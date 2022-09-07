Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Family-friendly Big Draw Festival to return to Milford Oct. 8
The Big Draw Festival Delaware, presented by Mispillion Art League, will offer family-friendly art activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, on Park Avenue in downtown Milford. The league is organizing this year’s theme, Come Back to Color, as a way for the community to gather and...
Cape Gazette
Bethany Beach mourns the passing of another summer
The Bethany Beach boardwalk was packed the evening of Sept. 5 with more than 1,800 people. However, this is was not a funeral for a person. No, this was a funeral for the summer of 2022. The annual event, back after a one-year absence, is a whimsical way residents and...
Cape Gazette
Howard Eberle print up for bid at Overfalls gala Oct. 9
The Overfalls Foundation’s Rock the Boat gala will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, at Baywood Greens Ballroom, featuring terrific food and great musical entertainment by popular local band Hot Sauce. The evening will feature a live auction led by well-known auctioneer Dick Bryan. A...
Cape Gazette
Johnnie Walker Beach celebration set Sept. 10
Following an extensive search by the Johnnie Walker Foundation, Lewes African American Heritage Commission and others, a picture of the legendary Johnnie Walker was found, paving the way for a historic event. Local leaders will come together Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 Georgia Ave. in Lewes to honor a man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Jane Ann Nouhra, devoted pharmacist
Jane Ann Nouhra, 54, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home following a year-long battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 8, 1968, in Clearfield, Pa., daughter of Duane and Sibbie (Baer) Rowles. Jane was a graduate of Clearfield High School...
Cape Gazette
William R. Givin, mechanical engineer
William “Bill” R. Givin died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Lewes at the age of 89, healthy but for the insidious deterioration caused by Parkinson’s disease. Thanks to Delaware Hospice, Bill was able to pass peacefully at home listening to music with his family. Bill was born...
Cape Gazette
History goes underground at Fort Miles
Sussex County has a hidden history that played a vital role during World War II. There are 16 underground bunkers throughout Cape Henlopen State Park near Lewes that were part of Fort Miles. Fort Miles became a military city serving as home to more than 2,200 soldiers and 250 buildings....
Cape Gazette
First State Corvette Club show set Sept. 24
The First State Corvette Club will host its annual car show Saturday, Sept. 24, at G&R Campground, 4075 Gun and Rod Club Road, Houston. Gates will open at 8 a.m., with judging from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The registration fee is $20. The awards ceremony will be at 2...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cape Gazette
Volunteer Delaware 50+ donates supplies to Love Inc.
The advisory council of Volunteer Delaware 50+ in Sussex County recently donated provisions to Love Inc. for its to-go meal programs. Love Inc. is a community partner of Volunteer Delaware 50+, which recruits volunteers to assist the program, and shares opportunities with the public regarding current needs and events. To...
Cape Gazette
LYC keeps tradition alive with breakwater races
The busy Lewes Yacht Club one-design sailboat racing season came to an end Sept. 5 with the annual Breakwater Sailing Race featuring one-design and the LYC Beer Can Keelboat Fleet. The roots of the race, and the yacht club itself, date back to the first breakwater race 90 years ago in 1932.
Cape Gazette
Lutheran church donations support West Rehoboth students
Fro more than 10 years, Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach has provided assistance in preparing students from West Side New Beginnings, Rehoboth Beach, for another school year. Unloading donated supplies are West Side New Beginnings Executive Director Brenda Milbourne, left, and LCOS Social Ministry Chair Gail Dejmal.
Cape Gazette
Linda Vista Real Estate welcomes new agent Hailey Taylor
Linda Vista Real Estate Services recently announced that Hailey Taylor has joined the brokerage. After graduating from Milford High School in 2021, Taylor jumped right into her real estate licensing course, because entrepreneurship runs in her blood. This comes as no surprise as her mother, Frannie Esparza, has been the brokerage’s top producer for the past three years running.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 9/9/22
Sussex County Council will not meet Tuesday, Sept. 13. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Ellendale water pipes getting flushed. Crews from Artesian Water Co. will perform a flush of lines and fire hydrants...
Cape Gazette
Reed Baker will work hard and make us proud
I am writing in support of Alexandra Reed Baker's candidacy for Sussex County Recorder of Deeds. Alex, as I know her, is an exceptional candidate for our recorder of deeds as I know her to possess a strong work ethic and to be a person of integrity. She will exceed our expectations and make us proud.
Cape Gazette
Milton planners begin review of Granary master plan
The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission has begun its review of the master plan for the proposed 1,350-unit development known as the Granary at Draper Farm. At an Aug. 16 public hearing, Colby Cox, founder of developer Convergence Communities, laid out the details of the master plan, required by code because the Granary is a large-parcel development.
Cape Gazette
Land is cleared for new Sussex Family Court
The demolition of six buildings in downtown Georgetown to make way for the new Sussex County Family Court is complete. Construction is now ready to get underway at the corner of Market and Race streets. The $115 million, 107,800-square-foot facility will replace an outdated 30,000-square-foot Family Court built in 1988...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Check your equipment before fall fishing
For most working people, summer is over. Kids are back in school and fishing trips are going to be harder to come by. Fishing tackle that has seen some rough use during the summer can use some TLC right now to be ready for those important fall trips when big fish move down the coast on their southern migration.
Cape Gazette
Look Who’s Shaping Up at the Body Shop!- Mark Betchkal
The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Mark Betchkal has been a Body Shop member for many years!. “I rented a summer place from 1996 until 2000, then I bought my first home here in 2000. In 2004 I became a full-time resident.”
Cape Gazette
Cross country season kicks off Sept. 10 at Lake Forest Invitational
The Lake Forest Invitational will kick off the Delaware high school cross country season this Saturday, Sept. 10, at Killens Pond in Felton. The runners take off 10 a.m., with races every 30 minutes, from varsity to JV to third team to the eighth grade & under open race. Cape will be led by favorite Ryan Baker, who went under 9:20 in the 3,200 meters last spring, which is flat-out cruising! Liam O’Donnell and Joey DeGregory will give the Vikings a nice 1-2-3 punch up front with the leaders. Katie Kuhlman will lead the Cape girls into the season as she heads into her senior year.
Cape Gazette
VFW patriotic scholarship contest entries due Oct. 31
Commander Bill Wood of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7447 Rehoboth Beach announced the kickoff of the VFW’s 2022-23 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Scholarship patriotic audio and essay competitions. Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the premier Veterans of Foreign Wars scholarship program....
Comments / 0