Auburn, AL

Auburn Plainsman

Cheeburger Cheeburger closing in downtown Auburn

After confusion spread on when Cheeburger Cheeburger will permanently shut down, the restaurant is now set to close on Sept. 30. The diner, which first opened in downtown Auburn in 1992, has served the area for more than 30 years. “It was a tough decision,” said Don Doyle, Cheeburger Cheeburger's...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus woman relives her September 11th experience

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On September 11, 2001, people around the world watched video images of two planes flying into the twin towers in New York City. A Columbus woman saw the attack with her own two eyes. Janice Marbury was doing some volunteer work at the Jehovah’s Witness headquarters in Brooklyn on September 11th, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Auburn among programs experiencing issues with digital ticketing system in Week 2

Auburn was among multiple schools experiencing issues Saturday with its digital ticketing system and online ticketing portal. The program announced Saturday shortly after noon that it was working through technical issues that prevented fans from accessing their digital tickets for Auburn’s game against San Jose State. The Tigers and Spartans are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. from Jordan-Hare Stadium, with the game airing on ESPNU.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
extrainningsoftball.com

Auburn Pitcher KK Dismukes Announces Medical Retirement

Auburn pitcher KK Dismukes is retiring from softball for medical reasons. Dismukes, who completed her true junior year with the 2022 season, announced the news on social media earlier this week. “17 years of softball… After a lot of thought and undergoing quite a few injuries, my body has decided...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

New Restaurant Coming Soon

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved a restaurant retail liquor ABC license for a new restaurant in town Tuesday night. The Vintage 2298 Restaurant, LLC d/b/a Vintage 2298 will be located at 2298 E University Drive, Auburn. The Vintage 2298 is a new development, set to contain both...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $468,795

Sutherland - The large foyer leads into an expansive great room with a beautiful fireplace as the centerpiece. The open kitchen to the left flaunts gleaming granite countertops with a bar top island and breakfast area. Flowing through the kitchen to the right is the large butler’s pantry that conveniently passes into the dining room which will make those holiday family dinners a breeze to serve and clean up. The first floor also includes a private and grand master suite with attached master bath that contains a large soaking tub and separate shower, double vanity and water closet along with a giant walk in closet. A two car garage with connecting laundry/mud room completes the first floor. Upstairs, enjoy the enormous loft area that is bright and airy for quite reading time or movie nights, there is space for many activities. Three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms complete the second floor with plenty of space for a family’s storage and living needs.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?

Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

Montgomery ranks second best city for Black-owned businesses in the nation. Here’s why

Congratulations, Montgomery! The city has been ranked as the second best city in the nation for Black-owned businesses, according to multiple media outlets. Here’s why. Media publications NerdWallet and Overheard on Conference Calls recently listed Montgomery as the second best city in the nation for Black entrepreneurs to start or own a business. 28.5% of the businesses in the City of Montgomery are Black-owned, surpassing others in NerdWallet’s research findings.
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Dates to Recognize and Honor Americans

Local veteran service organizations want all citizens to recognize and. remember two special days in the month of September. The first. date is Sept. 11. This day is known as Patriot Day. Twenty-one years ago on this day America was under attack. We must pause and remember all those who...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
alabamanews.net

Guthrie’s coming back to the River Region

An Alabama-based chicken finger chain is coming back to Montgomery. Guthrie’s announced in 2019 that they would be coming near Taco Bell on Eastchase Parkway, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the process. Ground has officially been broken and construction is underway. This will be the first location in...
MONTGOMERY, AL

