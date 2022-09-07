ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 2 scores and highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED (Scores will be updated as we receive them): Maize 42vs. Andover Central 14 Arkansas City 27vs. Andover […]
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Five Emporia High teams in action Saturday

Five Emporia High teams are in action Saturday with two hosting events. The Emporia High cross country teams will host its lone home meet at Jones Park. Races get underway at 10 a.m. The Emporia High girls tennis team will host a tournament at the Emporia High tennis courts. Junior...
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Hays Post

🏐 KVA released week 1 rankings

TOPEKA - The Kansas Volleyball Association has released their rankings for week one of the high school season. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 5. Current classifications for the rankings are based on enrollments from 2021-22 and the rankings will be adjusted when the updated classifications are released at the end of September.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Football Frenzy (9/9/22)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 2 of high school football, including Hayden’s win over Silver Lake in 27 Sports’ Game of the Week. Game of the WeekTOPEKA-HAYDEN 43SILVER LAKE 10 SEAMAN 70KC TURNER 0 WASHBURN RURAL 28DE SOTO 21 LIBERAL 53EMPORIA 0 DODGE CITY 21JUNCTION CITY 42 SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 46LANSING 23 WAMEGO 34MARYSVILLE 7 […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy