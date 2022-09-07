Philanthropic Dallasites are ready to flex some fundraising muscle again, if this season's schedule of glamorous galas is any indication. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, fall is filled with black-tie balls and benefits. But there are some new twists. For instance, an opulent Dallas Opera affair has pivoted to a more low-key evening. TACA's high-energy Party on the Green is now Glitz at the Ritz. Two x Two is spreading out over two weeks. And Cattle Baron's Ball is saddling up in a new location.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO