Lewisburg, WV

Dark Matters to perform final Ivy Terrace concert of the season

By WV Daily News
 2 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Carnegie Hall’s final Ivy Terrace Concert is Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. and features local soul group Dark Matters.

Sponsored by City National Bank, the concert will take place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free, open to the public, and alcohol free.

Dark Matters is a full-on soul band with heavy riffs from the guitar, a driving bassline, drums that make you leave your seat for the sweat of the dancefloor. The band is students of the music; digging deep into the record crates to find the melodies that mean something, the grooves that bring us together. Although this sound is rooted in late ’60s Memphis, it is part of a movement of bands that continue to use real instruments to make meaningful music.

The 2022 Carnegie Hall Ivy Terrace Concert Series is a “must do” for visitors and locals alike. Concerts may be canceled due to inclement weather, so follow and like Carnegie Hall’s Facebook page for updates.

#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Terrace#Concert#Alcohol#Drums#Dark Matters#City National Bank#West Virginia Daily News
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse News Aug. 31 – Sept. 6

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news/transactions for Aug. 31 - Sept. 6. Marriages Jamison Levi Hamm to Katelyn Mariah Roberts; Brian Michael Huffman to Jessica Marie Conner; Jakecob Lynne Hardesty to Jaclyn Rebecca Rose; Kevin Seymore Adkins to Icie Marie Grimmett; Thomas Damon Sears to Lesley Ann Woodrum; Franklin Lee McPherson to Amanda Chasity Nicole Bender. Fiduciaries Amy L Mann, Administrator of the David Lee Wallace estate; Kaleb Lively, Administrator of the Nancy Jo Lively estate; Wendy Leigh Ward, Administrator of the Brenda Joyce Ellison estate. Land Transfers Charles Stuart Oxley to Vincent Scevola and Sarah Scevola, 3 Tracts, Pipestem District; Rodney G Driggs to Khristoper Shane Moore, Lot Number 10, Talcott...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Car wreck on Ritter Drive in Daniels

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — A car wreck was reported today around 2:22 P.M. on the 1800 block of Ritter Drive near Argabrite Lane. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Beaver Fire Department came to the scene. Jan Care ambulance took one person to a local hospital to be treated for injuries received during […]
DANIELS, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Bluefield’s comeback falls short against Pulaski

Bluefield – In a game where the offenses combined for nearly 70 points, it was a decision on special teams that sealed the victory for Pulaski County. Leading by two points with two minutes left, PCHS head coach Cam Akers trusted his staff’s call on a fake punt attempt and was rewarded as the Cougars converted a fourth-and-2 to cement a 35-33 victory on the road against Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium Thursday.
BLUEFIELD, WV
Hinton News

The Back Pew: September

A lady told me this week that she looks forward to my column because it’s the only place she can get real info about real issues in West Virginia. Let’s get right to it. SPECIAL SESSION. The trainwreck of a special session they began in early August…is still off the tracks. The legislature was supposed to provide clarity on abortion and prove tax relief; we accomplished neither. The legislature was supposed to be called back weeks ago to finish the job; our phones never rang. TAX RELIEF. While the state sits on a $1.3 billion surplus from last year and already has...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

34-year-old Raleigh County murder conviction may get overturned

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 34-year-old murder conviction in Raleigh County resulting in life without parole may be overturned. On August 31, 2022, Judge Burnside accepted a motion to overturn the conviction of Johnny Ray Miller. Miller was convicted of first degree murder in 1990 for killing his then...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
