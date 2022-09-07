Read full article on original website
5 arrested after shots fired at deputies during SC chase
Five people have been arrested after shots were fired at Spartanburg County deputies during a chase involving a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning.
FOX Carolina
2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
WYFF4.com
5 charged with attempted murder after shooting at Spartanburg County deputies, officials say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Five people are facing murder charges after shooting at Spartanburg County deputies during a chase Thursday morning, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo with Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Around 2 a.m. a deputy got behind an SUV at Hayne and Springs Streets that was stolen from...
Suspect wanted following shooting in Anderson County
An Upstate Sheriff’s Office is looking for the help from the public to identify a shooting suspect. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says, two people were shot at the Stop-A-Minit Gas Station on Highway 28 around 11:30 Thursday night.
Upstate man receives 20 years for armed robbery
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced to 20 years Thursday for armed robbery at a convenience store. Jeffery Keyon Timothy Griffin was convicted by a jury of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense, pointing and presenting a firearm and resisting arrest. Investigators said on November 2018, Griffin […]
WYFF4.com
Second suspect arrested in Abbeville County 'traumatic death'
A second Upstate man now faces murder charges after deputies said a violent fight left a man dead last week. Capt. Matthew Graham, with the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office, said Joshua Leon Lusk, 33, of Abbeville, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The Post and Courier
Laurens deputies charged after physical altercation with inmate
Two Laurens County deputies were arrested Sept. 8 and charged with misconduct and third-degree assault and battery. The charges stem from an incident at the Laurens County Detention Center on April 21, according to a news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The arrest warrant stated that Steven...
golaurens.com
LPD: Juvenile arrested after shooting in Laurens
The Laurens Police Department responded to a shooting incident near First and Second Streets in the city of Laurens on Tuesday night around 6pm. Officers were notified that an individual called 911 and stated that he had been shot in the abdomen and was driving himself to the Laurens campus of Prisma Health. Officers responded to the hospital where they briefly spoke with the victim who gave the first name of the person who shot him.
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County detention officers facing charges, SLED says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Two former Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED agents arrested Randall James Sammons, 43, of Duncan and Steven Chad Wix, 31, of Whitmire, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, each have been...
Two former officers at an Upstate jail arrested
Two former officers at an Upstate jail have now been fired and criminally charged after allegedly assaulting an inmate. SLED has announced the arrests of two former Laurens County Detention Officers.
FOX Carolina
Sheriff says 2 deputies charged after 'reckless' incident
Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Harley Davidson Fall Fest, Art in the Heart and Touch a Truck. Creative ways to introduce kids to S.T.E.M. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Animal shelters declare state of emergency. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details.
Upstate inmate faces murder, kidnapping charges in connection to 2019 death
An Upstate man, who is currently serving five years in prison on a drug charge, has been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection to a 2019 death investigation in Oconee County.
Missing Greenville Co. 12-year-old found safe
Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen at a bus stop in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County deputies searching for 12-year-old last seen at bus stop
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl last seen at a bus stop Thursday afternoon. Deputies said Haley Taylor was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in the area of East Lee and Tiffany Lane. Taylor is described as 5 feet, 3 inches,...
WYFF4.com
Sheriff provides update, new arrests in case of missing SC woman Faith Roach
WALHALLA, S.C. — The sheriff in Oconee County, South Carolina, provided an update on the case of a woman reported missing in 2019 and announced two arrests in the case. WYFF News 4 first told you about Faith Roach's disappearance in 2019. (Video above was produced in 2019 when...
Man gets 40 years for shooting deaths of man, pregnant teen
A man accused in the shooting deaths of two people, including a pregnant teenager, pleaded guilty in Anderson County court Tuesday and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
FOX Carolina
Vintage Chevrolet stolen in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a 1955 Chevy B55. Deputies say it was stolen in the Woodruff area. According to deputies, the dark blue classic car was taken from a home on Reidville Road overnight...
Suspect in Laurens Co. murder arrested in Las Vegas
A man wanted in connection with a deadly Laurens County shooting in early July has been arrested in Las Vegas.
thejournalonline.com
SLED helps find missing man
Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were called Tuesday by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to assist the Anderson Technical Rescue Team, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, and Rock Springs Fire Department in a search for Tony Boseman, 77, who was missing since Sunday. Members of the SLED Tracking Team and Regional Agents, as well as SLED’s Aviation Unit arrived at noon and located Boseman just before 2 p.m. in a wooded area near his Anderson County home. Boseman was airlifted to the hospital, where he is being treated for severe dehydration.
Woman dies in fire at Upstate home
A woman died Wednesday afternoon in a fire at a home in Anderson County.
