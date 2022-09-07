LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Carnegie Hall’s final Ivy Terrace Concert is Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. and features local soul group Dark Matters.

Sponsored by City National Bank, the concert will take place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free, open to the public, and alcohol free.

Dark Matters is a full-on soul band with heavy riffs from the guitar, a driving bassline, drums that make you leave your seat for the sweat of the dancefloor. The band is students of the music; digging deep into the record crates to find the melodies that mean something, the grooves that bring us together. Although this sound is rooted in late ’60s Memphis, it is part of a movement of bands that continue to use real instruments to make meaningful music.

The 2022 Carnegie Hall Ivy Terrace Concert Series is a “must do” for visitors and locals alike. Concerts may be canceled due to inclement weather, so follow and like Carnegie Hall’s Facebook page for updates.

The post Dark Matters to perform final Ivy Terrace concert of the season appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .