Lafayette County, MS

County Board of Supervisors approves development agreement for Deer Run subdivision following contentious meeting

By Jake Davis
Oxford Eagle
 2 days ago
DeSoto Times Today

Eric Wright Launches Campaign for Desoto County School Board District 1

Community leader and father James “Eric” Wright formally announced his candidacy for Desoto County School Board election taking place on November 8, 2022. As a graduate of Olive Branch High School and a father of children in the DeSoto County School District, Wright knows firsthand the importance of education coupled with parent and community support/involvement in the local school system.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Silo Square additions receive aldermen approval

Southaven aldermen Tuesday night moved forward several planning and zoning requests related to the Silo Square development. One application involved a design review approval for one lot where three, three-story loft apartment buildings and a single-story grocery/deli building would be located. The board approval came without dissent, with Mayor Darren...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Horn Lake to install banners along Goodman Road

Horn Lake will be adding banners at the traffic lights along Goodman Road in an effort to bring some holiday cheer to residents who drive up and down the busy thoroughfare. The Board of Alderman voted to spend up to $25,000 to purchase around 50 to 60 banners and the brackets. The banners will have “Celebrate Horn Lake” with two snowflakes to get the city started for the winter months, but will be changed out later with others to match the seasons.
HORN LAKE, MS
Oxford Eagle

Molly Barr roundabouts tricky but necessary

If you have not driven on Molly Barr near Highway 7, you are in for a bit of a surprise. The Molly Barr Road improvement project was completed earlier this month. There are three circular roundabouts to navigate east to west. And what was a straight street is now a 20 mile per hour zone that requires full attention of drivers.
OXFORD, MS
Lafayette County, MS
hottytoddy.com

Fire Destroys Lafayette County Home

A fire destroyed a home in Lafayette County Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a call came into 911 to report that a home located at 61 County Road 338 was engulfed in flames. Lafayette County Fire Department’s Engine 9 was first...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford Police Department announces Central Arkansas game day plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

I-55 closure in Panola County could affect gameday traffic

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair. “This is […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
multihousingnews.com

Heritage Properties Buys 816-Bed Student Community

BankPlus provided a $30.5 million loan for the acquisition. Heritage Properties has acquired The Connection at Oxford, an 816-bed student housing community in Oxford, Miss. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller of the 300-unit property that serves the University of Mississippi. The buyer financed the purchase with a $30.5 million...
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing

A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette Pediatrics Welcomes New Provider to the Community

Lafayette Pediatric Group is proud to announce that Anne Kristen Glaser, D.O., has joined their clinic. “Dr. Glaser has a passion for medicine and for children,” said Tanya Fitts, M.D., Lafayette Pediatric Clinic’s founding pediatrician. “Her energy and commitment to patients will help us continue to provide the highest quality of care for children in the area.”
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Arc Northwest Mississippi class keeps people moving

Photo: SuperABLE Fitness participants go through stretching at the start of class at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Each Saturday morning during the school year, Eric Cook of Xpress Fitness in Olive Branch enters the gymnasium at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch to lead a class.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
panolian.com

Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

10:22 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, general alarm. 6:35 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, 61 year old male passed out, sugar dropping. 7:53 a.m. – Martinez St., 63 year old female having diabetic issues. 9:07 a.m. – Panola Ave., area of 1st Stop, automobile...
BATESVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Visit Oxford Content Manager Earns ‘Travel Marketing Professional’ Certification

Hanna Teevan, Digital Content Manager at Visit Oxford has completed the three year program of the Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College and earned certification as a Travel Marketing Professional (TMP). As Digital Content Manager, Hanna is responsible for oversight of all of Visit Oxford’s social media accounts, content creation, delivery and evaluation of strategies as well as managing digital marketing campaigns and website. Hanna was among 29 STS Marketing College graduates in the Class of 2022.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

OXCM Farmers Market 101 Offers Free Cooking Classes for the Community

In partnership with the Lafayette County-Oxford Public Library, Oxford Community Market presents Farmers Market 101: Down Home Country Cooking with Bridgette and Talisha Gordon of Live Again Events at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 15 at the library. The OXCM Farmers Market 101 Series showcases locally grown and produced products as well...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

U.S. Attorney: Oxford woman stole millions from Mississippi State sorority

An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank […]
OXFORD, MS

