Joseph M. Massaro of Seaford passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 14, 1952 in Seaford, son of the late Andy and Daisy Massaro. Mr. Massaro was a graduate of Seaford High School, class of 1971. He worked for the DuPont Corporation, Lowe’s, BCF Spinning, and Seaford High School. Mr. Massaro had many interests and hobbies, including golfing and bowling, but his favorite pastime was cars. He spent hours building meticulous model cars and attended car shows at every opportunity to show his pride and joy, his 1966 Ford Mustang. More than anything however, Mr. Massaro cherished time spent with his loved ones. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO