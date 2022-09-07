Read full article on original website
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
California’s College Savings Program Offers Money For All Kids, And Some 2022 Graduates Can Get It Now
Students from low-income backgrounds will have seed money that research suggests will help make college much more accessible.
metro-magazine.com
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert
Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
Ventura County Reporter
Happenings: Sept. 8-15, 2022
Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com. VENTURA COUNTY MOBILE LIBRARY/BIBLIOTECO MÓVIL DEL CONDADO DE VENTURA | 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Children’s storytime! The Ventura County Mobile Library is coming to Harmon Canyon Preserve on the first Thursday of every month, starting Sept. 8. Meet at the trailhead at 10:30 a.m. for children’s storytime. You can also check out a book to read under Harmon’s oaks, get a library card, pick up book holds, and check out and return items. Harmon Canyon Preserve, 7511 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
Santa Barbara Independent
Body of Missing Ventura Hiker Recovered at Gaviota
The massive search to find missing hiker Tim Sgrignoli ended on Thursday morning when his body was found close to Highway 101 near the Gaviota Pass in Santa Barbara County. The 29-year-old Ventura man went missing on Sunday afternoon. Ever since, teams of rescue searchers from 10 counties up and down California trekked through the steep terrain covered in heavy brush and poison oak in the attempt to find him, said Commander Erik Raney with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Inmate dead at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday night
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported the death of a female inmate at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail. The post Inmate dead at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
AOL Corp
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
San Luis Obispo County is about to see a dramatic change in the weather as days of record heat give way to some unusual September rain generated by Tropical Storm Kay. Meteorologist John Lindsey said the county and much of Southern California can expect varying amounts of rain as the storm system moves north.
Santa Barbara facing housing crisis as rent skyrockets
According to Rent.com, the average rent for apartments in Santa Barbara is between $3,545 and and $5,850. The post Santa Barbara facing housing crisis as rent skyrockets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Wage-Rent Gap for Millennials Living in Mid-Size Cities Highest in Santa Barbara Area
The Santa Barbara-Santa Maria metropolitan area won the dubious distinction of having the biggest gap between wages and rents for millennial renters out of all mid-size cities detailed in a recent housing report issued by Filterbuy, a national company that sells home air filtration systems. Using data accumulated by the...
Fire Destroys Multiple Tiny Shelter Homes at Veterans Administration
Veterans Administration, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple tiny shelters for homeless veterans were destroyed by fire on the 11300 block of Wilshire Boulevard on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Veterans Administration area in the Westside region of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the 12:12 a.m....
NBC Los Angeles
Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public's help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
syvnews.com
Heat wave fuels reversal in gasoline price trend in California
After three months of steadily falling prices, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline jumped back up over the past week in Southern California, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. Nationwide, the average price continued to fall, but the heat wave that’s baked Western...
Ventura County Reporter
Classic car showroom red-tagged over safety concerns
Managers of a Ventura classic car dealership did a great job assembling a huge showroom full of beautiful automobiles that collectors covet. But city officials said the used car dealers neglected to provide a safe building for customers to make their automotive dreams come true, and red-tagged the showroom as unsafe for the public to occupy.
californiaglobe.com
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Free USC Degree Has Landed Her In a Federal Corruption Case
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) found herself in a growing scandal Thursday amid allegations that a corrupt former Dean of University of Southern California (USC) had given her a $95,000 scholarship in exchange for helping pass legislation for more federal funding. The dean in question, Marilyn...
TODAY.com
A hiker went to find help for his girlfriend. He was later found dead near a California trail
A hiker who vanished while trying to find help for his girlfriend on a sweltering Southern California day was found dead Thursday, authorities said. The search for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, ended Thursday morning after his body was found near a trail near Santa Barbara, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said. No...
Ventura County Reporter
Oxnard man convicted for wildlife trafficking
An Oxnard man has been convicted on international wildlife smuggling charges. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s office said Jose Manuel Perez, 30, pleaded guilty on Aug. 24 to two counts involving smuggling reptiles and one count of wildlife trafficking. According to the federal plea agreement, Perez and several accomplices smuggled animals for resale to others across the U.S. between January 2016 and February 2022.
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Fugitive With Felony Domestic Violence Warrant Apprehended With K9 Assistance After Barricading in His Residence
SUSPECTS: Gerald Silva, 26-year-old Port Hueneme resident. On September 9th, 2022, with the assistance of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Oxnard K9 Unit, and the Oxnard Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Unit (UAV), the Oxnard SWAT Team served an arrest warrant in the 1500 blk. of Sixth St., in the city of Port Hueneme. The felony warrant was for Gerald Silva, a documented Oxnard criminal street gang member, who was wanted for a felony domestic violence warrant.
