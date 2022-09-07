ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

accesswdun.com

Jackson County deputies conducting manhunt

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies are canvassing the area of JD Brooks Road and Ga. 332 looking for a vehicle theft suspect. The suspect is described as a white male wearing tan pants and a white shirt, wearing a black backpack, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials say the...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Deputies killed in Cobb County identified during press conference

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. Additional details about the shooting were revealed...
COBB COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Hall County Sheriff: Deputy fired on unarmed suspect thinking he had a gun

A Hall County deputy remains on paid administrative leave after shooting an unarmed motorcyclist who fled from a traffic stop earlier this month. The deputy fired a single shot and struck the biker in the chin. According to Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch, the deputy fired thinking the suspect was armed. He says at one point during the encounter, “The suspect abruptly turned to face the deputy while rapidly extending his arms. The suspect appeared to have a black object in his hand as he did so.”
HALL COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Five Arrested in Connection with Athens Shooting

Five people have been arrested in connection with an August shooting. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 23-year old Miquan Pittard, 23-year-old Antonio Thomas, 23-year-old Raekwon Smith, along with 25-year old Jyterious Turner and a 17-year old, in connection with the incident. Police say at around 11 pm August 25th, a 17-year old male was shot in the 300 block of Clayton Street. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Jail Logbook (copy)

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 2022:. • Santonio Lamar England, 21, Oxford Road, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribute controlled substance, possession of a firearm...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
#Shoplifting#Police#Oxford Police Department#The Georgia State Patrol#Georgia Pardons
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Search continues for missing woman

COVINGTON — Officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol took the search for a missing Covington woman to the skies Wednesday. Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home Friday, Sept. 2, and was last seen at the Irish Bred Pub in Hapeville where she reportedly met up with someone she connected with online.
COVINGTON, GA
Public Safety
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case

Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Gillsville man charged in fatal August motorcycle accident

Authorities have charged a Gillsville man with homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened Aug. 6 on Highway 52 in east Hall County. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Gregory Ryan Mauldin 44, was allegedly the at-fault driver in the crash. Mauldin was allegedly exiting a driveway onto Highway 52 at about 2:15 a.m. when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville.
GILLSVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating an armed robbery

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened around 2:05 a.m. on Friday. The robbery happened at the Chevron gas station at 584 Emery Highway. In a media release, the office said that two males entered the store, with one holding a...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Woman arrested in connection with shooting that hospitalized Macon toddler

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman has turned herself in to U.S. Marshals in connection to an August shooting that hospitalized a three-year-old. On August 18, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office received a report that a mother had taken her three-year-old child to the hospital after the child had been shot.
MACON, GA
WGAU

Walton Co BOE member faces theft charges

The GBI investigation continues in Monroe, where Walton County School Board member Simoan Baker is facing felony theft by conversion charges, accused of stealing upwards of $25 thousand from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name. From the GBI…. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of...
MONROE, GA

