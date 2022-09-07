ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

School resource officer saves student choking on grape

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is praising one of their deputies for saving the life of a student. Deputy Matt Young is the School Resource Officer at Castle North Middle School. Officials say on Wednesday, an 8th grade student had a grape lodged in...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Society
City
Evansville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
WASHINGTON, IN
14news.com

Evansville church vandalized Thursday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was vandalized Thursday night. Christian Tabernacle Church, on Washington Avenue just west of US 41, had just moved its cameras to do some interior work when they discovered most of their ground-floor windows had been shattered. Pastor Wayne Harris said he’s upset about...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville school giving away free gun locks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Joshua Academy in Evansville is offering gun-owning parents free gun locks. This comes after one of their students, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland, died Sunday. Officials say he found a gun in his home and died of a gunshot wound. A gun lock is a simple device that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Police Department holds community meet-and-greet at USI

The Evansville Police Department held a community meet-and-greet event on Wednesday morning. Community members were invited to learn more about becoming an officer, what the hiring process is like, the pros and cons of the job, and more. EPD says its Mounted Unit was also on-hand at the event, allowing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

No injuries from Main Street fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire.  The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area.  Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings.  The damage is described as minimal.  […]
HENDERSON, KY
NewsBreak
Society
14news.com

Harbor House Christian Center renovating after deadly mass shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marks two weeks since the deadly mass shooting at the Harbor House in Henderson. The men’s homeless shelter has been closed to the public since that night. The residents are still staying at the Salvation Army. In the meantime, volunteers at the shelter are...
HENDERSON, KY
WTVW

ABK Tracking working to help community

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – It’s been almost a month since the explosion on Weinbach Avenue claimed the lives of three people, and there still hasn’t been a cause released yet but that hasn’t stopped ABK Tracking from wanting to help their community. In an effort to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess Co. Arrest Report

Robert Peters, 50, of Linton, was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs Department on counts of OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI Endangerment, Possession of a Schedule II Substance, and Possession of a Schedule III Substance. Bond was set at $2,500. Current Jail Population: 155.
LINTON, IN

