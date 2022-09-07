ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena is cold as ice as hockey season nears

By Kevin Lewis
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVAJD_0hlv67XD00

You don't have to remind the ice crew of the Tampa Bay Lightning that the 2022 season is just around the corner.

"Oh, it’s like Christmas to me right now," said ice operations manager Patrick Jesso.

"This may be my favorite day of the year," added assistant manager Alison Murdock.

Wednesday, the team began the installation process of putting ice back onto the floor of Amalie Arena. Different crews will work around the clock for 72 hours to make sure the foundation is laid properly.

After a combination of hot water, cold water and paint applications, the ice will start to look more and more like it is in mid-season form.

"Then we’ll lay down our lines and logos and stuff like that," Jesso said. "We’ll flood around the clock and build ice and have it ready for games."

The ice team works from 7 A.M. until midnight on game nights, but Jesso says having one of the best playing surfaces in the league is worth the sacrifice.

"We try to make sure we have a clean sheet of ice, and it’s smooth, and the players aren’t complaining too much."

Murdock said the ice has only been off the floor for a total of five months over the past three years. That's because the Lightning is making their traditional playoff run. She doesn't mind missing a few vacation days.

"I’d much rather have a shorter summer," she laughed. "Because it means the team is doing well."

As of last season, Murdock is the only female, full-time Zamboni driver in the NHL.

"It’s really cool. I just show up and do my work, though. So I don’t really think about it," she said. "But when I step back to think about it, it is a pretty neat thing."

The Lightning opens the 2022 regular season on the road against the New York Rangers on Oct. 11. Their home opener is Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Game Haus

The 3 Best Teams to Win the Stanley Cup Next Season

Hey! Your favorite cup, The Stanley Cup, is here again. Playoffs are just about here, and there are many teams that you will be highly enthusiastic about. Only one of the 16 teams that get to the playoffs will win the Stanley Cup. Also, several teams are well-positioned to win the title, but trophies are not made for sharing. Only one hockey club gets to take home the cup. Hence, this article was curated for one purpose – to highlight the three teams that are most likely to take home the cup.
NHL
markerzone.com

MAPLE LEAFS SIGN DEPTH FORWARD TO A PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT

When he became an unrestricted free agent in July, no one could have predicted that Zach Aston-Reese would have gone this long without signing a contract. Granted, he isn't a top-six forward, but he is pretty reliable in a third-line role and you can never have enough depth when you're an NHL franchise going through a long, grueling 82-game push towards the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL
markerzone.com

CAROLINA HURRICANES SIGN VETERAN DEFENSEMAN TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT

The Carolina Hurricanes announced today they have signed D Calvin de Haan to a PTO:. A 10-season NHL veteran, de Haan most recently dressed with the Chicago Blackhawks, and the fact that he needed a PTO to further his career is surprising. The 31-year old is more of a stay-at-home defenseman whose offensive numbers have never jumped off the page. So, citing his measly 8 points in 69 games last season does not paint the whole picture for the veteran defender.
RALEIGH, NC
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Sharks, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it is believed that the Philadelphia Flyers were the club open to taking on Jason Zucker’s contract. The San Jose Sharks could be a team that takes a closer look at Nils Lundkvist and the Edmonton Oilers are believed to be looking to offer another PTO to a forward beyond the one they’ve already extended Justin Bailey. Finally, Chris Johnston of North Star Bets offered an update on a few RFAs that still need to be signed, including Rasmus Sandin of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Christmas, FL
City
Tampa, FL
NHL

Penguins to Appear on National Television 15 Times in 2022-23

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh to Broadcast 69 Penguins Games. The Penguins' broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 regular season was announced by the NHL and its network rightsholders, ESPN and Turner Sports. The Penguins will take part in 15 nationally broadcasted games, beginning on Tuesday, November 1 with an 8:00 PM tilt...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Cayden Primeau to three-year contract

The Montreal Canadiens’ 2022-23 goaltending picture continues to crystallize. On Thursday morning, they announced they would signed restricted free agent Cayden Primeau to a three-year, one-way contract. The deal will pay him an $890,000 AAV regardless of whether he plays in the NHL or AHL. Primeau, 23, is the...
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS ANNOUNCE FORWARD JONATHAN DROUIN IS CHANGING HIS JERSEY NUMBER

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday morning that forward Jonathan Drouin will be changing his jersey number ahead of the 2022-23 season. Drouin is switching from 92 to 27, a number he is very familiar with in his career. The Ste-Agathe (Quebec) native wore the number 27 during his time in the QMJHL with the Halifax Mooseheads and also when he broke into the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2014.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold As Ice
NHL

Montreal Canadiens Roundtable

MONTREAL -- Don't miss a roundtable featuring General Manager Kent Hughes, Executive Vice-President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton, and Head Coach Martin St-Louis. The discussion will be hosted by Vice-President of Hockey Communications Chantal Machabée live from Laval-sur-le-Lac in the early evening on Monday, September 12 (exact time TBD)!
NHL
NHL

Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey Launches 15th Season

55 teams from 34 schools will participate in the ADHSHL's 15th season. The Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League (ADHSHL) will begin the 2022-23 season on Friday, Sept. 9 at multiple ice rink locations operated by The Rinks & Great Park Ice. Eight new teams will make their debut in the ADHSHL for the 2022-23 season: Pacific Ridge School, Poway and Yorba Linda High School (all Varsity Division 3), Fairmont, Mater Dei, North County, St. John Bosco and Villa Park High School (added Junior Varsity clubs).
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy