and producer DJ James Anthony.
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
ocnjdaily.com
Car Shows, Pops Concert Highlight Weekend
Street rods and other classic cars will be on display on the Ocean City Boardwalk during the annual Street Rod Show on Saturday, Sept. 10. Street rods are classic cars (1992 or older) modified with modern parts. On Sunday, Sept. 11, it will be all Corvettes taking the spotlight. On...
Family fun day to focus on emergency planning
By the time disaster strikes, it’s too late to prepare. That’s why the Delaware Emergency Management Agency plans to bring the community together to learn how to be ready for the unknown. However grim the premise, DEMA promises a fun-filled and adventure-packed day for the entire family. On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m., the agency will ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Lutheran church donations support West Rehoboth students
Fro more than 10 years, Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach has provided assistance in preparing students from West Side New Beginnings, Rehoboth Beach, for another school year. Unloading donated supplies are West Side New Beginnings Executive Director Brenda Milbourne, left, and LCOS Social Ministry Chair Gail Dejmal.
Cape Gazette
Dawn Marie Selby, cherished her family
Dawn Marie Selby, 54, of Milton, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 6, 1968, in Silver Spring, Md., daughter of Charles and Cathy (Hazel) Eastwood. Dawn was a graduate of Laurel High School Class of 1986. She...
Cape Gazette
Active Adults Agents Close to Home: Steve and Gail Carpenter at Paynter’s Mill
Today we’re taking a look at Paynter’s Mill, located near the intersection of Cave Neck Road and Route 1, where Steve and Gail Carpenter live in a beautiful home within walking distance to a modern version of a small downtown shopping center and within a short drive of Milton’s lovely and historic town center.
