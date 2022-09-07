Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Cal State San Bernardino breaks ground on new Performing Arts Center
The record-breaking heatwave may have moved the Cal State San Bernardino Performing Arts Center groundbreaking ceremony indoors, but that didn’t stop the event from being a lively and significant moment for the CSUSB community. The Sept. 7 event brought nearly 300 CSUSB administrators, faculty, staff, students and community members...
Eater
Meet the Aerospace Mechanic Hosting the Best Oaxacan House Party in the Southland
What do Tesla and tlayudas have in common? In Riverside, quite a bit. Twenty-one years ago, aviation mechanic Efraín Toledo and his wife, Antonia Toledo, began serving Oaxacan food from their hometown of Tlalixtac de Cabrera, Oaxaca, in their Riverside backyard. Around the same time, Toledo began working in the Inland Empire’s aerospace industry.
Grand Marshals announced for Palm Springs Pride Parade
We now know who will serve as the grand marshals for the annual Palm Springs Pride Parade. On Wednesday, Greater Palm Springs Pride announced that four individuals and one national organization would serve as the Grand Marshals for the annual Pride parade scheduled for November 6 in Palm Springs. PFLAG is the first and largest The post Grand Marshals announced for Palm Springs Pride Parade appeared first on KESQ.
theregistrysocal.com
700-Unit State Street Village Project to Move Ahead at Former Redlands Mall
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A joint venture between Village Partners Investments, LLC (“Village Partners”) of Newport Beach, California and The Bascom Group, LLC (“Bascom”) of Irvine, California has received full entitlements and approval of its development agreement for the mixed-use State Street Village project at the site of the former Redlands Mall in Redlands, California.
Multiple weather-related outages leave thousands without power across the Coachella Valley
Seveal local cities/communities are without power as a storm hits the Coachella Valley Friday afternoon. 518 customers are without power in Thermal, the Imperial Irrigation District announced. View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Coachella, CA (@officialcityofcoachella) IID also announced there is an outage in the city of Indio. There was The post Multiple weather-related outages leave thousands without power across the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Rent is rising in many California’s cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
Placentia restaurant credits salsa as secret ingredient for street taco success
Our Localish crew is in Placentia in Orange County, trying out street-style tacos. Restaurant owners consider a street taco authentic only if you finish the taco in just three bites.
Surfline
California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins
Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
onscene.tv
Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Due to Barricade Situation | Moreno Valley
09.08.2022 | 1:00 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call in the area of Love Ct and Joshua Tree. We don’t have a lot of details but one person was transported from the area to a local area hospital. Serrano Elementary School...
yieldpro.com
Universe Holdings acquires $53.370 million multifamily property in California’s Inland Empire
Universe Holdings has acquired the Stonegate Apartments (Stonegate), a 160-unit multifamily community in Southern California’s Inland Empire city of Riverside, in an off-market transaction worth $53.370 million. Built in 1987, Stonegate offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom floorplans and a strong amenity package, including a fitness center, swimming...
foxla.com
San Bernardino students say they're forced to sit on hot asphalt, can only use bathroom once a month
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - When Ali Payne’s daughter came home from school with red welts on the backs of her legs she posted an angry message on the I Love San Bernardino Facebook page. She said her daughter had to sit on hot asphalt while her PE teacher took attendance at Arrowview Middle School in San Bernardino.
SoCal beach communities prepare for coastal flooding, large waves ahead of Tropical Storm Kay
As Southern California awaits the rain expected from Tropical Storm Kay, some beach communities are concerned it could prove to be troublesome.
NBC Los Angeles
LA and Orange County Chase Ends in Two-Car Crash on Newport Beach Street
A chase through parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties ended with a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the Newport Beach area. Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available. The driver was on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County before heading south on the 5...
westsidestorynewspaper.com
Hollywood comes to Montclair High as donated clothing from film, commercial sets makes its way to students in need
MONTCLAIR, CA—- Christian Gonzalez, a senior at Montclair High School, had never seen anything like it – not just the racks and rows of designer clothes and shoes, but the display of generosity toward students in foster care or whose families were struggling to make ends meet. “We...
L.A. Weekly
Barbara Chavez Dead, Shannon Gene Milligan Arrested after Red Light Crash on Maple Avenue [San Bernardino, CA]
Fleeing Driver Strikes and Kills Fontana Woman near Foothill Boulevard. The crash happened around 2:47 p.m., near Foothill Boulevard on August 21st. According to reports, Shannon Gene Milligan was fleeing the scene of a previous collision when he ran a red light at the intersection. There, he struck a Honda...
foxla.com
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire
Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
nationalblackguide.com
Top Girl Scout Cookie Seller Makayla D. Cox Receives Los Angeles Recognition
Makayla Daisy Cox earned her nickname "Makayla D. Top Seller" by overcoming countless obstacles and shattered many glass ceilings to become the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA) Top Seller of over 44,000 Girl Scouts. She has sold a record-breaking 18,994 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies in 6 years!
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best La Verne Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of La Verne restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a...
Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire
Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
