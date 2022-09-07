ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurens, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
City
Laurens, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate man receives 20 years for armed robbery

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced to 20 years Thursday for armed robbery at a convenience store. Jeffery Keyon Timothy Griffin was convicted by a jury of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense, pointing and presenting a firearm and resisting arrest. Investigators said on November 2018, Griffin […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Second suspect arrested in Abbeville County 'traumatic death'

A second Upstate man now faces murder charges after deputies said a violent fight left a man dead last week. Capt. Matthew Graham, with the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office, said Joshua Leon Lusk, 33, of Abbeville, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Laurens deputies charged after physical altercation with inmate

Two Laurens County deputies were arrested Sept. 8 and charged with misconduct and third-degree assault and battery. The charges stem from an incident at the Laurens County Detention Center on April 21, according to a news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The arrest warrant stated that Steven...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

LPD: Juvenile arrested after shooting in Laurens

The Laurens Police Department responded to a shooting incident near First and Second Streets in the city of Laurens on Tuesday night around 6pm. Officers were notified that an individual called 911 and stated that he had been shot in the abdomen and was driving himself to the Laurens campus of Prisma Health. Officers responded to the hospital where they briefly spoke with the victim who gave the first name of the person who shot him.
LAURENS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Fox#Prisma Health
WYFF4.com

2 Laurens County detention officers facing charges, SLED says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Two former Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED agents arrested Randall James Sammons, 43, of Duncan and Steven Chad Wix, 31, of Whitmire, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, each have been...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Sheriff says 2 deputies charged after 'reckless' incident

Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Harley Davidson Fall Fest, Art in the Heart and Touch a Truck. Creative ways to introduce kids to S.T.E.M. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Animal shelters declare state of emergency. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Vintage Chevrolet stolen in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a 1955 Chevy B55. Deputies say it was stolen in the Woodruff area. According to deputies, the dark blue classic car was taken from a home on Reidville Road overnight...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

SLED helps find missing man

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were called Tuesday by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to assist the Anderson Technical Rescue Team, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, and Rock Springs Fire Department in a search for Tony Boseman, 77, who was missing since Sunday. Members of the SLED Tracking Team and Regional Agents, as well as SLED’s Aviation Unit arrived at noon and located Boseman just before 2 p.m. in a wooded area near his Anderson County home. Boseman was airlifted to the hospital, where he is being treated for severe dehydration.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy