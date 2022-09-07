ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quiet luxury abounds at new Italian restaurant Dea near Dallas' Inwood Village

The countdown is on for Dea, the new Italian restaurant opening near Dallas' Inwood Village from acclaimed restaurateurs Tracy Moore Rathbun and Lynae Fearing. Dea is going into the former Fireside Pies space at 7709 Inwood Rd., and is slated to open in mid-September — right next door to their beloved Asian restaurant Shinsei and just a shot down from their seafood restaurant Lovers Seafood & Market.
CultureMap Dallas

A proposal for what to do with Longhorn Ballroom leads this Dallas news

This roundup of news around Dallas includes a proposal for what to do about the I-345 freeway, and another proposal for the Longhorn Ballroom, which will require money from Dallas to execute. A festive downtown event is making a comeback, but so is a scam perpetrated on Dallas water utilities customers. There's a new garden in the works, as well as a community center in Deep Ellum.
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 14 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

Despite two huge rappers and one big-time comedian coming to the area this weekend, the slate of events is dominated by theater. There will be no fewer than eight productions starting their runs, including a national tour of a Broadway show. You can also see a unique anniversary celebration of a local performing arts venue, a concert by the Queen of Mariachi, and an eye-catching and educational sculpture exhibition.
CultureMap Dallas

The 11 glitziest galas no Dallas social butterfly should miss in fall 2022

Philanthropic Dallasites are ready to flex some fundraising muscle again, if this season's schedule of glamorous galas is any indication. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, fall is filled with black-tie balls and benefits. But there are some new twists. For instance, an opulent Dallas Opera affair has pivoted to a more low-key evening. TACA's high-energy Party on the Green is now Glitz at the Ritz. Two x Two is spreading out over two weeks. And Cattle Baron's Ball is saddling up in a new location.
CultureMap Dallas

Sam Moon Group to open plush new Marriott hotel by Dallas Arts District

A new hotel is coming to Dallas' Arts District: Called the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, it's scheduled to open in spring 2023 at 800 N. Harwood St., in downtown Dallas. According to a release, this will be the first JW Marriott hotel in Dallas. JW Marriott Hotels are the chain's the most select and significant properties. The release describes it as a luxurious and artistically inspired respite.
CultureMap Dallas

SMU to start serving brisket from Dallas BBQ restaurant at football games

A Dallas restaurant is going to start serving BBQ at SMU football games and sporting events. This and That Hospitality, parent of restaurants and bars such as The Whippersnapper, Tiny Victories, Alice Dallas, and Sfuzzi, has forged a partnership with SMU Athletics. Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ, the barbecue restaurant in Dallas' Design District, will serve barbecue at home games inside Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
CultureMap Dallas

