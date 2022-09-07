Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Sussex Central survives thriller against Salesianum
GEORGETOWN, Del- Sussex Central moves to 2-0 after beating Salesianum 7-0. Andrew Young scored a 50-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter that ended up being the only points of the game for either team. Salesianum and Sussex Central’s offenses were bottled up all game. Sals’ freshman QB Ryan...
WMDT.com
Cape shuts out Severna Park in Bi-State Challenge
LEWES, Del.– Cape Henlopen defeated the Severna Park Falcons in a final score of 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Addison Basile would strike first and get it past the goalie for the 1-0 lead. Basile would strike again after getting a pass from Alexi Nowakowski, she would get her second goal of the game for the 2-0 lead.
WMDT.com
Leatherbury shines as WiHi dominates North Caroline
SALISBURY, Md. – The WiHi Tribe made a statement Thursday night with their 42-0 victory over North Caroline. Malique Leatherbury was the star of the night, with 4 receptions for 106 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns. He added in another touchdown on a punt return in the first half.
WMDT.com
Coleman excels, Decatur routs Indian River
BERLIN, Md. – Decatur scored early and often in their 42-0 victory over Indian River at home Friday evening. Brycen Coleman has taken over for Ashten Snelsire at quarterback and has excelled as the Seahawks field general. Coleman accounted for all four Decatur touchdowns in the first half, two rushing and two passing.
WMDT.com
Kent Island picks up the win in American Corner
FEDERALSBURG, Md.- Kent Island defeated Colonel Richardson in a final of 42-7 on Friday night. Kent Island came out of the gate red hot with Kasey Heath punching it in for 6. Heath would pick up 2 more TD’s in the first half. Kent Island would go into halftime...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Ryan Godown Wins First Since 2018 at Georgetown Speedway
GEORGETOWN, DE – Ryan Godown returned to Victory Lane at Georgetown Speedway for the first time May 2018, topping the 25-lap J.W. Brown Logging Modified feature on Northeastern Supply night. The Ringoes, N.J., resident – enjoying a career season – moves into the Sunoco Championship chase point lead with...
delawaretoday.com
How DSU Women’s Lacrosse Team Handled an Unjust Traffic Stop
The Delaware State University women’s lacrosse team showed impressive poise during a tense and demeaning traffic stop in Georgia. The very first time a lacrosse stick met Pamella Jenkins’ hands, when she was a sophomore at Rye Country Day School in White Plains, New York, she was hooked.
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen students, staff kick off new academic year
More than 6,200 Vikings filed into Cape schools Sept. 7 to kick off the 2022-23 academic year, in what is sure to be an attendance record for the district. This year is also the first time since 2016 that the district has not simultaneously opened a new building; the new Lewes Elementary welcomed students in April.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: easySpeak Spirits
MILFORD, De.- easySpeak Spirits in Milford is not only known for being a distillery, but for their tasty menu items that the Foodie Team was able to enjoy. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. easySpeak Spirits is located at 586 Milford Harrington Highway in Milford. If you go, be...
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
WMDT.com
Delaware Primary District 4 Spotlight: Bradley Layfield,Jeff Hilovsky
DELAWARE – Primaries in Delaware are less than a week away on September 13th, as candidates look to reach as many voters as possible and introduce themselves to voters. In Delaware’s 4th Legislative District, covering Warwick, Harmon, Trinity, and Long Neck republicans Jeff Hilovsky and Bradley Layfield are facing off for the chance to face against Democrat Keegan Worley and Independent Amy Fresh in the general election this November.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Welcome to the first weekend of an always exciting Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches!. It's going to be a fun and festive few weeks as major festival after major festival will be taking place between this weekend and the middle of November. Things kick...
Cape Gazette
Active Adults Agents Close to Home: Liz Kotyuk at Tidewater Landing
Last week we featured Audrey Hammond in our Active Adults Agents Close to Home series. She told us what she loves about living in Milford, with its beautiful downtown and rural setting that’s an easy drive to the bay and ocean beaches. This week we talked with Liz Kotyuk,...
Cape Gazette
Check your equipment before fall fishing
For most working people, summer is over. Kids are back in school and fishing trips are going to be harder to come by. Fishing tackle that has seen some rough use during the summer can use some TLC right now to be ready for those important fall trips when big fish move down the coast on their southern migration.
Cape Gazette
0 HUNTERS COVE RD-GREENWOOD
0 Hunters Cove Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 ~ This lovely country property sits on 107+ acres of land, it is positioned directly across from Owens Station shooting range, and is just one mile from Redden State Forrest. There are two wells already on the property and a pole barn with a bay door, pole barn has electric. There are many possibilities for potential use with this property located right between inner city Greenwood and Ellendale with this large parcel.
WBOC
Man Arrested for DUI After Driving Vehicle into Surf on Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen
LEWES, Del. - Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers on Thursday evening arrested a 48-year-old Newark, Del., man on a charge of driving under the influence and additional traffic violations Thursday evening after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the ocean on Cape Henlopen. Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday,...
Cape Gazette
Man charged in Georgetown baseball bat beating
A Georgetown man faces an attempted murder charge after police say he beat a man with a baseball bat at the Royal Farms in Georgetown. Police had sought Kevin Shorter, 24, after the Sept. 7 assault at the Royal Farms on Route 13 in which police said Shorter beat another man, 38, with a baseball bat. The victim was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
Cape Gazette
Active Adults Agents Close to Home: Steve and Gail Carpenter at Paynter’s Mill
Today we’re taking a look at Paynter’s Mill, located near the intersection of Cave Neck Road and Route 1, where Steve and Gail Carpenter live in a beautiful home within walking distance to a modern version of a small downtown shopping center and within a short drive of Milton’s lovely and historic town center.
WBOC
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Dover Teen
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for Autumn Dischar, a 13-year-old Dover girl. Autumn Dischar voluntarily left her residence at approximately 6:45 p.m. At the time, she was wearing a blue dress with white floral print, black sweatpants, and no shoes, according to police. She was last seen walking toward South Governors Avenue from Monroe Terrace.
rehobothfoodie.com
Square 1 OUT, 2nd Block IN
The short-lived Square One restaurant at 10 N. 1st St. (Canyon's/Twigs/Plumb Loco/Dos Locos/Lily Thai/Square 1) will soon become a part of the newly formed 2nd Block Hospitality Management organization, joining Aqua Grill, The Pines and Drift all on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. There is no firm decision as per a name, but we WILL keep you posted!
