H-E-B opening date tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. H-E-B sets opening date for first supermarket in Dallas-Fort Worth. Mark it on...
Only one Dallas spot makes Bon Appetit's list of best new restaurants
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earn the magazine's approval. They are:. Birdie’s, a counter service restaurant in Austin known for its seasonal menu and well-chosen list of natural wines. Canje, the...
Mexican steakhouse with tacos takes up ex-Mac's Bar-B-Que Dallas space
A Mexican restaurant with steaks on the menu has debuted on the fringe of Deep Ellum. Called Don Chabe, it opened quietly in August at 3933 Main St., better known as the former home of Dallas BBQ institution Mac's Bar-B-Que, which closed in 2021 after having been in that location since 1955.
Quiet luxury abounds at new Italian restaurant Dea near Dallas' Inwood Village
The countdown is on for Dea, the new Italian restaurant opening near Dallas' Inwood Village from acclaimed restaurateurs Tracy Moore Rathbun and Lynae Fearing. Dea is going into the former Fireside Pies space at 7709 Inwood Rd., and is slated to open in mid-September — right next door to their beloved Asian restaurant Shinsei and just a shot down from their seafood restaurant Lovers Seafood & Market.
A proposal for what to do with Longhorn Ballroom leads this Dallas news
This roundup of news around Dallas includes a proposal for what to do about the I-345 freeway, and another proposal for the Longhorn Ballroom, which will require money from Dallas to execute. A festive downtown event is making a comeback, but so is a scam perpetrated on Dallas water utilities customers. There's a new garden in the works, as well as a community center in Deep Ellum.
Classic tavern D.L. Mack’s carries out crisp pizzas to Dallas' Preston Royal
A Chicago-inspired tavern-style restaurant is opening at Preston Royal: It's a second location of D.L. Mack's, the classic American tavern concept from Vandelay Hospitality Group, and it's opening at 10720 Preston Rd. #1101, AKA the former Neighborhood Services/NHS Bar & Grill space. According to a Vandelay representative, it'll open on...
Newest bar on Dallas' Henderson Ave: A South Texas-style ice house
A new ice-house-style restaurant and bar has sprung up on Dallas' Henderson Avenue. Called Willie D's, it's said to pay homage to a classic South Texas icehouse, but with an elevated twist, of course, and will open on Friday, September 9 at 2929 N. Henderson Ave, AKA the former Uno Mas space.
CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs to open new world tour in Dallas-Fort Worth
Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will start a massive 2023 world tour in a place he clearly loves — Dallas-Fort Worth. The country superstar will open his tour with a show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on March 25, 2023, according to a release. The unnamed...
These are the 14 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Despite two huge rappers and one big-time comedian coming to the area this weekend, the slate of events is dominated by theater. There will be no fewer than eight productions starting their runs, including a national tour of a Broadway show. You can also see a unique anniversary celebration of a local performing arts venue, a concert by the Queen of Mariachi, and an eye-catching and educational sculpture exhibition.
The 11 glitziest galas no Dallas social butterfly should miss in fall 2022
Philanthropic Dallasites are ready to flex some fundraising muscle again, if this season's schedule of glamorous galas is any indication. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, fall is filled with black-tie balls and benefits. But there are some new twists. For instance, an opulent Dallas Opera affair has pivoted to a more low-key evening. TACA's high-energy Party on the Green is now Glitz at the Ritz. Two x Two is spreading out over two weeks. And Cattle Baron's Ball is saddling up in a new location.
Dallas' Richard Rawlings gets into hemp with Gas Monkey Garage collaboration
A Dallas company has collaborated with famed car guy Richard Rawlings on a handy new product made from hemp. Called Gas Monkey Spill-Jack, it's a plant-based item made from magical hemp that you use to absorb oil and other spills, named for Gas Monkey Garage, Rawlings' acclaimed hot-rod car shop.
Sam Moon Group to open plush new Marriott hotel by Dallas Arts District
A new hotel is coming to Dallas' Arts District: Called the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, it's scheduled to open in spring 2023 at 800 N. Harwood St., in downtown Dallas. According to a release, this will be the first JW Marriott hotel in Dallas. JW Marriott Hotels are the chain's the most select and significant properties. The release describes it as a luxurious and artistically inspired respite.
Hall Arts Hotel in Dallas Arts District signs on with new management
There's a new boss at Hall Arts Hotel in Dallas' Arts District: The luxury property will now be managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, under its specialized Full Service Division operating branded full service, resorts, and luxury hotels. Aimbridge Hospitality divisional president Rob Smith says in a statement that they're delighted to...
H-E-B sets opening date for first supermarket in Dallas-Fort Worth
Mark it on your calendar in red: Texas supermarket chain H-E-B has finally set a date for the opening of its new store in Frisco, which will also be the first H-E-B location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Drumroll:. H-E-B will open the doors to its flagship store in Frisco...
SMU to start serving brisket from Dallas BBQ restaurant at football games
A Dallas restaurant is going to start serving BBQ at SMU football games and sporting events. This and That Hospitality, parent of restaurants and bars such as The Whippersnapper, Tiny Victories, Alice Dallas, and Sfuzzi, has forged a partnership with SMU Athletics. Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ, the barbecue restaurant in Dallas' Design District, will serve barbecue at home games inside Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Magnetic Dallas suburb pulls top spot in this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Prosperous Dallas neighbor ranks as No. 1 Texas magnet for movers in 2022....
10 Dallas-Fort Worth cities unlock spots on new list of top U.S. home markets
At least by one measure, the Dallas-Fort Worth homebuying market is still on fire. Cities in DFW make up one-third of the top 30 cities in WalletHub’s new ranking of the best places in the U.S. to buy a house. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney hold the top three spots....
Dallas mourns Queen Elizabeth II, one of its longtime idols, who has died at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, died September 8 after reigning for 70 years; she was 96. Her death was announced via a statement from Buckingham Palace that said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”. According to the BBC, doctors placed her under medical supervision after...
The 10 best sports bars in Dallas for every team's top fan
Football, hockey, soccer, baseball, basketball — no matter which sport you support, it's way more fun to watch your favorite teams play when you're surrounded by other cheering fans. But where to head for some cold drinks, hot food, and big sports action? In the spirit of CultureMap's newest...
Dallas Cowboys debut nachos and more new snacks at Arlington stadium
The Dallas Cowboys 2022-2023 season at AT&T Stadium is about to begin, and they've unfurled a slate of new foods to go-with. These new culinary creations will debut on Sunday, September 11 at the home opening game when the Cowboys play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The menu is from Legends...
