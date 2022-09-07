Opelika Student Alexandria Torbert Elected National Secretary of Future Business Leaders of America￼

Congratulations, Montgomery! The city has been ranked as the second best city in the nation for Black-owned businesses, according to multiple media outlets. Here’s why. Media publications NerdWallet and Overheard on Conference Calls recently listed Montgomery as the second best city in the nation for Black entrepreneurs to start or own a business. 28.5% of the businesses in the City of Montgomery are Black-owned, surpassing others in NerdWallet’s research findings.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO