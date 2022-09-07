Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Jackson County deputies conducting manhunt
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies are canvassing the area of JD Brooks Road and Ga. 332 looking for a vehicle theft suspect. The suspect is described as a white male wearing tan pants and a white shirt, wearing a black backpack, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials say the...
CBS 46
Deputies killed in Cobb County identified during press conference
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. Additional details about the shooting were revealed...
nowhabersham.com
Hall County Sheriff: Deputy fired on unarmed suspect thinking he had a gun
A Hall County deputy remains on paid administrative leave after shooting an unarmed motorcyclist who fled from a traffic stop earlier this month. The deputy fired a single shot and struck the biker in the chin. According to Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch, the deputy fired thinking the suspect was armed. He says at one point during the encounter, “The suspect abruptly turned to face the deputy while rapidly extending his arms. The suspect appeared to have a black object in his hand as he did so.”
NE Ga police blotter: copper capers in Jackson Co, elderly man tries to elude police in Elbert Co
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting cases of copper theft: investigators in Jefferson say thieves have been stealing from job sites on the north end of the County. We have this morning the name of the Hall County man who was killed in a fall from a tree...
wuga.org
Five Arrested in Connection with Athens Shooting
Five people have been arrested in connection with an August shooting. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 23-year old Miquan Pittard, 23-year-old Antonio Thomas, 23-year-old Raekwon Smith, along with 25-year old Jyterious Turner and a 17-year old, in connection with the incident. Police say at around 11 pm August 25th, a 17-year old male was shot in the 300 block of Clayton Street. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
UPDATE: Deputies killed by man who fired at them as they tried to take wanted suspect into custody
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office were killed Thursday evening after being shot, Sheriff Craig D. Owens said. Owens said the deputies were serving a warrant on Thursday night when they were ambushed. Cobb County court officials identified the men arrested Friday...
Here’s what we know about 2 men accused in ambush killings of 2 Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men suspected of ambushing and killing two deputies attempting to serve a warrant Thursday night. Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden were arrested after an hourslong standoff with officers at a home in the Hampton Glen neighborhood in Marietta.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook (copy)
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 2022:. • Santonio Lamar England, 21, Oxford Road, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribute controlled substance, possession of a firearm...
Smyrna woman tries to sneak drugs through broken jail window, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna woman was arrested after authorities say she attempted to sneak contraband into DeKalb’s jail. Cara Leanne Johnson, 34, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Inmate having seizure saved by Coweta County detention officer
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer in Coweta County jumped into action to save an inmate’s life after he had a serious seizure while in jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Aug. 30. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office...
NE Ga police blotter: second accuser in molestation case, suspect competent for murder trial
The Office of State Administrative Hearings has upheld the license revocation against a daycare in Jackson County: Bright Beginnings in Jefferson lost its license earlier this year after the arrest of a daycare worker on child molestation charges. There is a second accuser in the case of Cameron Millholland, the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Search continues for missing woman
COVINGTON — Officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol took the search for a missing Covington woman to the skies Wednesday. Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home Friday, Sept. 2, and was last seen at the Irish Bred Pub in Hapeville where she reportedly met up with someone she connected with online.
fox5atlanta.com
New video released of gunmen targeting man picking up food in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for three gunmen on the run after shooting a man to death in front of a local restaurant. Officials say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive.
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case
Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
accesswdun.com
Gillsville man charged in fatal August motorcycle accident
Authorities have charged a Gillsville man with homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened Aug. 6 on Highway 52 in east Hall County. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Gregory Ryan Mauldin 44, was allegedly the at-fault driver in the crash. Mauldin was allegedly exiting a driveway onto Highway 52 at about 2:15 a.m. when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville.
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating an armed robbery
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened around 2:05 a.m. on Friday. The robbery happened at the Chevron gas station at 584 Emery Highway. In a media release, the office said that two males entered the store, with one holding a...
3 arrested after sting on Douglas mail theft ring, deputies say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been arrested after a two-month investigation into mail theft across Douglas County. Deputies say that have seen several burglaries involving commercial mail boxes being broken into and their contents stolen. After a long investigation, detectives say they were able to identify a...
wgxa.tv
Woman arrested in connection with shooting that hospitalized Macon toddler
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman has turned herself in to U.S. Marshals in connection to an August shooting that hospitalized a three-year-old. On August 18, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office received a report that a mother had taken her three-year-old child to the hospital after the child had been shot.
Walton Co BOE member faces theft charges
The GBI investigation continues in Monroe, where Walton County School Board member Simoan Baker is facing felony theft by conversion charges, accused of stealing upwards of $25 thousand from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name. From the GBI…. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of...
K9 handler removed from unit after animal cruelty investigation
A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy is no longer with the K9 unit following an animal cruelty investigation. The Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into possible animal cruelty involving Deputy Eric Tolbert’s personal dogs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A search revealed unsanitary...
