Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Cape football runs clock on Woodbridge in 42-26 victory
Cape football players went on scoring drives the first six times they touched the ball Sept. 8 at Legends Stadium, leading Woodbridge 35-0 at halftime, running the clock, then resting comfortably with a 42-0 lead with eight minutes left in the third quarter. Cape coach Mike Frederick called off the...
WMDT.com
The Bone stays in Laurel for another year
LAUREL, Del. – The defending 1A champs made quick work of another opponent Friday night, defeating Brandywine in the Battle for the Bone 45-0. Kylse Wilson led the way for the Bulldog offense with 11 carries for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns. Laurel (2-0) next plays at Early College...
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen students, staff kick off new academic year
More than 6,200 Vikings filed into Cape schools Sept. 7 to kick off the 2022-23 academic year, in what is sure to be an attendance record for the district. This year is also the first time since 2016 that the district has not simultaneously opened a new building; the new Lewes Elementary welcomed students in April.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: easySpeak Spirits
MILFORD, De.- easySpeak Spirits in Milford is not only known for being a distillery, but for their tasty menu items that the Foodie Team was able to enjoy. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. easySpeak Spirits is located at 586 Milford Harrington Highway in Milford. If you go, be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starpublications.online
Joseph M. Massaro, 70
Joseph M. Massaro of Seaford passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 14, 1952 in Seaford, son of the late Andy and Daisy Massaro. Mr. Massaro was a graduate of Seaford High School, class of 1971. He worked for the DuPont Corporation, Lowe’s, BCF Spinning, and Seaford High School. Mr. Massaro had many interests and hobbies, including golfing and bowling, but his favorite pastime was cars. He spent hours building meticulous model cars and attended car shows at every opportunity to show his pride and joy, his 1966 Ford Mustang. More than anything however, Mr. Massaro cherished time spent with his loved ones. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Check your equipment before fall fishing
For most working people, summer is over. Kids are back in school and fishing trips are going to be harder to come by. Fishing tackle that has seen some rough use during the summer can use some TLC right now to be ready for those important fall trips when big fish move down the coast on their southern migration.
Cape Gazette
VFW patriotic scholarship contest entries due Oct. 31
Commander Bill Wood of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7447 Rehoboth Beach announced the kickoff of the VFW’s 2022-23 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Scholarship patriotic audio and essay competitions. Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the premier Veterans of Foreign Wars scholarship program....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
William R. Givin, mechanical engineer
William “Bill” R. Givin died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Lewes at the age of 89, healthy but for the insidious deterioration caused by Parkinson’s disease. Thanks to Delaware Hospice, Bill was able to pass peacefully at home listening to music with his family. Bill was born...
starpublications.online
Emergency procedure changes coming to Seaford School District
A familiar face to the Seaford School District is back, in a new role. Seaford resident Gary Zoll became the new Director of Student Services for Seaford schools. Zoll taught in Seaford for 15 years and was an assistant principal for three years before he became a principal in the Milford School District. Three years following that transition he came back to Seaford for a new opportunity.
Cape Gazette
LYC keeps tradition alive with breakwater races
The busy Lewes Yacht Club one-design sailboat racing season came to an end Sept. 5 with the annual Breakwater Sailing Race featuring one-design and the LYC Beer Can Keelboat Fleet. The roots of the race, and the yacht club itself, date back to the first breakwater race 90 years ago in 1932.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Welcome to the first weekend of an always exciting Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches!. It's going to be a fun and festive few weeks as major festival after major festival will be taking place between this weekend and the middle of November. Things kick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rehobothfoodie.com
Square 1 OUT, 2nd Block IN
The short-lived Square One restaurant at 10 N. 1st St. (Canyon's/Twigs/Plumb Loco/Dos Locos/Lily Thai/Square 1) will soon become a part of the newly formed 2nd Block Hospitality Management organization, joining Aqua Grill, The Pines and Drift all on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. There is no firm decision as per a name, but we WILL keep you posted!
Family fun day to focus on emergency planning
By the time disaster strikes, it’s too late to prepare. That’s why the Delaware Emergency Management Agency plans to bring the community together to learn how to be ready for the unknown. However grim the premise, DEMA promises a fun-filled and adventure-packed day for the entire family. On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m., the agency will ... Read More
WBOC
Man Arrested for DUI After Driving Vehicle into Surf on Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen
LEWES, Del. - Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers on Thursday evening arrested a 48-year-old Newark, Del., man on a charge of driving under the influence and additional traffic violations Thursday evening after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the ocean on Cape Henlopen. Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday,...
Cape Gazette
Jane Ann Nouhra, devoted pharmacist
Jane Ann Nouhra, 54, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home following a year-long battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 8, 1968, in Clearfield, Pa., daughter of Duane and Sibbie (Baer) Rowles. Jane was a graduate of Clearfield High School...
WGMD Radio
Update: Missing Dover Girl Located
Dover Police report that a 12-year-old girl who was being sought has been located, and an alert for her has been canceled. Police said she was believed to be a voluntary runaway when she was seen leaving her home Thursday evening.
Cape Gazette
0 HUNTERS COVE RD-GREENWOOD
0 Hunters Cove Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 ~ This lovely country property sits on 107+ acres of land, it is positioned directly across from Owens Station shooting range, and is just one mile from Redden State Forrest. There are two wells already on the property and a pole barn with a bay door, pole barn has electric. There are many possibilities for potential use with this property located right between inner city Greenwood and Ellendale with this large parcel.
Cape Gazette
Active Adults Agents Close to Home: Steve and Gail Carpenter at Paynter’s Mill
Today we’re taking a look at Paynter’s Mill, located near the intersection of Cave Neck Road and Route 1, where Steve and Gail Carpenter live in a beautiful home within walking distance to a modern version of a small downtown shopping center and within a short drive of Milton’s lovely and historic town center.
Cape Gazette
Lutheran church donations support West Rehoboth students
Fro more than 10 years, Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach has provided assistance in preparing students from West Side New Beginnings, Rehoboth Beach, for another school year. Unloading donated supplies are West Side New Beginnings Executive Director Brenda Milbourne, left, and LCOS Social Ministry Chair Gail Dejmal.
Comments / 0