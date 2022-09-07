Read full article on original website
Complex
J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: ‘Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story’
Like his first Air Jordan collaboration, the latest special edition sneaker design from reggaeton superstar J Balvin is a radiant one. His Air Jordan 2, which is finally dropping next week after months of teasers, features a light-up Wings logo on the tongue that illuminates when pressed. More than just a bell or whistle, that detail has an important meaning to the message of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023
While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I”
To the uniformed, the Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” collaboration may seem entirely random, but it makes more sense when considering that the shop’s founder, Beth Gibbs, is wife to UNION LOS ANGELES‘ frontman, Chris Gibbs. At quick glance, the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Officially Revealed: Photos
With the year beginning to wind down, it has become extremely clear that Jordan Brand still has a lot to offer all of its fans out there. The brand has come through with some incredible sneakers this year, and even more, are supposedly on the horizon. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold," which just got hit with some official images from Nike.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 14 "Laney" Drops Next Summer: First Look
Michael Jordan went to Laney High School, which had team colors of blue and yellow. Over the years, Jordan Brand used the school as inspiration for various colorways, and as you can expect, they were all called "Laney." The "Laney" color scheme has made it to the Air Jordan 1 and 5, but it seems like it will also be coming to the Air Jordan 14 next year.
Complex
Nav on Why He Removed a Drake Collab From His ‘Demons Protected by Angels’ Album
Nav has revealed why he decided against including a collaboration with Drake on his newly released album, Demons Protected by Angels. In an interview on the Full Send Podcast, the rapper said they had a song ready to go but it just wasn’t a right fit for the already star-studded project. “Drake’s an amazing person, we hang out all the time in Toronto. We did a song, I feel like we could’ve done a better song and the time frame was just… not good,” he explained at the 33:30 point of the interview. “It didn’t work out, and you know he’s such a big artist that I didn’t want to put the song on the album and have it take away from anything else on the album. You know what I mean? Like, take away life from all the other moments.”
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Home”
Despite not having his own label under the Swoosh’s conglomerate, Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway has one of the most celebrated signature sneaker lines of all-time. As the brand celebrates 35 years of its revolutionary Air Max technology, the original Air Max Penny has been on a retro run. Collaborators the likes of Stussy and Social Status have taken a stab at the mid-1990s basketball silhouette, but fans keep favoring the styles #1 laced up on court during his time in the NBA. Following up the inaugural “Orlando” colorway, the design is set to return in a clean “Home” option that couples a predominantly “White” arrangement with “Varsity Royal” flair. Visible Air underfoot takes on the titular blue tone, faithfully recreating a look that captured attention over 25 years ago. Making the sneaker that much more special is the fact that this month’s return marks the first time the shoe ever retros.
Teyana Taylor Gets Colorfully Loud With Lori Harvey in Nike ‘Chunky Dunky’ Sneakers
In a new video posted in collaboration with Bumble, Teyana Taylor can be seen chatting about life and love with Lori Harvey while sporting a chic, all-blue look. The “Bare Wit Me” singer wore an aqua button-up shirt with a lightly padded vest in the same vibrant hue over top and matching pants. Even hair baseball cap and manicure were coordinated. Meanwhile, on her feet, she donned Nike SB’s Dunk sneaker collaboration with Ben & Jerry’s, the “Chunky Dunky.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) The style’s loud, playful design is inspired by the famous...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Coming Next Year: First Look
One of the best sneakers to ever come out of Jumpman is the Air Jordan 6. This is a model that fans have loved for quite some time thanks to its streamlined design and historical significance. Michael Jordan won his first title in this shoe, and it is a moment that will forever be remembered. With that being said, new colorways are always being produced, and in 2023, fans will be subjected to some heat.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" Coming Soon: New Details
There are some amazing Jumpman silhouettes out there, and the Air Jordan 3 just so happens to be one of them. It was the first Jumpman shoe designed by Tinker Hatfield, and over the years, it has received some truly amazing colorways. There are some OG offerings that people love, including the "White Cement" model which debuted back in 1988.
Complex
What Chance the Rapper Is Leaving Behind
For many, life is like a suspended circle: It opens when we’re born, closes when we pass away, and everything we create and accomplish in the middle defines our legacy. Chance the Rapper sees it a bit differently. For the last seven years, Chance (born Chancelor Bennett) believed his...
Complex
Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme, Denim Tears, Awake NY, and More
Fall is (almost) here, which means it’s time to really start dressing. If you are someone who is looking to add some statement pieces to your wardrobe, there are some great drops this week that you should be paying attention to. Supreme is reportedly dropping its leather jacket collaboration...
sneakernews.com
Jordan Brand Introduces Its Latest Lifestyle Shoe, The Granville Pro
Over the course of the last few years, Jordan Brand has introduced a drove of lifestyle sneakers. And come this September, yet another one will be hitting the shelves: the Granville Pro. The latest addition to the 23 Engineered line-up, the Granville Pro is a stark departure from the Jumpman’s...
sneakernews.com
CLOT Looks To The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” For Their Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration
A long-standing associate of the Nike umbrella — having worked with the Swoosh, Converse, and, of course, Jordan Brand — CLOT has produced a wide range of collaborative sneakers over the course of the past few years and beyond. And for their latest effort, the label is going a bit against the grain, highlighting one of the Jumpman’s unsung heroes: the Jordan Delta 2.
Complex
Premiere: Super-Producer Frank Dukes Flies Solo as Ging on “Miracles”
The Toronto producer formerly known as Frank Dukes has worked with countless big names like Drake, Rihanna, SZA, Kanye West, and The Weeknd, but for his latest project, he’ll be flying solo under the moniker Ging. The now Los Angeles-based Ging will drop his debut album We’re Here, My...
Complex
Interview: Tiana Canterbury on Career Longevity, Letting go of Baggage, and Continuing to Evolve in her 40s
We’d be here all day if we had to write out all of Tiana Canterbury’s achievements. The 42-year-old choreographer and movement coach is a juggernaut in the Australian dance industry. She’s been the lead choreographer for some of Australia’s biggest shows across the last two decades, including Australia’s Got Talent, The Voice, and So You Think You Can Dance.
Complex
Stream Ari Lennox’s New Album ‘age/sex/location’ f/ Summer Walker, Chlöe, and Lucky Daye
Ari Lennox has offered up her anticipated sophomore studio album, age/sex/location. Prior to the release, Dreamville Records head honcho and labelmate J. Cole shared a thoughtful message Ari sent him about the project after he asked what it meant to her. “Transitional space. Very vulnerable codependent and validation seeking part...
Complex
Latto and JT Hop on GloRilla and Hitkidd’s “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” Remix
Fresh off signing a deal with with Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint., rising Memphis rapper GloRilla taps Latto and JT for the remix of her hit single with Hitkidd, “F.N.F (Let’s Go).”. “I’m F-R-E-E, hold up, stop the beat/I’m a motherfuckin’ City Girl, ain’t shit free ’bout me,”...
Complex
Spinall, Summer Walker, DJ Snake, and Äyanna Join Forces for New Single “Power (Remember Who You Are)”
Spinall, Summer Walker, DJ Snake and Äyanna join forces for their new collaborative single “Power (Remember Who You Are).”. The track is featured in the forthcoming short film, The Flipper’s Skate Heist. According to a press release, the film follows “two masked skaters as they rob a guarded NTWRK truck for a pair of exclusive Dr. Dre roller skates.”
These Air Jordan Styles Are Reportedly Releasing in 2023
It appears that Jordan Brand’s 2023 release plans for its acclaimed Air Jordan line appears to have been spoiled on social media. Sneaker leak social media accounts @Soleretriever and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared a series of mockup images surrounding the purported 2023 Air Jordan release lineup, with each of the styles reportedly hitting stores during the summer of next year. The sneakers that are reportedly featured in the forthcoming lineup include the Air Jordan 1 in both its low and high-top variations, along with multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 3. Next up are a series of new Air Jordan 3 styles...
