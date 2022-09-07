County Board of Supervisors approves development agreement for Deer Run subdivision following contentious meeting

Read full article on original website
DeSoto Times Today
Eric Wright Launches Campaign for Desoto County School Board District 1
Community leader and father James “Eric” Wright formally announced his candidacy for Desoto County School Board election taking place on November 8, 2022. As a graduate of Olive Branch High School and a father of children in the DeSoto County School District, Wright knows firsthand the importance of education coupled with parent and community support/involvement in the local school system.
desotocountynews.com
Silo Square additions receive aldermen approval
Southaven aldermen Tuesday night moved forward several planning and zoning requests related to the Silo Square development. One application involved a design review approval for one lot where three, three-story loft apartment buildings and a single-story grocery/deli building would be located. The board approval came without dissent, with Mayor Darren...
DeSoto Times Today
Horn Lake to install banners along Goodman Road
Horn Lake will be adding banners at the traffic lights along Goodman Road in an effort to bring some holiday cheer to residents who drive up and down the busy thoroughfare. The Board of Alderman voted to spend up to $25,000 to purchase around 50 to 60 banners and the brackets. The banners will have “Celebrate Horn Lake” with two snowflakes to get the city started for the winter months, but will be changed out later with others to match the seasons.
Oxford Eagle
Molly Barr roundabouts tricky but necessary
If you have not driven on Molly Barr near Highway 7, you are in for a bit of a surprise. The Molly Barr Road improvement project was completed earlier this month. There are three circular roundabouts to navigate east to west. And what was a straight street is now a 20 mile per hour zone that requires full attention of drivers.
hottytoddy.com
Fire Destroys Lafayette County Home
A fire destroyed a home in Lafayette County Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a call came into 911 to report that a home located at 61 County Road 338 was engulfed in flames. Lafayette County Fire Department’s Engine 9 was first...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Police Department announces Central Arkansas game day plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
I-55 closure in Panola County could affect gameday traffic
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair. “This is […]
multihousingnews.com
Heritage Properties Buys 816-Bed Student Community
BankPlus provided a $30.5 million loan for the acquisition. Heritage Properties has acquired The Connection at Oxford, an 816-bed student housing community in Oxford, Miss. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller of the 300-unit property that serves the University of Mississippi. The buyer financed the purchase with a $30.5 million...
Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing
A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette Pediatrics Welcomes New Provider to the Community
Lafayette Pediatric Group is proud to announce that Anne Kristen Glaser, D.O., has joined their clinic. “Dr. Glaser has a passion for medicine and for children,” said Tanya Fitts, M.D., Lafayette Pediatric Clinic’s founding pediatrician. “Her energy and commitment to patients will help us continue to provide the highest quality of care for children in the area.”
hottytoddy.com
Lightning Likely Cause of Lafayette County House Fire Tuesday Night
The Lafayette County Fire Department battled a house fire caused by lightning Tuesday night. According to reports, at 7:14 p.m., the homeowner called 911 to report their house at 589 County Road 313 had been struck by lightning and that they could see flames coming from the attic. Firefighters were...
desotocountynews.com
Arc Northwest Mississippi class keeps people moving
Photo: SuperABLE Fitness participants go through stretching at the start of class at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Each Saturday morning during the school year, Eric Cook of Xpress Fitness in Olive Branch enters the gymnasium at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch to lead a class.
panolian.com
Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
10:22 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, general alarm. 6:35 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, 61 year old male passed out, sugar dropping. 7:53 a.m. – Martinez St., 63 year old female having diabetic issues. 9:07 a.m. – Panola Ave., area of 1st Stop, automobile...
wtva.com
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
Oxford Eagle
Visit Oxford Content Manager Earns ‘Travel Marketing Professional’ Certification
Hanna Teevan, Digital Content Manager at Visit Oxford has completed the three year program of the Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College and earned certification as a Travel Marketing Professional (TMP). As Digital Content Manager, Hanna is responsible for oversight of all of Visit Oxford’s social media accounts, content creation, delivery and evaluation of strategies as well as managing digital marketing campaigns and website. Hanna was among 29 STS Marketing College graduates in the Class of 2022.
hottytoddy.com
OXCM Farmers Market 101 Offers Free Cooking Classes for the Community
In partnership with the Lafayette County-Oxford Public Library, Oxford Community Market presents Farmers Market 101: Down Home Country Cooking with Bridgette and Talisha Gordon of Live Again Events at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 15 at the library. The OXCM Farmers Market 101 Series showcases locally grown and produced products as well...
wtva.com
Dove hunting causing serious problems to power lines in Lee and Itawamba counties
Some residents in Lee and Itawamba counties are getting their phone, internet and cable service back after it was suddenly shut off on Saturday. The glitch wasn't the service provider's fault, instead officials say it was local dove hunters. Tombigbee Fiber warns dove hunters. Tombigbee Fiber is warning dove hunters...
U.S. Attorney: Oxford woman stole millions from Mississippi State sorority
An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank […]
MS District Attorney dies over the weekend, funeral arrangements announced, officials say
MISSISSIPPI — A Mississippi District Attorney has passed away after a long illness. Friends told FOX13 that former Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died on Sunday. He was District Attorney for DeSoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties. John Champion was the district attorney over the 17th Circuit Court...
wcbi.com
Prentiss County deputy hopeful random acts of kindness will have domino effect
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County Sheriff’s Deputy has started a project that promotes random acts of kindness across the region. The movement is catching on like the “Domino Effect.”. Deputy Hunter Walton was inspired to encourage random acts of kindness throughout the area, by...
