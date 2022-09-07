ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
metro-magazine.com

Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert

Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Happenings: Sept. 8-15, 2022

Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com. VENTURA COUNTY MOBILE LIBRARY/BIBLIOTECO MÓVIL DEL CONDADO DE VENTURA | 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Children’s storytime! The Ventura County Mobile Library is coming to Harmon Canyon Preserve on the first Thursday of every month, starting Sept. 8. Meet at the trailhead at 10:30 a.m. for children’s storytime. You can also check out a book to read under Harmon’s oaks, get a library card, pick up book holds, and check out and return items. Harmon Canyon Preserve, 7511 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Body of Missing Ventura Hiker Recovered at Gaviota

The massive search to find missing hiker Tim Sgrignoli ended on Thursday morning when his body was found close to Highway 101 near the Gaviota Pass in Santa Barbara County. The 29-year-old Ventura man went missing on Sunday afternoon. Ever since, teams of rescue searchers from 10 counties up and down California trekked through the steep terrain covered in heavy brush and poison oak in the attempt to find him, said Commander Erik Raney with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NBC Los Angeles

Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center

Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public's help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Classic car showroom red-tagged over safety concerns

Managers of a Ventura classic car dealership did a great job assembling a huge showroom full of beautiful automobiles that collectors covet. But city officials said the used car dealers neglected to provide a safe building for customers to make their automotive dreams come true, and red-tagged the showroom as unsafe for the public to occupy.
VENTURA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Oxnard man convicted for wildlife trafficking

An Oxnard man has been convicted on international wildlife smuggling charges. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s office said Jose Manuel Perez, 30, pleaded guilty on Aug. 24 to two counts involving smuggling reptiles and one count of wildlife trafficking. According to the federal plea agreement, Perez and several accomplices smuggled animals for resale to others across the U.S. between January 2016 and February 2022.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Fugitive With Felony Domestic Violence Warrant Apprehended With K9 Assistance After Barricading in His Residence

SUSPECTS: Gerald Silva, 26-year-old Port Hueneme resident. On September 9th, 2022, with the assistance of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Oxnard K9 Unit, and the Oxnard Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Unit (UAV), the Oxnard SWAT Team served an arrest warrant in the 1500 blk. of Sixth St., in the city of Port Hueneme. The felony warrant was for Gerald Silva, a documented Oxnard criminal street gang member, who was wanted for a felony domestic violence warrant.
OXNARD, CA

