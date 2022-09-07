Nav has revealed why he decided against including a collaboration with Drake on his newly released album, Demons Protected by Angels. In an interview on the Full Send Podcast, the rapper said they had a song ready to go but it just wasn’t a right fit for the already star-studded project. “Drake’s an amazing person, we hang out all the time in Toronto. We did a song, I feel like we could’ve done a better song and the time frame was just… not good,” he explained at the 33:30 point of the interview. “It didn’t work out, and you know he’s such a big artist that I didn’t want to put the song on the album and have it take away from anything else on the album. You know what I mean? Like, take away life from all the other moments.”

