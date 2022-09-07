Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
The tailgating party that never ends: At Auburn RV park, people leave their camper for the whole season
If someone told you there’s a place where some of the biggest Auburn University football fans can eat, drink and live next to each other for every home game, would you believe it?. University Station RV Resort is only three miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium and provides a tailgating experience...
Auburn Plainsman
Cheeburger Cheeburger closing in downtown Auburn
After confusion spread on when Cheeburger Cheeburger will permanently shut down, the restaurant is now set to close on Sept. 30. The diner, which first opened in downtown Auburn in 1992, has served the area for more than 30 years. “It was a tough decision,” said Don Doyle, Cheeburger Cheeburger's...
Opelika-Auburn News
'A very emotional experience': Runners gather early in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher's run
About 30 local runners gathered early Monday in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run. Fletcher, 34, a teacher and mother of two from Memphis, was abducted and killed while on a run just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 2. Her body was found on Monday in a vacant lot in Memphis several miles from where she was last seen.
Columbus woman relives her September 11th experience
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On September 11, 2001, people around the world watched video images of two planes flying into the twin towers in New York City. A Columbus woman saw the attack with her own two eyes. Janice Marbury was doing some volunteer work at the Jehovah’s Witness headquarters in Brooklyn on September 11th, […]
Auburn among programs experiencing issues with digital ticketing system in Week 2
Auburn was among multiple schools experiencing issues Saturday with its digital ticketing system and online ticketing portal. The program announced Saturday shortly after noon that it was working through technical issues that prevented fans from accessing their digital tickets for Auburn’s game against San Jose State. The Tigers and Spartans are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. from Jordan-Hare Stadium, with the game airing on ESPNU.
WTVM
RUN THE RACE: Couple From Columbus Are Missionaries at UGA, Years After a Picture Made Them Famous
ATHENS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the college football season here, a couple who works on the campus of the reigning national champions, the University of Georgia, joined us on the “Run The Race” podcast. This husband and wife also went viral several years ago, with “haters” helping them gain some fame on national TV.
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
What Nick Saban said about penalties, QB play after Alabama beats Texas
Crammed into a tiny room under the stadium, Nick Saban is set to address the 20-19 win over Texas. It was a wild one so this should get interesting. We’ll have all the updates. Stay tuned. -- Saban said they showed great resilience after not playing Alabama football for...
extrainningsoftball.com
Auburn Pitcher KK Dismukes Announces Medical Retirement
Auburn pitcher KK Dismukes is retiring from softball for medical reasons. Dismukes, who completed her true junior year with the 2022 season, announced the news on social media earlier this week. “17 years of softball… After a lot of thought and undergoing quite a few injuries, my body has decided...
Did you miss the big stories this today? Here’s the top of News 3 Saturday Morning
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Here’s the top of the show for News 3 Saturday morning.
opelikaobserver.com
New Restaurant Coming Soon
AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved a restaurant retail liquor ABC license for a new restaurant in town Tuesday night. The Vintage 2298 Restaurant, LLC d/b/a Vintage 2298 will be located at 2298 E University Drive, Auburn. The Vintage 2298 is a new development, set to contain both...
Opelika-Auburn News
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $468,795
Sutherland - The large foyer leads into an expansive great room with a beautiful fireplace as the centerpiece. The open kitchen to the left flaunts gleaming granite countertops with a bar top island and breakfast area. Flowing through the kitchen to the right is the large butler’s pantry that conveniently passes into the dining room which will make those holiday family dinners a breeze to serve and clean up. The first floor also includes a private and grand master suite with attached master bath that contains a large soaking tub and separate shower, double vanity and water closet along with a giant walk in closet. A two car garage with connecting laundry/mud room completes the first floor. Upstairs, enjoy the enormous loft area that is bright and airy for quite reading time or movie nights, there is space for many activities. Three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms complete the second floor with plenty of space for a family’s storage and living needs.
Opelika-Auburn News
'We certainly need God's protection and blessing': Folks gather at Toomer's Corner to pray for Auburn
A crowd gathered at Toomer’s Corner on Friday morning to pray over the city of Auburn. It was the annual Blessing on the Corner event, and many city officials were on hand as Wren Aaron, pastor at Church of the Highlands Auburn West Campus, and Cory Smith, senior pastor at Auburn United Methodist Church, led the group in prayer.
Opelika-Auburn News
Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?
Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery ranks second best city for Black-owned businesses in the nation. Here’s why
Congratulations, Montgomery! The city has been ranked as the second best city in the nation for Black-owned businesses, according to multiple media outlets. Here’s why. Media publications NerdWallet and Overheard on Conference Calls recently listed Montgomery as the second best city in the nation for Black entrepreneurs to start or own a business. 28.5% of the businesses in the City of Montgomery are Black-owned, surpassing others in NerdWallet’s research findings.
opelikaobserver.com
Dates to Recognize and Honor Americans
Local veteran service organizations want all citizens to recognize and. remember two special days in the month of September. The first. date is Sept. 11. This day is known as Patriot Day. Twenty-one years ago on this day America was under attack. We must pause and remember all those who...
WTVM
Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
alabamanews.net
Guthrie’s coming back to the River Region
An Alabama-based chicken finger chain is coming back to Montgomery. Guthrie’s announced in 2019 that they would be coming near Taco Bell on Eastchase Parkway, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the process. Ground has officially been broken and construction is underway. This will be the first location in...
luvernejournal.com
Ma-Chis tribe receives donation from Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) to be distributed in Crenshaw County
On Aug. 30, the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama, located in Elba, was gifted with a semi-trailer load of baby and adult diapers, masks, canes, and other personal protection equipment. The tribe will distribute the items to those in need residing in Coffee, Crenshaw, Covington, Geneva, Dale, Houston,...
