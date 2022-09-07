The Laurens Police Department responded to a shooting incident near First and Second Streets in the city of Laurens on Tuesday night around 6pm. Officers were notified that an individual called 911 and stated that he had been shot in the abdomen and was driving himself to the Laurens campus of Prisma Health. Officers responded to the hospital where they briefly spoke with the victim who gave the first name of the person who shot him.

LAURENS, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO